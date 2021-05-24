'Made these girls feel humiliated': Parents voice anger over female students' digitally altered yearbook photos at Florida high school

Sheldon Gardner, St. Augustine Record
·7 min read

'Made these girls feel humiliated': Florida high school sparks outcry after altering female students' yearbook photos

St. Augustine, FLA. — A high school in northeast Florida, which made headlines earlier this year regarding its dress code, is under criticism once again after 80 female students had their yearbook photos edited without their consent.

The reason? To add more clothing.

The controversy comes as Bartram Trail High School is already embroiled in a debate over its handling of the district's dress code, which some say is sexist and unfairly targets girls. Critics said the yearbook editing sends yet another harmful message to female students.

Adrian Bartlett is the mother of a student at Bartram Trail. She said her daughter's yearbook picture was edited in the chest area to add more shirt coverage.

"I think it sends the message that our girls should be ashamed of their growing bodies, and I think that's a horrible message to send out to these young girls that are going through these changes," Bartlett said.

Also, because the edit was poorly done, it makes her body look unnatural, which has led to kids teasing her, Bartlett said. While her daughter is laughing it off, Bartlett said she is concerned.

A closer look: Do St. Johns County school dress codes discriminate? Expert says yes

Backlash: District dress code debate sparks vandalism at Palm Valley Academy in Ponte Vedra Beach

In sports: St. Augustine girls' basketball players told not to wear Black Lives Matter warmup shirts

"My daughter has been hospitalized twice this school year due to the stress and pressure this past year has brought upon her, including body image issues, which she is still seeking regular treatment for," Bartlett said in an email to St. Augustine Record, which is part of the USA TODAY Network. "And now, the school has made a decision that is now drawing attention to her body in a negative way.

80 photos edited at Bartram Trail

According to Christina Langston, school district spokeswoman, the school's yearbook coordinator, Anne Irwin, who is a teacher, decided that the photos were out of dress code and did some of the editing.

Parents disagree, saying the students were not out of dress code.

Irwin declined to comment for this story, according to Langston.

Cutlie
Cutlie

The high school's website says that all student pictures in the yearbook "may be digitally adjusted" if they don't conform to the school district's code of conduct.

According to Langston, "Bartram Trail High School’s previous procedure was to not include student pictures in the yearbook that they deemed in violation of the student code of conduct, so the digital alterations were a solution to make sure all students were included in the yearbook.

At this point, the school is offering refunds to any parents calling about this issue. The school is receiving feedback from parents, guardians, and students on making this process better for next year."

People have to turn in their yearbooks to get a refund, according to Langston. Photos have been edited in previous yearbooks.

Bartlett said her daughter has worn the same outfit to school regularly and has never received a violation. She said she would like to see consistency in enforcement of the dress code, and she would like to see some policies relaxed.

Other parents pointed out that a photo of male students in swim briefs by a pool made it into the yearbook without editing.

The yearbook team did not edit any team or club photos, according to Langston.

cutline
cutline

Taryn O'Keefe has two children at Bartram Trail High School, both of whom had their photos edited. She said her daughters were not in violation of the dress code with those outfits. Also, some students are being teased because of the poor quality of the editing, she said.

O'Keefe, who is also pushing for change in the district's dress code, plans to bring the photo-editing issue, which she described as degrading and "just more body shaming," to the School Board.

"They're already dealing with challenges with their peers... I think it sticks with them for their lifetime," she said.

Stricter standards for girls than for boys

Lorna Bracewell, program coordinator for women's studies at Flagler College and an assistant professor of political science, said this is one of many controversies about school dress codes and gender disparities in schools across the country.

In addition to more gender-neutral guidelines, the St. Johns County School District breaks down these standards in its dress code:

Boys:

  • Boys' pants/slacks must be worn at the waist. No boxer shorts or underwear may be visible.

  • Mustaches and beards shall be neatly trimmed.

  • Revealing clothing and pajamas are not acceptable.

Girls:

  • Tops and shirts must cover the entire shoulder and they must be modest and not revealing or distracting.

  • Midriff or “cut‐out” dresses and “cut out” tops may not be worn.

  • Extremely short skirts are not allowed.

  • Skirts must be no shorter than 4 inches above the top of the knee.

  • Revealing clothing, pajamas and lingerie are not acceptable. Underwear must not be exposed.

  • Hair curlers and excessive makeup shall not be permitted.

  • Girls’ pants/slacks must be worn at the waist. No underwear may be exposed.

Some parents and students are calling the policy sexist for both its wording and enforcement as more than 80% of infractions over the last three years have been issued to female students, according to data provided by district officials.

A March 26 large-scale inspection of students' dress at Bartram Trail High School resulted in 31 students cited for issues such as the length of their skirts or exposed midriffs. All of the violations were against female students.

Bracewell said using language such as "distracting" in the dress code sends a message to young girls that there's something inappropriate or unseemly about their bodies and that they have to compensate in some way.

"That's a bad message. That's a message that damages the self-esteem of young people," she said.

Bracewell said she thinks the yearbook issue reinforces that message.

Across the country, "This is a long-established practice of policing women's bodies and responding to women's bodies when they are presented in public with a kind of anxiety and concern," she said.

Bracewell suggested dress guidelines for students that would apply equally to all genders. Also, she thinks the existing policies are excluding gender non-conforming and transgender students.

A call for accountability

Stephanie Fabre had a busy Friday, including talking with a representative from a national media outlet about the yearbook controversy, she said.

A photo of Fabre's daughter was edited to cover more of her chest, and now Fabre is among the parents looking for change.

"Whether it was intentional or unintentional or not, it happened, so we've just go to figure out how does this happen and how to make it not happen again," she said.

She said she went to the school's assistant principal with her daughter and was told that the shirt she was photographed in was within dress code guidelines.. She said her daughter has worn the same shirt to school without issue.

Fabre said she still has a number of questions about the photo editing.

cutline
cutline

"What adult approved that?" Fabre asked. "How does that happen? Why are they allowed to be judgmental on cleavage or no cleavage? And if they are allowed to Photoshop, why aren't you teaching them proper Photoshopping skills, and why did this teacher approve for this to go to print?"

Langston said the photos were digitally altered at Irwin's direction.

Fabre said she was told she could get a refund if the yearbook is returned and nothing has been written in it. She said it's unrealistic to think students haven't already gotten their yearbooks signed.

But the bigger issue is what led to the editing in the first place. She said she doesn't want to point blame but rather wants the school to apologize and reissue the yearbooks.

"They took a non-situation and made a situation out of it. ... They've made these girls feel humiliated," she said.

Contributing: Colleen Jones, St. Augustine Record

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: Parents upset after Florida high school alters female students' photos

Recommended Stories

  • Florida school reportedly edits girls' yearbook photos, covering exposed skin

    Parents and students are calling out Bartram Trail High School in St. Johns County for apparently editing girls' photos to cover up exposed skin.

  • Justin Bieber Debuts New Look After Shaving Off Controversial Dreadlocks

    Justin Bieber shaved his head and debuted his new look on Instagram. Scroll on to see a photo of his 'do.

  • A Florida high school is issuing refunds to families after editing yearbook photos of 80 female students so they'd appear more modest

    Bartram Trail High School made "digital alterations" to the yearbook photos of 80 female students so they'd be included, according to local news reports.

  • Big Candy Is Angry

    At first glance, the Skittles package appears to be just like the one sold in the candy aisle of a supermarket: It has block letters filled in with white, a flowing rainbow and a red candy that replaces the dot above the letter “i.” A closer look reveals some small differences: a background pattern of small, stylized marijuana leaves; a warning label; and numbers that reveal the amount of THC, the intoxicating substance in cannabis, in each piece of candy. The images are included in a lawsuit that the Wm. Wrigley Jr. Co., owned by the candy behemoth Mars Inc., filed in May against five companies for selling cannabis-infused edibles that look like our old friends Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers. Although the suit focuses on intellectual property rights, the plaintiffs also argue that the copycat products could lead people, particularly children, to mistakenly ingest drugs. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times A spokeswoman for Mars Inc. wrote in an email that the company is “deeply disturbed” by the products. America is at an interesting crossroads: one where Big Candy, vilified in the wellness era as a primary source of refined sugar, has become an unlikely sheriff in the Wild West of recreational marijuana consumption roamed by pandemic-stressed adults. In recent years, lawsuits similar to the one filed by Wrigley have been brought by the Hershey Co. (against TinctureBelle for products resembling Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Heath bars, Almond Joy bars and York peppermint patties), Mondelez International (against a company hawking Stoney Patch Kids) and Ferrara Candy Co. (against a store selling Medicated Nerds Rope). These lawsuits have all been settled, with the smaller companies agreeing to halt production and sales of the offending products. Many public health officials fret that without proper regulation, accidental ingestion cases will continue to rise among children as the availability of edibles grows. Some poison control centers have already observed this trend in their data. For example, there were 122 cases of exposure to THC for children under 5 in Washington state in the first nine months of 2020, compared to 85 for the same period in 2019. The most common side effects reported included vomiting, lethargy and chest pain. While many edible companies operating in states where medical or recreational cannabis is legal strive to comply with their local regulations, the illegal market is still thriving. “When companies like these create headlines for doing what we’ve purposely avoided at Wana, I feel anger and frustration,” said Joe Hodas, the chief marketing officer at Wana Brands, a Colorado company that sells cannabis-infused products. A recent review of the websites belonging to defendants in the Wrigley suit turned up cannabis-infused offerings like Stoner Patch Dummies, the Worlds Dankest Gushers, Gasheads Xtremes Sourfuls, Trips Ahoy, Buttafingazzz and Caribo Happy Cola. “The situation has become more and more egregious,” said Christopher Gindlesperger, a spokesman for the National Confectioners Association, a trade organization in Washington, D.C., with 350 members, including Mars Inc., Hershey’s, Ferrara and Mondelez. “The cannabis companies cannot and should not be allowed to tarnish existing brands at will. It creates consumer confusion.” Discreet Little Treats A majority of states now allow the use of medical marijuana (Alabama just joined the list), and 18 of them, including New York, have legalized recreational marijuana as well. Although sales in New York are not expected to begin until 2022 at the earliest, businesses are rushing to grab real estate and prepare for the market’s opening. Some are already selling Delta-8-THC, derived from hemp, in candy form. The spread of legalization has brought more players and consumers into the edibles market. “Edibles are easy. They’re portable. You don’t have to find a space to step aside and smoke,” said Sean Arnold, a founder of Terradigm Consulting, which advises cannabis companies on licensing, infrastructure and product development. Edibles have come a long way from the days of pot brownies, when half a pastry could lead to hours of debilitated function or to nothing at all. “Ten years ago it was the luck of the draw if you bought a brownie,” said Henry Wykowski, a lawyer who has focused on cannabis law for 17 years. “You didn’t know where you would wind up.” Today, licensed manufacturers are required by states to test their products for potency and to label packages with the amount of THC in each dose, and in the entire package. Some edibles companies make products with small amounts of THC, allowing the inexperienced to experiment with dosages. The accessibility of edibles and the discretion they afford has made them the fastest-growing category in cannabis, according to Surfside, a cannabis data-analytics company in New York. Surfside estimates that edibles have outpaced the growth of the rest of the cannabis market by 29% in the last three months compared with the same period in 2020. Wykowski said that transgressions that may have escaped the notice of large corporations like Mars or Hershey’s in the past are on their radar today “because cannabis is big business now.” He teaches a course on cannabis law at the University of California’s Hastings College of the Law, and one of the sessions deals with laws around likenesses of other products. “Five or 10 years ago when cannabis was starting to take off, it was a joke to have something like Cap’n Punch, a cereal that’s infused,” Wykowski said. “But the industry has matured, and the people who know what they’re doing no longer engage in that kind of conduct.” Nonetheless, he regularly works with edibles companies that receive cease-and-desist letters from candy corporations. Most of these cases do not reach the courts. “Ninety percent of the time people will look at the letter and stop,” Wykowski said. Most legal cannabis companies strive to follow regulations closely. Lightshade, which runs nine dispensaries in the Denver area, has an eight-person compliance and auditing team led by Charisse Harris. Harris said that there are four checkpoints at which a product is assessed, and that every week, her auditors do random checks in the stores. Some red flags include products that feature any iteration of the word “candy” (for example, “kandy” or “candie”), and ones that do not come in packaging that meets state requirements around child safety, Harris said. “I say no a lot,” she added. Compliance becomes more complicated for companies operating in different states, since there are no federal regulations around cannabis. “In Florida, our packaging is black-and-white, and there are no images,” Hodas said of Wana, which operates in 11 states and in Canada. The gummies are a plain off-white color. In Colorado, on the other hand, the Wana container has a picture of pink watermelon slices and the gummies are a rich coral hue. There are three main aspects of a candy that can be protected by trademark and copyright laws, said Nancy Mertzel, a lawyer who specializes in intellectual property law. Take Hershey’s Kisses. “You have the name Kisses, which is a trademark, the shape of the candy itself, which is both a trademark and trade dress, and the packaging, which is protected by copyright,” Mertzel said. Mertzel said other possible intellectual property protections include patents — for example, Mars has sought patents for its chocolate, which is more resistant to melting than other formulations — and trade-secret laws. The most famous example of a trade secret is the Coca-Cola formula; another is Hellmann’s mayonnaise. The case Wrigley has brought against the cannabis copycats, Mertzel said, is straightforward. “I certainly understand Wrigley’s concerns about having its intellectual property used by a third party, and those concerns are exacerbated when it’s for a product that children really shouldn’t be getting,” Mertzel said. She compared the public health concerns at stake to those that were widely discussed when the tobacco industry used cartoons to target children in the 1960s. Even the Flintstones were in on it, with Fred and Barney promoting Winston cigarettes in an infamous commercial spot. Child-Proofing Cannabis Andrew Brisbo, the executive director of the Marijuana Regulatory Agency in Michigan, said that preventing youth access to cannabis is one of the primary functions of the program he oversees. And edibles are top of mind. “When we look at accidental consumption, edibles are a primary issue,” Brisbo said. “A young person won’t accidentally smoke a marijuana cigarette.” Gillian Schauer, a public health and policy consultant who has worked with a number of states on cannabis policy issues, said there are two potential concerns with edibles from a public health policy perspective: overconsumption and accidental consumption. Because edibles can take a while to kick in, people sometimes rush to eat more without waiting for the first effects. Some inexperienced users do not know what amount of THC they should consume and are not educated on the potential effects of cannabis. A low-dose amount is considered 1 to 2 milligrams of THC, but effects vary based on many factors, like body weight and how much food the consumer ate that day. Accidental consumption can affect anyone, but, Schauer said, “it has primarily impacted children because they can confuse cannabis edible products with other edible products, because most edibles look like candy or cookies or cake.” She pointed to reports compiled by poison control centers in Colorado and Washington, the two earliest states to legalize recreational cannabis use, in 2012. Between 2014 and 2018, annual calls to the Washington Poison Center about children under 5 being unintentionally exposed to cannabis nearly tripled, rising from 34 to 94. In 2017, Washington state began requiring that all edibles have a logo stating “Not for Kids” (not that this will mean much to a 2-year-old). In Colorado, edibles are the leading method by which children under 5 accidentally consume cannabis. In 2019, in Colorado, 108 people under the age of 19 were accidentally exposed to cannabis. In 2011, the year before the state legalized recreational use, that number was 16. Like Washington, Colorado now requires packaging of edibles to include a warning symbol. The state also bans the use of the word “candy” on any marijuana packaging, and the sale of edibles that look like people, animals or fruit. Schauer said other ways to reduce the risks of accidental ingestion include mandating childproof packaging, requiring that each edible item in a package is individually wrapped, limiting the potency of each individual edible, and educating consumers who live with children on how to store their cannabis products. Making packages that will not catch the eye of a child is important, she said. In Canada, for example, where cannabis is legal, federal law requires packaging to have a uniform color and a smooth texture, and not to have cutout windows, scents, sounds or inserts (among other requirements). Despite the stringency of Canada’s laws, as recently as mid-May, a child was hospitalized in the province of New Brunswick after eating Stoneo cookies that were made to look like Oreos, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. In America, state laws are far less strict; for the most part, they prohibit the inclusion of cartoon characters and make general statements about how the packaging should not appeal to a child. “The risks can be much more limited than we’ve seen them be so far,” Schauer said. Hodas has three children, aged 12, 17 and 19. He has been in the cannabis industry for more than seven years. When he has products at home, he keeps them secure in bags made by StashLogix. It may not slow down a motivated 15-year-old, but it will stop a toddler, he said. “If you have it locked up, and you keep in a place where they can’t reach it or see it, that’s the best way to prevent ingestion,” Hodas said. To parents of a certain age, the situation may bring to mind the 1983 public service announcement “We’re Not Candy,” in which a barbershop quartet of singing pills on television advises children “to have a healthy fear of us.” That the products now under scrutiny are a form of candy, just enhanced — and that no one is watching the same screen anymore — makes it difficult to imagine a marijuana meme so memorable. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Photos show Dubai princess, focus of UN concern, at malls

    Photos on social media appear to show a missing Dubai princess who months earlier described herself in a video as being held against her will out at two major malls in the city-state. The government's Dubai Media Office did not acknowledge the release of the images. The photos' pedestrian captions belie the fact that United Nations experts and human rights activists had called on Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to provide information on his daughter.

  • Ex-Jaguars LB Telvin Smith pleads no contest to child abuse over alleged sexual relationship with 17-year-old

    In addition to probation, Smith will be forbidden from contact with females under 18.

  • No, People Are Not Returning Pandemic Dogs in Droves

    Animal welfare advocates were delighted when the pandemic prompted thousands of bored and isolated Americans to adopt dogs last yearAnimal welfare advocates were delighted when the pandemic prompted thousands of bored and isolated Americans to adopt dogs last year. They also worried that when offices reopened and social life began returning to normal, those new pet owners would cast aside their dogs, like children who had outgrown their teddy bears. Despite some alarmist news reports, the story so far is much happier than that. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Shelter data and interviews with animal welfare experts point to a confirmed shift in pet ownership in the United States, as people bonded with their new animal companions during an incredibly stressful period. Giving up their pets borders on the unthinkable for many. “No, no, never — not even crossing my mind,” said Danni McCarville, 55, an artist who lives in the mountains outside Trinidad, Colorado, with her husband, a lawyer. They brought home Buck, a Colorado mountain dog, in December. “It’s like getting rid of a kid.” “He makes us laugh all day long and doesn’t even know he’s funny,” McCarville said. “He brings joy, especially at the time it was fun to have some joy in the house.” As coronavirus restrictions were lifted in recent weeks, fears of mass pet abandonment have been fanned by local news reports that shelters in Florida, Virginia, and other places were taking in more dogs, compared to the same time last year. “It is so hard for them,” one animal rescue worker told the British Broadcasting Corp. in a video that suggested U.S. shelters were struggling to accommodate returns from a “pandemic puppy boom.” But national animal welfare groups say that, in fact, dogs adopted during the pandemic are largely remaining in their new homes, and shelters nationwide have not reported alarming increases in adopted pets being abandoned now that workplaces and schools are reopening. “We don’t have any evidence to show that shelters are seeing an increase,” said Michael San Filippo, a spokesman for the American Veterinary Medical Association. “We will be watching this closely over the next several months,” San Filippo said. “Certainly we’ve been aware of this as a possibility since we began hearing about more people bringing pets home during the pandemic. But so far we haven’t seen any evidence of a corresponding increase in surrenders.” The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also said in a statement there was no evidence of “an increase in owner surrenders or stray intakes” across the United States. It said one reason was that shelters and rescue organizations “continue to have conversations with adopters to ensure they are making good matches and that pets match their adopters’ lifestyles, even when those owners return to a post-pandemic schedule.” Monthly reports from PetPoint, a website that aggregates data from more than 1,100 animal welfare organizations in the United States, suggest that while shelters have experienced an increase in pets coming in, their numbers are merely returning to the levels reported before the pandemic. In April, for example, 15,906 dogs were surrendered by their owners — an increase of nearly 80% over April 2020, according to PetPoint. But many shelters curtailed operations in April 2020, meaning fewer pets could be returned that month. And the numbers were still well below the 20,289 dogs that were surrendered in April 2019, before the coronavirus upended life and commerce. The numbers also tell a more nuanced story about the rates of pandemic pet adoptions. Despite reports of waiting lists and long lines at shelters, adoptions were actually down in 2020, according to animal welfare groups. About 280,270 dogs were adopted in 2020, a roughly 19% decrease from the previous year, according to PetPoint. Cat adoptions fell by about 11%. There has not been much chatter about people offloading pandemic cats as they return to offices. Most cats, of course, can stay home alone when you go to work. “Don’t be deceived by the fluffy puppies and cuddly kittens in the news,” Steve Zeidman wrote in a blog post on the PetPoint website. He added, in another post written with Todd Whittington, that “sensational” reports of pets being returned in large numbers are “completely untrue.” In fact, most people have found their dogs to be essential in a tumultuous time, said Dr. Marty Greer, a veterinarian and author of “Your Pandemic Puppy: Finding and Raising a Well-Adjusted Dog During COVID-19.” “They’ve been through a lot together and, when nobody else was there for them, their dog was,” Greer said. She recalled a slogan on a mug: “It’s not drinking alone, if the dog is home.” “I think it’s true,” Greer said. “It’s a warm body that you can nuzzle up to and will go on a walk with you.” Most pandemic pet owners would seem to agree. In a survey of 1,000 American cat and dog owners conducted for Rover.com, a pet services website, 93% said their “pandemic pet” had improved their mental or physical well-being over the last year and more than 80% said it made working from home more enjoyable. Jeremy Eisengrein, 27, a communications professional from Spring Lake, New Jersey, counts himself among them. In October, he adopted Louie, a “ridiculously affectionate” 1-year-old black Lab-pit bull mix. He said this forced him to make a routine, hike more, and go to the dog park and the beach. His sister, brother-in-law and parents have also bonded with Louie, he said. “I would be distraught if I felt the need to return my dog,” he said. “He’s become part of the family, almost immediately. You’re proud of your animal child.” Animal welfare groups remain concerned that dogs may still be rejected later this year. If they were adopted as puppies, they are now approaching adolescence, when behavioral problems can develop. Another potential problem is separation anxiety, as dogs accustomed to having their owners at home struggle to adapt once those owners return to offices. The American Kennel Club recommends preparing dogs for your return to the office or other outside activities by encouraging them to spend time independently, in their own beds, in a fenced-in yard or in their crates. Owners can also practice leaving their dogs alone in a room for progressively longer periods of time, and should give them at least 15 minutes of exercise before they leave for work. One other tip from the Kennel Club: Don’t be anxious in front of your dog. “Dogs pick up on your mood and take their cue from you about how they should feel about new situations,” the club says. “The more you stay relaxed and behave like everything is normal, the more likely your dog will be to follow your lead and accept it when it’s time for you to go.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Rare Honus Wagner card sells for record $3.75 million, trails only Mike Trout in MLB cards

    The Honus Wagner cards continue to fetch record numbers.

  • Police declare curfew after thousands of revelers attend viral Tik Tok party at California beach

    Wild birthday celebration organised on social media with #adrianskickback hahtag

  • Rock band Maneskin wins Eurovision Song Contest for Italy

    A four-piece band of Italian rockers won the Eurovision Song Contest in the early hours of Sunday, giving one of the countries hit hardest in Europe by the coronavirus pandemic reason to cheer. Maneskin’s win was only Italy’s third victory in the immensely popular contest and the first since Toto Cutugno took the honor in 1990. The music festival was cancelled last year amid the pandemic but this year's event in Rotterdam’s Ahoy arena with its regime of testing and strict hygiene protocols was seen as a step toward a post-COVID-19 return to live entertainment.

  • Mickelson magic! Lefty secures PGA Championship to become oldest to win golf major

    He joins Lee Trevino and Nick Faldo in the record books with six major victories with his win on the Ocean Course in South Carolina.

  • Americans largely support Israel, but sympathy for Palestinians is on the rise

    Changing demographics and rising awareness has fueled Americans' growing support of Palestine, though most still largely back Israel.

  • Blinken says US to deal with 'grave' humanitarian situation in Gaza

    Secretary of State says US will address humanitarian situation in devastated area

  • At least 12 dead after mountaintop cable car plunges to ground in northern Italy, reports say

    The cable car fell near the summit of the Stresa-Mottarone line in the Piedmont region. At least 11 people were on board at the time, Sky News said.

  • LEADING OFF: Mariners hit by virus, Mikolas back with Cards

    Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres try for their eighth win in a row when they host the virus-stricken Seattle Mariners. The Mariners lost their fourth straight Friday night, 16-1 at San Diego. Before the game, they put four relievers on the COVID-19 injured list after reporting a positive test within the team.

  • Panthers increase BB&T Center capacity to 75 percent for must-win Game 5 vs. Lightning

    The Florida Panthers may play their final game at BB&T Center in the 2020-21 NHL season Monday, but they’ll be doing so in front of the largest indoor crowd for a major sporting event in South Florida since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

  • Rand Paul says he won’t get vaccinated because he had virus, rejecting CDC’s advice

    ‘I just made my own personal decision that I’m not getting vaccinated,’ the Republican senator says

  • Twenty killed and at least 74 injured in spate of shootings across US over the weekend

    Violence flared in string of deadly incidents from Chicago to Georgia

  • Suns draw defending champ Lakers in return to NBA playoffs

    In arguably the most intriguing opening-round matchup, the No. 7 seed Lakers enter the series as a slight betting favorite over the No. 2 seed Suns, according to FanDuel. The main reason is obvious: Los Angeles has a healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis after both superstars missed big chunks of the regular season with injuries.

  • Dad of 4-Year-Old Slain in Dallas Apologizes for Leaving Kids

    via Trevor GernonThe father of the 4-year-old boy kidnapped from his bed and dumped dead on a Dallas street says he will never forgive himself for leaving his son and his twin brother with a friend while he skipped town under a cloud of legal problems.Trevor Gernon released a recorded statement on his sister’s YouTube account both apologizing for not taking care of his son Cash and asking the public not to be too hard on him.Gernon said that when he moved to Dallas, he moved in with an old friend, Monica Sherrod, and when he moved back to Houston “after an unsuccessful job hunt amongst other things,” he decided they would be better off with her.“I felt it was in the boys’ best interest to not disrupt their routine,” he said of Cash and his brother, Carter, who was not harmed and is now with his mother.“They were comfortable, they were around other kids, and from what it appeared, Monica was a trustworthy person. This choice I made with best of intentions has resulted in a most horrific outcome.”On May 15, an intruder was caught on a baby monitor camera sneaking into Cash and Carter’s bedroom at Sherrod’s home and lifting the still-sleeping boy from his bed.Two hours later, a passer-by found the child’s body tossed on the street. Police said he had been stabbed.Darriynn Brown, 18, who has some nebulous ties to Sherrod’s family, was charged with kidnapping and burglary, but police are waiting for the results of forensic tests to make a decision on murder charges. Investigators have not released a motive, and Brown’s mother has said she believes her son is being framed.Sherrod told reporters that Gernon left town after being ordered by a court into rehab. CrimeOnline obtained court records showing several outstanding charges against Gernon in Harris County.Gernon referenced his legal issues, saying in the recording, “I have to fear for my freedom, as it is the goal of some to see me go to jail rather than grieve the loss of my little boy.” He did not disclose his location or legal status.Crying at times, he did take responsibility for failing to protect the twins.“I have paid the most ultimate and painful price for my poor judgment and I have to live with this devastation every single day,” he said.“I will never forgive myself. If I could, I would go back and do everything different. This is a nightmare that doesn’t go away once I open my eyes in the morning. We just don’t understand how this could happen to such a bright and cheerful kid.”Addressing the boys’ mother, Melinda Seagroves, he added, “I am so sorry that I failed to keep him safe. That is my job as his dad and I was not able to do that and I’m sorry.”As The Daily Beast reported, Gernon has racked up a string of arrests over the years, serving 68 days in county lockup for a 2018 assault on his father during an argument over a credit-card bill.The Strange New Turn in the Case of 4-Year-Old Cash GernonFollowing his indictment on felony drug possession charges last November, he failed to appear for a March 29, 2021, hearing and thus forfeited a $10,000 bond payment. There is now an open warrant out for his arrest.Johnny Flanagan, whose son gave Gernon a job at his shop until they had a falling-out, told The Daily Beast: “He’s one of these guys that kind of goes whichever way the wind blows, you know, and he’ll do good for several months and then do bad for several months and you know, just up and disappear.”In the recording, Gernon pleaded for mercy in the court of public opinion.“I’m barely getting through a day that doesn’t take me to a dark place,” he said. “I hope you all could understand how fragile we all are and how quickly things can turn upside down…“I would hope that we can all cooperate and band together to make sure Cash gets the justice he deserves.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.