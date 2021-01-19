I made Dolly Parton's rumored 5-layer casserole, and it was so much tastier than I thought it would be

Nasha Smith
dolly parton x casserole
Dolly Parton's supposed recipe has five layers. Getty/Jason LaVeris/Nasha Smith

  • Multiple cooking blogs have shared what's reported to be Dolly Parton's five-layer dinner casserole recipe.

  • The recipe contains potatoes, onions, and tomatoes and is supposed to take two hours to cook.

  • Overall, it turned out to be quite delicious and I'd make it again.

Dolly Parton is a country-music legend, but that's not where her talent ends - she may also have some serious culinary skills.

In recent years, a variety of cooking blogs like Chin Deep and bFeedme have shared what's reportedly Parton's recipe for a five-layer dinner casserole.

We might not know for sure if Parton's ever made this dish, but I decided to follow Chin Deep's version of the recipe, to find out if the queen of country could also be the queen of cooking.

Here's how my five-layer casserole turned out:

Preparation was key for this dish.

dolly parton casserole prep
I sliced all of my vegetables first. Nasha Smith

Since this dish consists of multiple layers, I peeled and sliced all of my vegetables prior to doing anything else. I used green peppers, tomatoes, onion, and potatoes.

The recipe called for sprinkling a bit of salt onto each layer, but to get maximum flavor the potato slices are soaked in some salted water while the rest of the ingredients are prepared.

Seasoning the meat is also a key step in the recipe.

dolly parton casserole prep
I added some mixed herbs for good measure. Nasha Smith

I am a huge fan of marinating and pre-seasoning meats, so I was glad that this recipe called for more than just plain ground beef.

Just like with the potatoes, I chose to add the suggested salt and pepper to the meat in addition to some diced up onion and peppers I took from the slices needed for the dish.

I even threw in a dash of mixed herbs for good measure.

Next, I added crushed tomatoes to the meat.

dolly parton casserole prep
The meat and tomatoes had a sauce-like consistency. Nasha Smith

When I read the cooking process for this dish it immediately reminded me of scalloped potatoes, minus the creamy sauce and cheese.

This dish had no liquid component for binding but there was the option to use tomato slices or a can of crushed tomatoes. I decided to use both and adding the crushed tomatoes to the meat created a sauce-like consistency.

My dish didn't end up being five layers, but I made it work.

dolly parton casserole layers
I also added cheese to the top of my casserole. Nasha Smith

I placed my layers into a flat, buttered dish, carefully stacking the potatoes, meat sauce, peppers, and slices of tomatoes.

If you're a real stickler for the five-layer aspect, you might want to use a shallower dish. My attempt topped out at three layers.

After all of the ingredients were layered, I was left with a bare layer of potatoes on top so I sprinkled a little cheddar cheese over them to get a crunchy crust.

The dish took about an hour to cook.

olly Parton casserole
It didn't look very tasty, but it smelled great. Nasha Smith

Finally, I placed the dish into a preheated oven so it could cook for two hours, as recommended.

Since the dish didn't call for the ingredients to be drenched in any liquid, the top layer of potatoes became crunchy well before baking was completed. To allow even cooking without burning the top, I covered it with foil for the rest of the time in the oven.

After checking in on it periodically, my casserole actually took about 65 minutes to cook — I'm glad I didn't leave it in for the full two hours.

My final verdict is that I will definitely be making this again.

dolly casserole
It was very flavorful. Nasha Smith

I will absolutely be making this incredibly tasty dish again. The preparation time was relatively short and it's such an easy recipe to follow.

I also think that seasoning the meat and potatoes beforehand added lots of flavor throughout the dish.

Plus it was like getting all your food groups in one meal — protein, carbs, and some vegetables. It was also light and refreshing because it was devoid of any heavy, creamy sauces.

As an added bonus, this recipe can be easily adapted to suit your tastes. You can add cheese in between the layers, chopped spinach to the meat sauce, and maybe toss in a few extra vegetables.

Looks like Parton's scored another hit with this one.

    Constitutionally-speaking, Chief Justice John Roberts is meant to preside over President Trump's impeachment trial, but he apparently wants out, Politico reports.Multiple Republican and Democratic sources have reportedly told Politico that Roberts is seeking a way to avoid the job because of how things played out when he oversaw Trump's first impeachment trial last year. Roberts, Politico notes, has worked hard to keep the Supreme Court apolitical during his tenure, so he was reportedly displeased that he "became a top target of the left" during the proceedings. "He wants no further part of this," one source told Politico, although there's been no official word from Roberts' camp about what he'll ultimately do.Trump's trial is a bit of a constitutional oddity. On the one hand, it's a presidential impeachment, but on the other hand, the trial will take place after he leaves office, which is why there's a chance Roberts may have some wiggle room. Historically, either the vice president or the longest-serving member of the Senate have taken up the mantle for lower-level impeachments, per Politico. That means Vice President-elect Kamala Harris or Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) could be the choice. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com 5 more scathing cartoons about Trump's 2nd impeachment Trump's White House staff and alumni are reportedly using the same excuse to skip his big sendoff Trump tried to act like a mob boss. Instead he's just a thug.