I made Milk Bar's pumpkin caramel pie even though I hate pumpkin and it made a believer out of me

A photo of my attempt at Hilly's Pumpkin Caramel Pie. Lauren Edmonds/Business Insider

I made Hilly's Pumpkin Caramel Pie recipe from Milk Bar, a popular chain of US bakeries.

I don't like pumpkin, but this is one of the best desserts I've ever made.

The recipe's prep and bake time was taxing, so I plan to just order a pie from Milk Bar instead.

I've always disliked the taste of pumpkin, but Milk Bar might make a believer out of me.

While I'm down to try almost any recipe, I've stayed clear of pumpkin-based options until I stumbled upon Hilly's Pumpkin Caramel Pie recipe through Milk Bar in late November.

The recipe was trending online and going viral on TikTok, where people attempted to make this gooey dessert themselves. Milk Bar is a popular bakery chain in the United States founded by Christina Tosi. Hilly O'Hanlon created the recipe and is a chef at Milk Bar's location in Williamsburg, a neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York, according to Made in Cookware.

Given all the buzz and positive reviews, I decided to forgo my anti-pumpkin stance and try it. Hilly's Pumpkin Caramel Pie is a mouthwatering, completely homemade dessert that would impress even the most stubborn haters.

All the components in Hilly's Pumpkin Caramel Pie are homemade, so it requires a number of ingredients.

The recipe calls for a number of ingredients, including apple cider vinegar and brown sugar. Lauren Edmonds/Business Insider

Milk Bar shared the pumpkin caramel pie recipe on their website. To make Hilly's Pumpkin Caramel Pie, you'll need the following:

Caramel Ingredients

1 cup white sugar

⅓ cup heavy cream

6 Tbsp unsalted butter

¼ cup water

2 cups water

2 Tbsp corn syrup

2 tsp kosher salt (not iodized or table salt)

Pie Crust Ingredients

1½ cups all-purpose flour

12 Tbsp unsalted butter (1 ½ sticks)

½ cup fine ground cornmeal

1 Tbsp white sugar (heaping)

1 tsp kosher salt

¼-⅓ cups ice water

2 tsp apple cider vinegar

Pumpkin Ganache

2 standard 15oz. cans of pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling or mix)

277g (1 ¼) cups heavy cream

129g (⅓) cup glucose (or substitute corn syrup)

64g (5) Tbsp unsalted butter

443g (16oz or 2 ½) cups chopped white chocolate or white chocolate chips

2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp cardamom

½ tsp allspice

½ tsp ginger

pinch nutmeg

pinch

clove OR replace above spices with 3 tsp pumpkin pie spice

½ tsp kosher salt

Streusel

½ cup AP flour

⅓ cup light brown sugar

⅓ cup oats

6 Tbsp unsalted butter (room temp)

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp cardamom

big pinch salt

You'll also need a pie tin, an immersion blender, several large bowls, and a baking sheet. The recipe takes about eight hours, with four or five hours dedicated to letting the pie set in the refrigerator.

Start with the caramel, which the recipe said can be made one to two days ahead of making the pie.

The mixture will turn translucent (left) before taking on a brown hue. Lauren Edmonds/Business Insider

This was my first time making caramel, so I tried to follow the recipe verbatim. I accidentally burnt my caramel the first time but got it right after a second try.

As the recipe suggested, I measured out the heavy cream, butter, vanilla, and salt into separate bowls to prep. Then, I added water, white sugar, and corn syrup into a medium saucepan set over medium low heat.

It took about eight minutes of monitoring and constant stirring for the sugar mixture to take on a light golden brown color, but that time could vary.

"This is a nothing-then-all-at-once sort of thing — your mixture will stay clear for a million years, then seemingly out of nowhere it will start to turn gold," the recipe noted. "This is the point you need to pay close attention or risk burning all your hard work. This may take 8 - 10 minutes, maybe more."

One tip from Milk Bar that really helped me was brushing the sides of the saucepan with a wet pastry brush to prevent crystallization.

Once the mixture turned light brown, I swirled the pan until it reached a deeper hue. As the recipe suggested, I then removed my saucepan from the heat when smoke wisps began rising.

Carefully add tablespoons of butter, heavy cream, and the remaining ingredients.

The butter will begin to foam when added to the caramel. Lauren Edmonds/Business Insider

Per the recipe, I added my butter to the mixture one tablespoon at a time and stirred with a whisk. I then poured the heavy cream into the saucepan before adding vanilla and salt.

Set the caramel aside and pivot to the next portion.

A photo of the finished caramel. Lauren Edmonds/Business Insider

The caramel should be formed at the point with a lovely brown hue and delicious taste. Pour it into a separate bowl and set aside.

For the pie crust, start by forming the dough and letting it rest in the fridge.

Photos show the evolution of pie dough. Lauren Edmonds/Business Insider

Start the pie crust by mixing all the dry ingredients — including flour and fine cornmeal — into a bowl. Per the recipe, I then added tablespoons of cold butter to the dry ingredients and tossed them to coat each piece.

The next part got a bit messy, but the recipe suggested using my fingers to smash the butter chunks until the mixture resembled a "coarse meal," but it still had pieces of butter the "size of blueberries" in the mix.

At this point, mix ice water and vinegar together to add into the dough one tablespoon at a time. It took about three tablespoons to get my dough to form, but the recipe noted that it varies from person to person.

Finally, form the dough into a desk, cover it in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to firm.

When the dough has firmed, use a rolling pin to flatten it.

Photos of the pie dough crust rolled out and folded. Lauren Edmonds/Business Insider

After 30 minutes, I removed my dough from the refrigerator and dusted flour across my kitchen counter. As the recipe suggested, I used a rolling pin to roll the dough into a rectangular shape with the short side facing me.

The recipe added that "the sides of your dough may have cracked a little, that is totally fine at this step," which I appreciated given the state of my dough's edges.

I then laminated the dough by using the letter fold, pressing the dough together, rotating the dough at 90° degrees, and repeating the process.

Form the dough into a disc again. The recipe said to let the dough set in the fridge again for 20 to 30 minutes if the butter softens too much. Otherwise, move on to the next step.

Preheat the oven to 350° Fahrenheit and roll the pie dough into a circle.

Photo shows my rolled out dough. Lauren Edmonds/Business Insider

Set the oven to 350° Fahrenheit, then remove your dough from the refrigerator.

As the recipe said, I rolled my dough into a circle at least two inches wider than the base of my pie tin. Around this time, I noticed that my dough was still a bit crumbly, making me think it could have used another splash of water.

Taking the dough, I carefully draped the dough over my pie tin, making sure to fold any excess around the tin's edges.

Bake the pie crust for 45 to 60 minutes.

Drape the dough over the pie tin. Lauren Edmonds/Business Insider

The recipe suggested placing the pie tin on a baking sheet and lining the inside of the pie with foil or parchment. Add in a handful of pie weights.

Bake the pie for 30 to 40 minutes until the edges are lightly browned.

"When the edges of your pie are lightly browned, remove weights from inside of pie to properly cook the center — prick with a fork to prevent ballooning," the recipe said.

Then, bake the crust for 15 to 20 more minutes. By the end, the pie should have a gorgeous golden brown color.

For the pumpkin ganache, preheat the oven to 325° Fahrenheit.

Roast the pumpkin puree in the oven. Lauren Edmonds/Business Insider

According to the recipe, spread the pumpkin puree on a parchment-lined baking sheet and roast it in the oven for 20 to 30 minutes. The recipe noted that the puree's color should darken by two shades and be reduced to two cups.

Create your butter mix on the stove and combine it with white chocolate.

Pour the butter mixture on the chocolate (left) before adding in the puree (middle) and blending the ingredients together (right). Lauren Edmonds/Business Insider

While the puree roasts in the oven, I pivoted to the stove, bringing heavy cream, corn syrup, and butter to a boil in a small saucepan.

Then, I carefully poured the boiling butter atop a bowl of white chocolate and let it sit for one minute. As the recipe suggested, I scooped my roasted pumpkin and spices into the chocolate mix.

The recipe suggested using an immersion blender to get a smooth texture.

The streusel is the easiest part of Hilly's Pumpkin Caramel Pie.

A photo of the streusel. Lauren Edmonds/Business Insider

After tediously working through the caramel, pie crust, and pumpkin ganache, the streusel was a breeze.

According to the recipe, combine all the ingredients in a medium bowl and mix everything using your hands. The streusel should look like loose crumbs with no dry spots or chunks of butter.

Place the streusel on a parchment-lined sheet pan and bake at 325° Fahrenheit for 15 minutes. The recipe suggested agitating the streusel every five minutes or so

The streusel, which smelled amazing, should gain a golden brown color.

Finally, combine the pie crust, caramel, pumpkin ganache, and streusel and set it overnight.

A photo of the pie before going into the refrigerator to set overnight. Lauren Edmonds/Business Insider

Once all four components are prepped, it is finally time to assemble Hilly's Pumpkin Caramel Pie. First, pour room-temperature caramel into the pie shell until the base is level and even. Move the shell to the refrigerator so it can firm up for 20 to 25 minutes.

Once the caramel has firmed, pour the pumpkin ganache overtop and use an offset spatula to smooth it out. The ganache should completely cover the caramel.

The recipe then said to refrigerate the pie for four to five hours — ideally overnight — so it can fully set.

Hilly's Pumpkin Caramel Pie was the perfect way to start the new year.

A photo of my finished pumpkin caramel pie. Lauren Edmonds/Business Insider

I'm a lifelong pumpkin hater, but this recipe completely changed my perspective on the seasonal fruit. The pumpkin ganache was smooth and well-seasoned to the point that I started eating it straight from the bowl.

The pie crust was also phenomenal, even though mine was a bit crumbly and missing some of the edges. I noticed the pie crust had a subtle salty taste, helping to cut through all the saccharine flavors in the pie. The balance worked exceptionally well.

In my opinion, the standout ingredient in this recipe is caramel. The pumpkin pie is already astounding, but adding the caramel base elevated it to a delectable treat.

The only gripe I had with this recipe was the prep and bake times. All the components were homemade, meaning I had to go step-by-step with the instructions, which took longer than I thought.

Still, I see why everyone raves about Milk Bar's recipes and desserts. While I won't make this recipe again for quite a while because of the baking time, I'm looking forward to visiting my local Milk Bar and trying the menu.

