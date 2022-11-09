Made: Customers in the dark over refunds as firm goes bust

Made shop front

Online furniture retailer Made.com has gone into administration, leading to hundreds of job losses and leaving customers in the dark over refunds.

The administrators PWC said there will 399 job losses, most of which are redundancies announced today.

79 employees who had resigned and were working their notice have also been let go.

Because of the firm's collapse a large number of orders - about 12,000 for the UK - cannot be completed and delivered.

Next is buying Made's brand name, website and intellectual property for £3.4m, although it will not be buying the remaining stock.

It is thought about 74 staff will stay on to help, while it is unclear what the outcome is for some 100 overseas staff employed by Made.com.

The trend-led retailer enjoyed soaring sales of furniture during Covid lockdowns, but hit problems as households cut back.

Susanne Given, chair of Made, said: "Having run an extensive process to secure the future of the business, we are deeply disappointed that we have reached this point and how it will affect all our stakeholders, including employees, customers, suppliers and shareholders."

She added: "We appreciate and deeply regret the frustration that [Made.com] going into administration will have caused for everyone."

Orders and refunds

Thousands of customers also face uncertainty over whether they will receive their outstanding furniture orders.

Around 4,500 customer orders in the UK and Europe are currently with carriers, on their way to shoppers.

But about 12,000 orders for the UK cannot be completed and delivered to customers, and they will not get a refund from the firm after its collapse.

Lisa Webb, consumer rights expert at Which?, said for customers with outstanding orders, exercising their rights is not always straightforward.

"Many customers could find themselves in a situation where items have not been delivered. It is always worth trying to claim for a refund in this situation, but customers should know it is not guaranteed," she said.

Story continues

She pointed out that if customers bought an item costing more than £100 on their credit card, that card provider is jointly responsible.

In that case, consumers can claim under Section 75 if an item is faulty or not delivered, and if it cost less than £100 and a credit or debit card was used, they might be able to claim the amount back via a chargeback through their bank.

The chief executive of Made, Nicola Thompson, apologised to everyone affected by the business going into administration, adding that the firm had "fought tooth and nail" to avoid this outcome.

She described Made.com as a "much-loved brand" that had thrived in a world of lower prices, stable demand from its customers and reliable supply chains.

But she continued: "That world vanished, the business could not survive in its current iteration, and we could not pivot fast enough. The brand will now continue under new owners."

It is a dramatic change in fortunes for the brand, which boomed during the pandemic-related lockdowns as people bought more furniture and other products online.

The retailer, which sourced furniture directly from designers and manufacturers, gained a loyal base of mostly younger customers. Last year, it was valued at £775m after floating on the London Stock Exchange.

But more recently the company hit problems, as households cut back on big-ticket purchases. Global supply chain issues have also left customers waiting months for deliveries.

Made.com had already halted new orders recently and said it is currently not offering refunds or accepting returns from customers, although it is still intending to fulfil previous orders.

Made.com announced its intention to appoint administrators last week. It had originally hoped to find a buyer for the whole business.

However, the company's co-founder and former boss said his offer to buy the furniture business was rejected.

Ning Li said he had offered to buy Made with his own cash, saving about 100 jobs, but this "wasn't accepted".

