I made all of my dinners in an air fryer for a week, and there are 4 easy recipes I'd make again

I made all my dinners using an air fryer for a week.

I tried seven different dinner recipes using my air fryer.

Though most of the recipes can be made in an air fryer, some shouldn't be cooked this way.

The chicken thighs were my favorite because they came out with crunchy skin and juicy, tender meat.

I'm obsessed with my air fryer, and I've used it to cook everything from chocolate chip cookies to corn riblets.

So I tried making all of my dinners, from easy dishes to high-effort ones, in an air fryer for a week. Read on to find out what I will and won't be making again.

I tried the air-fryer eggplant first

This was my first time ever cooking eggplant. Chelsea Davis for Insider

This eggplant recipe from blogger MelanieCooks couldn't be more straightforward.

First, I began chopping the eggplant into 1-inch cubes. Then I combined it with olive oil, garlic powder, red pepper, paprika, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper.

Prepping the eggplant was super simple. Chelsea Davis for Insider

I placed the seasoned cubes into the preheated air fryer at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes, shaking halfway through.

This turned out surprisingly well.

The texture wasn’t overly soggy, like most eggplant dishes can be. Chelsea Davis for Insider

This came out super flavorful and not overly mushy, which can happen with a lot of eggplant dishes.

It had a little crispness to the outsides and a bit of chewiness to the skin. Overall, it was super easy to make and delicious. I will be making it again as a side for a heartier main course.

The next recipe was hot dogs, which seemed weird to me

I had only ever cooked hot dogs in boiling water. Chelsea Davis for Insider

Blogger Little Sunny Kitchen stated that these are the "best hot dogs" I would ever make. I was very skeptical but it turns out she's right.

I loved not having to boil and drain the gross hot-dog water.

You literally cannot mess this recipe up

The cuts in the hot dog end up making it look very professional. Chelsea Davis for Insider

After preheating your air fryer to 390 degrees Fahrenheit, you make a few shallow cuts on the hot dogs to prevent them from inflating or exploding.

Next, you put them in the air fryer for six minutes. Yes, only six minutes.

The toasted buns are the true game-changer.

Toasted buns are better than untoasted ones. Chelsea Davis for Insider

Prior to this hack, I'd always eat untoasted buns because I only had a traditional toaster. Sticking the buns in there never worked.

After a couple of minutes in the air fryer, you have perfectly toasted buns for your perfectly cooked hot dogs. I will definitely make this again.

The third recipe was air-fryer Margherita pizza, which also seemed odd to me

I bought a crust that needed to be cooked. Chelsea Davis for Insider

It's kind of funny to me that blogger Fabulessly Frugal added that you can make pizza in the oven for 10 minutes and get the same results.

This recipe calls for premade cust, but I bought one that was pre-prepared with cheese. Fortunately, this wasn't an issue.

I cooked my crust in the air fryer for about six to seven minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

I wasn’t the biggest fan of having to cut the pizza in quarters for it to fit in the fryer. Chelsea Davis for Insider

The crust cooked quickly and had a nice texture to it. I followed the directions to top it with slices of mozzarella and tomato.

The recipe said to use Campari tomatoes, but I used cherry ones. They were so small that they slid off my pizza while it cooked.

Don't use cherry tomatoes. Chelsea Davis for Insider

Nevertheless, I popped my pizza slices back into the air fryer baskets and cooked them for five or so minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

The cheese quickly melted, and I topped it with fresh basil and olive oil.

The finished product came out tasty, with good texture and flavor.

I was a big fan of the fresh basil on top. Chelsea Davis for Insider

Though this was delicious, it was more complicated than just placing a whole pizza in the oven. Air-fryer baskets are small, so I had to cook four slices at a time instead of an entire pie at once.

It seemed unnecessary to use the air fryer instead of the oven.

Next up was the air-fryer chicken, which was my favorite of the recipes

This simple and straightforward recipe is a winner. Chelsea Davis for Insider

Food blogger Low Carb With Jennifer's recipe requires only five ingredients - including bone-in, skin-on chicken (trimmed) and spices.

Take the chicken and place it in a large bag with kosher salt, smoked paprika, garlic powder, oregano, and onion powder. Then shake to coat.

Once the air fryer is preheated to 380 degrees Fahrenheit, it's time to cook.

This method is so much easier than using the broiler. Chelsea Davis for Insider

First, I sprayed the baskets with oil and placed the thighs skin-side down for 12 minutes. I then flipped them and cooked them for another 10 or so minutes.

I will definitely cook these again because they're quick to make and delicious. Chelsea Davis for Insider

They came out with crispy, well-seasoned skin and juicy, tender meat.

The mozzarella sticks were the most fun and strangely satisfying recipe to make

I enjoyed the process of making these. Chelsea Davis for Insider

Food blogger Kimspired's quick recipe calls for light string cheese, Italian bread crumbs, an egg, and flour, plus marinara sauce for dipping.

First put your egg, bread crumbs, and flour in three separate containers.

Rolling the sticks in the flour was oddly satisfying for me. Chelsea Davis for Insider

After you unwrap your cheese, coat it in flour, then dip it in egg, and coat in a layer of bread crumbs.

My favorite part of the process was making sure each stick was perfectly coated in crumbles, which felt therapeutic.

The only downside is that you need to freeze the cheese sticks for an hour so they firm up.

They oozed a bit, but nothing serious. Chelsea Davis for Insider.

Once you take them out of the freezer, pop them into a preheated air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for four minutes. Then flip again for another four minutes.

These came out cheesy, delicious, and addictive.

These were delicious and a great party snack. Chelsea Davis for Insider

Some of the cheese ended up oozing out of the breading, especially when I flipped them. But they stayed together for the most part and tasted great with the marinara dipping sauce.

The cheese oozed out of the breading. Chelsea Davis

Next up were the vegan air-fryer taquitos, which were more work than I cared for

These turned out just OK. Chelsea Davis for Insider

This taquito recipe from an Allrecipes user named Yoly is vegan but I would have preferred using meat since it lacked texture on its own. Even so, they weren't hard to make and tasted good enough for a snack.

To make cooking time faster, I microwaved the potato for about four minutes on each side.

While the potato cooked, I made the onion-garlic butter sauce.

It was basically like making mashed potatoes. Chelsea Davis for Insider

I minced the garlic, chopped the onions, and simmered them in butter until they were soft and translucent. Next, I mashed the potato and combined with salt, pepper, almond milk, and the butter mixture.

Once I had my mashed-potato mixture, I heated the tortillas to roll the taquitos up.

I didn't love heating the tortillas up individually. Chelsea Davis for Insider

I wasn't a huge fan of this part. I used the grate of a gas stove to heat the tortillas just enough to be easily rollable. This was tedious and if you don't pay close attention they'll burn fast.

Once I had my tortilla perfectly heated, I put a spoonful of my mashed-potato mixture inside it and rolled it up.

I placed the mashed potatoes in my tortilla. Chelsea Davis for Insider

I stuck the rolled taquitos in the preheated air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

They tasted good, but I wasn’t that pleased with the overall texture. Chelsea Davis for Insider

I air-fried them for about seven minutes, then turned them over and sprayed them with oil, and cooked for about three minutes longer.

They didn't quite come out crunchy enough. Chelsea Davis for Insider

The filling was good and tasted like garlic mashed potatoes.

I would have preferred to eat them without the semi-crunchy tortilla wrapper, which overpowered the flavor of the potatoes.

The last thing I made was the air-fryer grilled cheese

This was another very easy recipe. Chelsea Davis for Insider

Food blogger This Old Gal makes her grilled cheese with three simple, classic ingredients: bread, cheese, and butter.

Butter one side of each piece of bread, stick cheese inside, then cook in the preheated air fryer at 370 degrees Fahrenheit for four minutes on each side.

All you need is bread, American cheese, and butter. Chelsea Davis for Insider

The recipe recommends using toothpicks to hold the bread down. Unfortunately, I didn't have any. Because of this, I had to rearrange the bread mid-way through cooking as it had blown off.

This sandwich was cheesy, gooey, and crunchy. Chelsea Davis for Insider

Still, these same out cheesy and fabulous - though I could have just as easily made it on a pan.

I wish I had toothpicks to hold down the sandwiches. Chelsea Davis for Insider

Each recipe was good enough to try, and there's only 2 I probably wouldn't make again

I'd make nearly every recipe again, except the pizza and taquitos. Chelsea Davis for Insider

I wouldn't cook the pizza or taquitos in the air fryer next time, but everything else was surprisingly easier to make in the air fryer.

The hot dog, grilled cheese, eggplant, and mozzarella sticks were all winners, with the chicken thighs taking the crown for most filling and worthwhile.

