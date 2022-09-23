Made.com Seeks Buyer as Inflation Hits Furniture Demand

Eric Pfanner
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Online furniture store Made.com Group Plc put itself up for sale after the cost-of-living crisis and supply-chain snarls severely disrupted a business that boomed during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The UK company kicked off a strategic review, saying it hasn’t received any formal offers. Made.com said it’s considering debt financing, taking on a business partner or a complete sale or merger.

Made.com also withdrew its full-year guidance amid the downturn in furniture sales, which followed a boom during Covid lockdowns when many people were setting up home offices. The global spike in shipping costs has squeezed margins and undermined the company’s business model.

The shares fell as much as 30% in London.

Brent Hoberman, the creator of travel website Lastminute.com, co-founded Made.com in 2010 in an attempt to offer stylish furniture at cheaper prices by selling directly to consumers and eliminating traditional retailers.

The company plans to cut 35% of its staff, the Financial Times reported earlier this week, citing a letter to employees from Chief Executive Officer Nicola Thompson, who replaced Philippe Chainieux earlier this year.

The shares have fallen 98% since Made.com’s initial public offering in June 2021, cutting its market value to £22.7 million ($25.5 million). The company had said it was considering a capital increase, but concluded in its statement Friday that “the prevailing conditions are not supportive at the current time of raising sufficient equity from public market investors.”

(Updates with shares, background on company)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Says Weak Yen Can Lift Tourist Spending in Japan by 32%

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs economists say spending by foreign travelers may rise by almost a third from pre-pandemic levels as travel restrictions are eased in a boost for Japan’s economy thanks partly to the slide in the yen. Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global EconomyPuti

  • Airbus says bigger A220 jetliner makes sense at right time

    Europe's Airbus on Friday gave the strongest hint yet that it plans to launch a bigger version of its 110 to 130-seat A220 passenger jet while pledging to act only at the right time. A stretched version of the lightweight Canadian-designed airplane makes a lot of sense, "but we don't want to be right too early", Chief Executive Guillaume Faury told investors. The A220 was developed by Canada's Bombardier in a bid to break into the main part of the jet market but struggled to keep up with the investments needed to challenge Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing and Bombardier sold the project to Airbus in 2018.

  • Funds flock to Southeast Asian startups as China loses sheen

    Southeast Asian startups are enjoying a boom in fundraising exercises by venture and buyout funds that are chasing bigger returns and turning away from regulatory turmoil in Chinese markets, even at the risk of slower growth. Firms such as Insignia Ventures Partners and SoftBank-backed East Ventures are among those that have raised a combined total of billions for startups over the past year as the region's 650 million people take to digital platforms. "Some of the world's largest institutions are coming up with strategies now to invest and deploy capital into regions like Southeast Asia, which six to seven years ago may not have even had the ability to absorb cheques of a large enough size," said Vishal Harnal, a managing partner at venture fund 500 Global, with $2.8 billion in assets.

  • Ukraine Latest: Annexation Votes Start in Russian-Occupied Areas

    (Bloomberg) -- On the eve of the war’s seven-month mark, voting began Friday in four Moscow-occupied territories on whether to join Russia. Ukraine’s government and its allies have slammed the referendums as shams, reminiscent of a similar ballot in Crimea in 2014 ahead of annexation. “We cannot -- we will not -- allow President Putin to get away with it,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday. Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic

  • ‘It’s Time to Buy on the Dip’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    On Wednesday, the Fed bumped up interest rates again, its third 75-basis point hike since June, and signaled that there could be two more such hikes by the end of this year. The conventional wisdom has the Fed acting properly, and aggressively, in an attempt to counter inflation raging at 40-year high levels. But conventional wisdom isn’t always right – and we can learn a lot by consulting the contrarians. Few top investors are more contrarian than Cathie Wood. The founder and manager of ARK Inv

  • ‘You’re starting to see all the classic early signs’: Legendary investor Ray Dalio says the stock market has further to fall before a recession hits

    With the Fed making its third 75-basis-point hike this year, Dalio says greater economic contraction is on the horizon.

  • Meta is reportedly putting some workers onto a '30-day list' that gives them a month to find a new role at the company — or leave

    A Meta spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal the practice is a way for Meta to keep talent it might otherwise have lost.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed Again. But the Pain Is Almost Over.

    The S&P 500 is down more than 2% since Tuesday’s close. There is reason to believe markets are close to finding a floor.

  • Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has seen downturns, recessions, market crashes, and all sorts of adversity in the markets over the years. Investors who are worried about the markets today should heed the Oracle of Omaha's advice and simply bet on America. Three U.S.-based stocks that investors can buy to bet on America are Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN), T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO).

  • The Street Is Sleeping on Nvidia Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been through the wringer this year and even the latest announcements made by the chip giant at its fall GTC gathering didn't really help to move the needle on the shares. NVIDIA announced the launch of the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. In his keynote, CEO Jensen Huang called the new GPU a “quantum leap” which will give creators the ability to build fully simulated worlds. The H100 -- touted as the most powerful AI-foc

  • Home Buyers Have Put Their Plans on Hold. These Are the 7 Worst Housing Markets, According to Lennar.

    Boise, Idaho; Philadelphia; Pensacola, Fla.; Austin; and Reno, Nev.; Minnesota; and Utah are the housing markets with the most buyer pullback, says one home builder.

  • A 23-year-old, self-described 'Crypto King' reportedly had his Lamborghini, BMWs, and McLarens seized after investors sued him claiming he stole $35 million

    Around 140 investors reportedly gave at least $35 million to Aiden Pleterski's company as cryptocurrency and foreign exchange investments.

  • Jeffrey Gundlach says bonds are ‘wickedly cheap’ compared to stocks — and offers one way to get a 9% return without much risk

    The bond king, Jeffrey Gundlach, is now very favorably disposed toward the asset class he knows best.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 5% Today

    After popping briefly yesterday on positive analyst commentary over its 2022 Global Technical Conference performance, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is trending lower again Thursday -- down 5% through 11 a.m. on some curious comments from the company's CEO. Commenting on what some analysts have called the "eye-watering" prices announced for its latest series of GeForce RTX graphics, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang asserted that "Moore's Law is dead" -- and that semiconductor prices are only going up from here. To refresh your memory, Moore's Law is an assertion made by legendary Intel engineer Gordon Moore in 1965, that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit roughly doubles every two years, with the result that semiconductors will get both better and cheaper over time.

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 110% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

    The bear market that has mauled the Nasdaq Composite continues, with the highly followed index down roughly 29% from its highs of late last year. Fears regarding rising interest rates, inflation at 40-year-highs, and the potential of a long, drawn-out recession are weighing on consumers and investors alike. Company-specific challenges have added to investors' anxieties, with some worried that the sky is falling.

  • “That Which Drops the Most, Bounces the Most”: Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Growth Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at billionaire Ken Fisher’s top 10 growth stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Growth Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire investor and financial analyst. Mr. Fisher is the hedge fund manager of Fisher […]

  • The Only 3 Stocks Warren Buffett and Cathie Wood Both Like

    Here are the only three stocks that Buffett and Wood both like. You won't find BYD (OTC: BYDD.F) listed among Berkshire's holdings in its regular 13-F filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. To be sure, BYD doesn't enjoy as much favor with either Buffett or Wood these days.

  • If the market passes this upcoming test, stocks will be poised to move higher. We’re not there yet.

    Consider all the attention given to a possible “double bottom.” A double bottom occurs when the market forms an initial low, rallies for a while, subsequently falls back to that initial low but doesn’t fall significantly lower, and then begins a major new leg up. The comments about double bottoms made by Robert Edwards and John Magee, authors of the Bible on technical analysis entitled “Technical Analysis of Stock Trends,” are telling.

  • 2 Once-in-a-Generation Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market of 2022

    Investing in growth stocks has been a painful experience for the last two years. Well before the broad market peaked at the end of 2021, many smaller software and technology stocks took a beating and are down as much as 50%, 70%, and in some cases more than 80% from all-time highs. Here's why both Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) and Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) are once-in-a-generation buying opportunities right now.

  • Wall Street is finally getting the Fed's message on interest rates: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, September 22, 2022.