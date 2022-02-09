‘I made a difference and I mattered.’ Ky. police pioneer Norman Allen dies at 79.

Norman “Bee” Allen died on Feb. 4, the first week of Black History Month.

That’s fitting, says his daughter, because of Allen’s place in Kentucky Black history as a pathfinder and a man of firsts in law enforcement and beyond.

Sherry Allen Tribble wrote down her father’s history one afternoon on her back porch as he dictated to her — first Black employee of the Dura Corporation, later the first Black foreman, the first Black police officer in Paris, and one of the first Black police officers to graduate from the police academy at Eastern Kentucky University. He went on to work for the Lexington Police Department as a detective and as part of the new Hostage Negotiation Team in the 1970s. He also worked part-time at the county jail, and as part of the security team at Keeneland.

Sherry and her dad sat there for four or five hours getting all this history, and she’s glad they did. “He told me ‘I want you to write some things down about me so that when I’m gone, people will know I was here, that I made a difference and I mattered.’”

Allen was born in Paris in 1942. He attended the all-black Western High School, and became a standout basketball and football player under the coaching of Principal William “Chief” Reed. Allen received a scholarship to play football at Jackson State University in Mississippi but sadly, an injury ended that quickly.

Norman Allen in uniform

He returned to Paris, where he was married and Sherry was on the way. He worked as a church janitor and an orderly at St. Joseph Hospital. In 1967, the Dura Corporation, an auto parts company, moved to Paris. With Reed’s help, Allen was hired on. He was always interested in law enforcement and began working nights for the Paris Police Department. In 1971, he joined the force along with his cousin, W. Elwood Parker, Sr. Up to a point, that is. According to Allen’s entry in the Notable Kentucky African Americans Database:

“On his first day as a full-time police officer in Paris, KY, Norman was given the following instructions by Chief Jordon: he could not drive the police car; he could not patrol on his own in a police car; everything in the Black neighborhood was his responsibility; and he was NEVER to arrest a white woman. Norman tried, but found that he could not do his job given the restrictions placed upon him. So, he turned in his badge and walked away. A little more than a week passed, and Chief Jordan came to Norman’s home to talk things over. The restrictions were lifted, except, he still was NEVER to arrest a white woman. Norman returned to the police force.”

Norman Allen on his first day as a Paris police officer with his daughter, Sherry.

In 1972, he was off-duty when he heard about a search for a man who’d killed State Trooper John Conley in the area. He helped arrest the suspect and was awarded the Kentucky Admiral Award.

In his spare time, Allen helped integrate youth baseball and basketball teams in Paris.

“Many of those young men he mentored went on to be successful people, and some of them will be pall bearers,” Sherry Allen Tribble said. She even got a late night call from someone her father had helped send to prison. “He said ‘I want you to thank him for sending me to prison. If he had not, I would be dead today.’ I have gotten so many of those types of stories.”

Coach Norman Allen with one of the first integrated youth baseball teams in Paris.

After he retired from the Lexington Police Department in 2000 after 25 years, Allen went to work at the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department as a court bailiff. Kathy Witt was the new sheriff.

“I was very honored he would continue his service with us because he had such a great reputation,” Witt said. “He was like a gentle giant in the courtroom — he commanded a presence by his size, but the judges attorneys, victims, defendants gave him compliments along the way. Victims felt safe when he was there, and he always looking out for new deputies and encouraging them. I thought the world of him.”

He eventually returned home to Paris to work for the Bourbon County courts, with a final retirement in 2017.

“For him to be a pioneer, to be an asset to the community — it makes my heart smile to know Daddy touched so many lives and made such a difference especially when police officers are not always looked as good people any more,” Sherry Allen Tribble said. “My father was a true peace officer, a humble person who asked for nothing in return and made a difference in so many people’s lives.”

A visitation for Allen will be held on Friday, Feb. 11 from 5-8 p.m. at Bedford Acres Christian Church at 5414 Lexington Road. The funeral will also be held at Bedford Acres on Saturday at 1 p.m.