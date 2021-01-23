I made Ina Garten's smashed eggs on toast, and the elevated brunch dish only took me 15 minutes

Anneta Konstantinides
Recipe For Success banner
Insider
Ina Garten eggs
I made Ina Garten's smashed eggs on toast and found a brand new brunch dish that elevated my usual breakfast. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

  • Ina Garten's smashed eggs on toast is featured in her new cookbook, "Modern Comfort Food."

  • Bored of my usual eggs, I decided to try the dish — and loved the elevated brunch recipe.

  • Garten's recipe only has four main ingredients, and takes less than 15 minutes to make.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

I'm a huge breakfast fan, and one of the things I've missed most this last year is being able to sit down for a beautiful brunch (along with a few mimosas).

After so many months stuck in my own kitchen, I've been getting bored of my usual egg recipes. So I decided to turn to Ina Garten for some morning-meal inspiration.

I spotted Garten's recipe for her smashed eggs on toast in her new cookbook, "Modern Comfort Food," and was impressed that she could make such a simple dish look so delicious.

So I decided to take her recipe for a spin and - after a few cracked eggs - found a brand-new favorite brunch dish.

Ina Garten's recipe for her smashed eggs on toast can be found in her new cookbook "Modern Comfort Food."

Ina Garten Modern Comfort Food
Garten upgraded classic recipes for her new cookbook. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

In the book's introduction to the breakfast section, Garten revealed that she's a creature of habit when it comes to her first meal of the day.

"I don't know about you, but I tend to eat the same thing for breakfast every morning for about 10 years until I can't eat it one more day," she writes. "And then I switch to something else for the next 10 years."

Garten says she likes breakfast dishes that are "easy enough to prepare while I'm half asleep" and "fairly healthy."

"And of course it needs to be delicious," she added. "Or I won't get out of bed."

As she did with all the dishes in "Modern Comfort Food," Garten turned to classic recipes and found new ways to upgrade them.

Ina Garten
Garten's smashed eggs is her modern twist on poached eggs on toast. Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversa/Getty Images

Garten's smashed eggs recipe is her modern twist on a traditional plate of poached eggs on toast.

"It's easier than poaching eggs," she wrote in her book. "And so much more delicious!"

Garten's smashed eggs on toast requires just four main ingredients.

Ina Garten eggs on toast
Garten's recipe includes whole-grain mustard, dill, bread, and eggs. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

To make this brunch dish, you'll need:

  • Extra-large eggs

  • Whole-grain mustard

  • Fresh dill

  • Bread (Garten recommends white bread or pullman loaf, which is a type of sandwich-bread loaf typically baked in a pan)

Before I started cooking the eggs, I decided to get my prep out of the way.

Ina Garten eggs on toast
First I minced the dill. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Garten's recipe has very exact timing, so I decided to do most of my prep first so that I wouldn't get distracted.

The only chopping you need to do is mincing the dill, which didn't take long.

Then it was time to get my water going for the eggs.

Ina Garten eggs on toast
I waited for my water to come to a full rolling boil. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I filled a large saucepan with water and brought it to a full rolling boil over medium-high heat, per Garten's recipe.

It took a long time to get my water boiling, but my dad — who was patiently waiting for breakfast to be served — gave me some good tips. He recommended starting with hot water in the pan, and noted that I had filled mine up with too much.

He also advised throwing in a bit of salt to speed up the process, which I did after dumping some of the water out.

Then I had to get the eggs into the pan, which turned out to be just a little nerve-wracking.

Ina Garten eggs on toast
I used a slotted spoon to carefully place my eggs in the pan. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Garten recommends using a slotted spoon to carefully lower the eggs into the water, one at a time.

"Don't allow them to fall into the pot," she warns. "Or the shells will crack!"

Thankfully every egg was safe — but not for long.

Then I lowered the heat and set a timer for my eggs to cook.

Ina Garten eggs on toast
Garten's recipe specifies that the eggs must cook for six-and-a-half minutes. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Garten is very specific in this part of her recipe: The eggs must cook for exactly six-and-a-half minutes ("not six minutes and not seven minutes," she adds).

The "Barefoot Contessa" star said it's also essential to maintain a low simmer as the eggs cook, or else they'll knock against each other and crack in the pan.

I was paranoid about cracking my eggs during the cooking process, so I turned the heat down quite low — which turned into an issue a few minutes later.

As my eggs started cooking, I began to toast my bread.

Ina Garten eggs on toast
Garten's recipe calls for two slices of bread per person you're serving. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I used a toaster, but Garten also has tips if you want to toast your bread in the oven.

She recommends placing your bread slices on sheet pans and baking them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 to 15 minutes, turning once, until they're golden brown.

After the six-and-a-half minutes were up, I transferred my eggs into an ice bath.

Ina Garten eggs on toast
I put my eggs into an ice bath for two minutes. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I once again used my trusty slotted spoon to get the eggs safely into the bowl, then set a timer for exactly two minutes — just as Garten instructed.

While my eggs were chilling (literally), I started prepping the toast.

Ina Garten eggs on toast
I spread whole-grain mustard and butter on my toasted slices. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

After the slices were done toasting, I spread butter and mustard on each one.

I have to be honest with you, reader, I read the recipe incorrectly here. I thought Garten recommended spreading half the slice with butter and half with mustard, which made for a cool picture but was definitely not the case.

What the "Barefoot Contessa" star actually wants you to do is spread each slice with ½ tablespoon of butter and ½ teaspoon of mustard.

Thankfully I really like mustard, so the extra flavor didn't put me off. But next time I'll wait to read the recipe until after I've had a cup of coffee.

Also, a quick pro tip: Be sure to take your butter out of the fridge before you begin cooking your eggs. That way it'll reach room temperature by the time you're ready to prep your toast, making it far easier to spread across the bread.

Then it was time to peel the eggs, which ended up being far trickier than I expected.

Ina Garten eggs on toast
Some of my eggs may have been a little too soft-boiled. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Garten included a special trick for peeling eggs, and I wanted to follow her recipe to a T. So, per her instructions, I rapped the ends of my first egg on a cutting board to crack the shell.

Then I rolled the middle of the egg on the board with the heel of my hand, which Garten said would "crackle the shell." But it quickly became apparent that my egg was a little too soft-boiled, because it immediately went SPLAT.

I ran into this problem with a couple of the eggs and realized I must have turned the heat down too low. I had accidentally taken the "smashed" in Garten's smashed eggs on toast a little too literally.

Thankfully, I was able to salvage a few eggs and pull off the dish - which looked special without a lot of extra time and effort.

Ina Garten eggs on toast
I couldn't help but admire how pretty my plate of smashed eggs looked. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I placed one egg on each slice of toast and roughly chopped them without cutting into the bread so that it could absorb the runny yolks. Then I generously sprinkled dill on top of everything, along with some salt and freshly-ground black pepper.

Despite all my hiccups, Garten's smashed eggs on toast definitely looked worthy of a weekend brunch and proved to be a delicious dish.

I loved how the runny eggs paired with the crunchiness of the toasted bread, and the whole-grain mustard gave everything a nice kick. The addition of dill made everything pop, elevating and brightening the flavors.

Even with a couple of mistakes along the way, this dish was just another example of how the "Barefoot Contessa" star's recipes are nearly foolproof.

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Sean Hannity denounces Biden’s first week as ‘disastrous’ before the president completed a full day of work

    ‘The Biden administration is off to a very rocky start,’ Fox News host says

  • Republican congresswoman under fire for 'spreading Florida school shooting conspiracy theories'

    A Republican congresswoman is facing calls to resign over reports that she helped to spread falsehoods about the Parkland school shooting. Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly agreed with a conspiracy theory about the 2018 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 people were killed. Facebook screenshots showed a discussion about why a police officer had not rushed into the building, and someone claimed that the mass shooting was a "false flag planned shooting." Greene replied: “Exactly!" The social media giant later removed the posts after they were reported to them. Cameron Kasky, a former Parkland pupil who co-founded the group Never Again MSD, said: "She should resign. She can apologise. I don’t think anybody will accept it.” The congresswoman was elected in Georgia in November, backed Donald Trump's claims of election fraud, and has previously expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory. Fred Guttenberg, who's 14-year-old daughter Jaime died in the Parkland shooting, said: "Your feelings on gun laws are irrelevant to your claim that Parkland never happened. You are a fraud who must resign. Be prepared to meet me directly in person to explain your conspiracy theory, and soon." The comments by the politician were first reported by Media Matters for America. In a statement Ms Greene accused Media Matters for America of being "communists' and "fake news". Meanwhile, US Capitol Police were investigating an incident in which a Republican congressman was found carrying a concealed gun while trying to enter the floor of the House of Representatives. Andy Harris, a staunch gun-rights advocate, set off a metal detector going through security on his way to the House floor . Metal detectors were installed outside the chamber to beef up security in the aftermath of the Capitol riots on Jan 6.

  • Ugandan army says it has killed 189 al Shabaab fighters in Somalia

    Ugandan soldiers working as part of a peacekeeping force in Somalia have killed 189 al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab fighters in an attack on one of their camps, the Ugandan army said. Ugandan troops are part of the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia, whose aim is to support the central government and stop al Shabaab's efforts to topple it. The Ugandan People's Defence Force (UPDF) said in a statement that its soldiers on Friday had raided al Shabaab hideouts in the villages of Sigaale, Adimole and Kayitoy, just over 100 km (62 miles) southwest of the capital Mogadishu.

  • Biden's acting attorney general signed off on reassigning prosecutor who objected to family separations

    The incident would have made Wilkinson aware families were being separated long before the Texas pilot program for zero tolerance was known to the public.

  • Biden Admonishes Reporter for Questioning Whether Vaccine Goal Is Ambitious Enough: ‘Give Me a Break’

    President Biden pushed back on a reporter at a press briefing on Thursday, who questioned whether the new administration’s coronavirus vaccine goal is ambitious enough. Biden has set a goal to vaccinate 100 million Americans during his first 100 days in office. During the press conference, Biden called the Trump administration’s distribution of coronavirus vaccines a “dismal failure so far,” warning that “things are going to continue to get worse before they get better.” However, the seven-day rolling average for coronavirus vaccine doses administered to Americans currently sits at 912,000, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker. (On Wednesday alone, 1.6 million doses were administered.) This indicates that the Biden administration is not far from its goal of vaccinating one million Americans per day. On Thursday, Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller asked Biden if the vaccination goal was “high enough,” since “that’s basically where the U.S. is right now.” “When I announced it you all said it wasn’t possible. Come on, give me a break, man,” Biden responded. “It’s a good start, a hundred million.” Internal projections from the Trump administration showed that the U.S. could administer at least 170 million doses by the end of April, two Trump administration officials told Bloomberg. During the press conference, Biden also announced that he would invoke the Defense Production Act to “accelerate the making of everything that’s needed to protect, test, and vaccinate and the care of our people.” Biden warned that the death toll from coronavirus infections would hit 500,000 in February. Over 408,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 as of Thursday.

  • Lucas Interior Embraces Color to Modernize Palm Springs Spanish Revival Home

    “The materials and colors took center stage,” said David Lucas when it came to the design of the home.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • McConnell threatens to block Senate's power-sharing agreement if it doesn't preserve the filibuster

    The evenly split Senate is having a hard time agreeing who's in charge.Georgia's two new Democratic senators were sworn in Wednesday, giving Republicans and Democrats 50 senators each, with Vice President Kamala Harris as a Democratic tiebreaker. The two parties are now working out a power-sharing agreement, but Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) commitment to the filibuster is standing in the way.McConnell on Thursday formally acknowledged Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) as the chamber's new majority leader. But as he has been for days, McConnell again implored Democrats to preserve the filibuster that lets a senator extend debate and block a timely vote on a bill if there aren't 60 votes to stop it. Democrats "have no plans to gut the filibuster further, but argue it would be a mistake to take one of their tools off the table just as they're about to govern," Politico reports; More progressive senators do want to remove the option completely.If his filibuster demands aren't met, McConnell has threatened to block the Senate power-sharing agreement that would put Democrats in charge of the body's committees. But Democrats already seem confident in their newfound power, with Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) telling Politico that "Chuck Schumer is the majority leader and he should be treated like majority leader." Giving in to McConnell "would be exactly the wrong way to begin," Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) echoed.Other Democrats shared their resistance to McConnell's demands in tweets. > McConnell is threatening to filibuster the Organizing Resolution which allows Democrats to assume the committee Chair positions. It's an absolutely unprecedented, wacky, counterproductive request. We won the Senate. We get the gavels.> > -- Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 21, 2021> So after Mitch McConnell changed the Senate rules at a blistering pace during his 6 years in charge, he is threatening to filibuster the Senate's organizing resolution unless the Democratic majority agrees to never change the rules again.> > Huh.> > -- Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 21, 2021More stories from theweek.com Biden's next executive order will let people stay on unemployment if they quit an unsafe job 7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's White House exit McConnell is already moving to strangle the Biden presidency

  • Texas attorney general sues Biden administration over deportation freeze

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the Biden administration in federal district court over its 100-day freeze on deporting unauthorized immigrants, and asking for a temporary restraining order.Between the lines: The freeze went into effect Friday, temporarily halting most immigration enforcement in the U.S. In the lawsuit, Paxton claims the move "violates the U.S. Constitution, federal immigration and administrative law, and a contractual agreement between Texas" and the Department of Homeland Security. Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America. * Leon Fresco, an immigration attorney, told Axios that the lawsuit is likely to fail at fully reinstating deportations because a judge cannot force Immigration and Customs Enforcement to remove any particular person. * The executive branch has broad authority over immigration enforcement, as was seen in both President Obama and President Trump's administrations. What they're saying: In the announcement of the moratorium on Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security said the pause on deportations would "allow DHS to ensure that its resources are dedicated to responding to the most pressing challenges that the United States faces." * In Paxton's request for a temporary restraining order, he claims, "Without emergency relief, Texas faces irreparable harm from having to provide costly educational, social, welfare, healthcare, and other services to illegal aliens who remain in Texas because Defendants have ceased removing them."The White House has not yet responded to Axios' request for comment.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones loses bid to throw out defamation cases from Sandy Hook parents

    Infowars founder claimed shooting was 'a giant hoax’ and that grieving parents were actors

  • The U.S. Deported The Man Who Would Become China's 'Father of Space Technology' Out of Fear

    America may not have won World War II and landed on the moon later if not for the contributions of a brilliant Chinese scientist named Qian Xuesen. Fearing communist presence after the war, the U.S., however, deported Qian to China, clueless that he would eventually spearhead programs that would target American troops and eventually propel China into space. Born to well-educated parents in 1911, it was evident from an early age that Qian had superior intellect.

  • TSA agent convicted for tricking woman into showing breasts

    A former Transportation Security Administration agent who was accused of tricking a traveler into showing her breasts as she went through security at Los Angeles International Airport pleaded no contest Friday to false imprisonment, authorities said. Johnathon Lomeli entered the plea to a felony count and was sentenced to 60 days in county jail, 52 classes addressing sexual compulsion and two years of probation, California's attorney general's office announced. Lomeli was also barred from working as a security guard.

  • Biden removes Trump's Diet Coke button from the Oval Office

    It's the end of a very caffeinated era.When former President Donald Trump occupied the Oval Office, he quite literally had a button on his desk that ordered a Diet Coke to the room whenever it was pressed. But as a glimpse at President Biden's desk just hours after his inauguration shows, the soda-summoning button is gone.> President Biden has removed the Diet Coke button. When @ShippersUnbound and I interviewed Donald Trump in 2019, we became fascinated by what the little red button did. Eventually Trump pressed it, and a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter. It's gone now. pic.twitter.com/rFzhPaHYjk> > — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) January 21, 2021While it may have sounded just too weird to be true, Trump's Diet Coke obsession and his button to match were absolutely real. No word on if Biden will install some kind of ice cream-ordering alternative.More stories from theweek.com Biden's next executive order will let people stay on unemployment if they quit an unsafe job 7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's White House exit McConnell is already moving to strangle the Biden presidency

  • EU, Turkey cautiously eye improved ties after tough 2020

    The European Union and Turkey pressed each other on Thursday to take concrete steps to improve relations long strained by disagreements over energy, migration and Ankara's human rights record. Turkey, which remains an official candidate for EU membership despite the tensions, is facing the threat of EU economic sanctions over a hydrocarbons dispute with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean, but the mood music between Brussels and Ankara has improved since the new year.

  • Former police officer who climbed over fences to get into Capitol during riot claims he was there to see art

    Regular phone camera roll shows no images from January 6 but ‘deleted’ folder filled with images and videos of officer inside Capitol building during riot

  • Kenosha killing suspect Rittenhouse's bond terms changed after bar visit

    Attorneys for Rittenhouse did not object to the changes. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two amid protests last year.

  • Biden has stopped construction on Trump's border wall, but the fate of outstanding contracts is unclear

    Among the first 17 executive orders President Biden signed Wednesday evening was one hitting "pause" on construction of former President Donald Trump's border wall. "It shall be the policy of my administration that no more American taxpayer dollars be diverted to construct a border wall," Biden's order said. "I am also directing a careful review of all resources appropriated or redirected to construct a southern border wall."Biden gave the Pentagon and Homeland Security departments up to a week to stop all border construction, and for the most part, the frantic wall-building Trump had unleashed in his last months in office had stopped by Thursday, The Associated Press reports. The Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday it told its contractors to stop installing any additional barriers and do only what's "necessary to safely prepare each site for a suspension of work."Biden gave his administration 60 days to find and review all current contracts and determine which can be canceled, which must be renegotiated, and whether any of the remaining money can be used on other projects. Trump, as of Jan. 15, had spent $6.1 billion of the $10.8 billion in wall construction it had contracted out, a Senate Democratic aide told AP. Overall, the Trump administration had secured $16.45 billion for the wall, including $5.8 billion appropriated by Congress and the rest seized from the Treasury and Defense departments. Biden is targeting that latter pot of money.Trump says he built 450 miles of his wall, though almost all of that was replacement for other barriers. His administration signed contracts for constructing 664 miles, the Senate aide told AP. "Trump said the border wall would be 'virtually impenetrable' and paid for by Mexico, which never happened," AP notes. "While the wall is much more formidable than the barriers it replaced, it isn't uncommon for smugglers to guide people over or through it. Portions can be sawed with power tools sold at home improvement stores."More stories from theweek.com Biden's next executive order will let people stay on unemployment if they quit an unsafe job 7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's White House exit McConnell is already moving to strangle the Biden presidency

  • South African Covid variant may make vaccines 50 per cent less effective, claims Matt Hancock

    The South African Covid variant could make current vaccines 50 per cent less effective, Matt Hancock has claimed. In video footage of a webinar with travel agents, the Health Secretary warned that the importation of the variant could ruin Britain's vaccination drive and send the country "back to square one" without tough travel restrictions. Mr Hancock is among a number of ministers pushing for tougher travel restrictions modelled on Australia and New Zealand, which have closed their borders to non-residents and require all returning nationals to quarantine in Government-approved hotels. Speaking ahead of a Cabinet Covid-O Cabinet meeting at which ministers will consider similar UK border closures and quarantine hotels, Mr Hancock admitted that the data showing the South African variant reduced vaccine efficacy by 50 per cent was not certain "so I wouldn’t say this in public". He added: "Nevertheless, if you vaccinate the entire population and then you get in a new variant that evaded the vaccine, then you'd be back to square one. And so tougher international restrictions are the price that, for instance, Australia has paid for stronger domestic protection, as in more life getting back to normal domestically."

  • McConnell looks to push impeachment trial to February

    Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is proposing to push back the start of Donald Trump's impeachment trial by a week or longer to give Trump time to review the case.

  • Germany rejects Argentina's claim on Falklands recognition

    Germany on Friday rejected a claim by Argentina that a request by airline Lufthansa to fly over Argentina en route to the Falkland Islands implied a recognition of them as Argentine territory. Argentina and Britain have long disputed ownership of the Falklands, with Argentina claiming sovereignty over the British-run islands it calls the Malvinas.

  • Fox News asks why Biden wasn't wearing mask 'at all times'

    President Joe Biden signed 15 executive actions on Wednesday hours after he was sworn into office, many aimed at sweeping away former President Donald Trump's policies, including mandating masks on federal property.