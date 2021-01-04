I made over 80 celebrity-chef recipes in 2020. Here are the 15 I'll be making again in 2021.

Paige Bennett
best celebrity chef recipes i made in 2020
In 2020, I made over 80 recipes from celebrity chefs. Paige Bennett for Insider

  • I made over 80 recipes from celebrity chefs in 2020, and there are 15 I'll be making long into 2021.

  • Duff Goldman's recipe for chocolate-chip cookies is my favorite from 2020. 

  • Emeril Lagasse's scrambled-eggs recipe, Carla Hall's cornbread recipe,  and Guy Fieri's biscuit recipe are all winners in my book.

  • I plan to sip on Sandra Lee's hot chocolate and Ina Garten's mulled wine throughout 2021. 

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

In 2020 I spent more time in the kitchen than ever before.

I tested countless recipes, from Mountain Dew-infused grilled cheese sandwiches to Martha Stewart's Insta-famous baked potato. But one of the most interesting series I worked on this year involved testing celebrity-chef recipes.

I was able to find amazing new ways to prepare some of my favorite foods and see just how accessible these recipes were to normal, everyday home cooks like myself.

Some of the recipes were downright delicious. Even my partner, the pickiest eater of all time, enjoyed many of these dishes (and drinks). 

Over the course of 2020, I made a total of 83 celebrity-chef recipes. Here are the ones I've already made multiple times and will continue making well into 2021:

My all-time favorite recipe of 2020 is from Duff Goldman.

Duff Goldman final 2
I love Duff Goldman's chocolate-chip cookies. Paige Bennett for Insider

I cannot get enough of the chocolate-chip cookie recipe from Goldman.

I've baked them several times in 2020 and I plan on making them again at the start of the new year. It beat out recipes from other celebrity chefs and has become my go-to dessert.

They are deceptively easy to make — I can whip up 24 cookies in only 20 minutes.

These cookies have the perfect texture with soft, chewy middles, slightly crisp edges, and gorgeous ripples across the surface. The batter has just a hint of saltiness to contrast the sweet cookies and all of those delicious chocolate chips.

This was truly my favorite recipe of the entire year.

Guy Fieri's rich, indulgent French toast was a hit.

Guy Fieri French Toast 1.JPG
Guy Fieri's French toast recipe cost me $40 to make. Paige Bennett for Insider

If you want to make an impressive breakfast or brunch, Fieri's French toast should be at the top of your list.

It's pricey — I spent $40 on ingredients for this dish thanks to the three different types of alcohol that go into it — but it's worth it. 

The bread was crisp on the outside, soft on the inside, and was very sweet and rich. It also doesn't have the eggy taste that some French toast dishes can have.

The instructions include making a homemade caramel sauce, sautéing bananas, and, of course, frying up the French toast.

The complexity of the recipe means this will be reserved for special Saturday mornings, but I am very much looking forward to eating this bananas foster French toast again this year.

Sandra Lee's alcohol-infused hot chocolate is my favorite winter drink.

Sandra Lee hot chocolate 2
I was surprised by how much I loved Sandra Lee's hot chocolate. Paige Bennett for Insider

I like hot chocolate, but I typically reach for coffee or tea when I'm craving a warm drink.

Lee has changed my mind though, at least when I want a nightcap in the wintertime. Her boozy hot chocolate is so good that I've already made it more than once. 

I'm not a huge fan of milk chocolate, so I wasn't sure that I'd like this recipe, but the chocolate combined with hazelnut liqueur really blew my mind. The steps were quick and simple, too.

I'll be making this again soon, and I also wouldn't mind testing it with dark chocolate.

I loved the surprising flavors in Rachael Ray's nutmeg-infused macaroni and cheese.

Rachael Ray mac and cheese final 2
Rachael Ray's macaroni and cheese is a comfort-food staple. Paige Bennett for Insider

Homemade macaroni and cheese is one of my favorite meals, and I make it at least once a week.

My typical version is quick and requires a handful of seasonings and no roux, but when I'm feeling a little fancy, I'll be making Ray's white-cheddar mac and cheese, which surprised me with its addition of nutmeg.

This gooey mac really impressed me with its golden-brown cheese topping and unexpected flavors. With just a tad less nutmeg and a sprinkle of fresh herbs, this recipe will definitely make it to my dinner table at least a few times in the coming months.

I wouldn't mind waking up to some of Ree Drummond's maple cinnamon rolls in 2021.

Ree Drummond cinnamon rolls 2
Ree Drummond's cinnamon rolls took a lot of effort to prepare, but they were amazing. Paige Bennett for Insider

Cinnamon rolls are one dish that has always stumped me, so I typically go for store-bought and just call it a day. And although Drummond's cinnamon buns aren't quite as easy as popping open a can, you only need one pot to make the dough.

The real star of the show is her maple icing, which is so divine it's hard to put into words. I could eat it with a spoon.

This recipe is pretty messy and time-consuming, so I don't know that I'd make it just for myself unless I was really inspired to do so. But when it is safe enough to gather with family and friends again, this is what I'll feed my loved ones. Luckily, Drummond's recipe makes more than enough to feed a crowd.

I'm looking forward to serving my soups and chilis with Carla Hall's cornbread.

Carla Hall cornbread
Carla Hall's cornbread seems to pair well with anything. Paige Bennett for Insider

In 2020, I tested five different cornbreads from celebrity chefs, and I was really impressed with almost all of them.

Hall's recipe is my new go-to, and I made sure to taste it plain, with butter, and with spicy honey — it was so good no matter the topping (or lack thereof).

I love making chili in the colder months, and I know I'll be pairing it with Hall's golden, savory cornbread.

Bobby Deen's blueberry pancakes are the fluffiest I've ever had.

Bobby Deen Blueberry pancake 2
I prefer waffles, but these pancakes won me over. Paige Bennett for Insider

When it comes to waffles versus pancakes, I always choose waffles. But Bobby Deen has a blueberry-pancake recipe that I actually look forward to making again.

I don't agree with the recipe's label calling these "mancakes" but they are delicious thanks to the whipped egg whites that get folded into the batter. 

These really are the fluffiest pancakes I've ever had, and I plan to test them with chocolate chips and other delicious fillings.

Fieri's buttermilk biscuits will be the base for many of my breakfast sandwiches.

Guy Fieri biscuit 3
Guy Fieri's biscuits are great for breakfast sandwiches. Paige Bennett for Insider

I made a bunch of biscuits using celebrity-chef recipes and they all turned out great. 

But I couldn't get enough of Fieri's pillowy biscuits that were still sturdy enough to hold a soy-sausage patty and a fried egg without crumbling.

I can't wait to make batches of these to keep in the freezer for quick, yummy breakfasts in the new year.

I'll whip up Alton Brown's toasted-oat banana bread for special weekends.

Alton Brown banana bread 1
Alton Brown's banana bread was complex and tasty. Paige Bennett for Insider

Brown's banana bread is more complex than the simple ones I'm used to making. Because of the extra steps, it won't be my go-to recipe when I have some browning bananas, but it'll definitely make a few appearances in 2021.

What makes this bread so special is the inclusion of a homemade toasted oat flour that really gives a nutty flavor and more depth to traditional banana bread. 

The cute, puffy gingerbread cookies by Alex Guarnaschelli will make another appearance next holiday season.

Alex Guarnaschelli gingerbread cookies
The final results of Alex Guarnaschelli's recipe. Paige Bennett for Insider

I've made gingerbread cookies before, but Guarnaschelli's recipe is the one I'll be following from now on.

Sure, they didn't hold their shape as well as I had hoped, but the puffy gingerbread people were still adorable.

The star of the recipe is the orange icing, which perfectly complements the slightly spicy gingerbread cookie.

I plan to continue spicing up my scrambled eggs with Emeril Lagasse's recipe.

Emril Lagasse final 1
The scrambled eggs I made using Emeril Lagasse's recipe. Paige Bennett for Insider

In summer 2020, I took a week to test eight scrambled-egg recipes from different celebrity chefs.

It sounds easy since scrambled eggs are a breeze to make, but it had some lows. One recipe broke my spirits because it took 40 minutes and resulted in some nasty-looking eggs that I couldn't eat.

But another recipe turned things around for me — Lagasse's scrambled eggs seasoned with his own homemade "Baby Bam" spice blend. These eggs were so savory with a depth of flavor thanks to all of the 10 different seasonings that go into Baby Bam.

I'll happily serve up these eggs with the Fieri biscuits, and I've already used my Baby Bam spice blend in all kinds of dishes, like roasted veggies, pasta, and pizza.

I also found some amazing cocktail recipes, like Giada de Laurentiis' Moscow Mule.

Giada De Laurentiis final 4
Giada De Laurentiis' Moscow Mule was my favorite. Paige Bennett for Insider

Like many others, I spent part of 2020 improving my bartending skills. And although I enjoy light, refreshing cocktails, I've never been great at making them at home.

Fortunately, I've discovered some great new drinks, like the gorgeous and delicious Moscow Mule from de Laurentiis. Her detailed recipe, which includes a mint-infused vodka and homemade ginger simple syrup, made this a showstopper.

It really goes down like water, and I can't wait to cool down with a copper mug of this Moscow Mule on a warm summer day.

 

I see many of Geoffrey Zakarian's margaritas in my near future.

Geoffrey Zakarian final 2
Geoffrey Zakarian's margarita was so easy to make. Paige Bennet for Insider

I love margaritas, so I couldn't wait to test celebrity chefs' takes on this classic drink.

Chef Zakarian won me over with a no-frills recipe that beautifully balances sweet agave, salty garnish, and tart lime.

It was also incredibly easy to make. 

Chilly winter nights will be accompanied by Ina Garten's and Zakarian's mulled wines.

Geoffrey Zakarian 10 final
Geoffrey Zakarian's mulled-wine recipe was my favorite of 2020. Paige Bennett for Insider

One of my last recipe battles of 2020 was a showdown of mulled wines.

In the cold start of 2021, you'll find me curled up with one of two delicious celeb-chef mulled wines: Ina Garten's or Zakarian's.

Garten's mulled red wine is so simple to make and it has a deep, sweet flavor. Zakarian's brings a lot more flourish and spice, and he mixes up this traditional drink by using white wine mulled with pear, citrus, and a lot of spices.

Both were incredible in their own ways, and I look forward to staying warm in the new year with the help of these drinks.

Read More:

I made pumpkin pie using 3 celebrity-chef recipes, and the worst was from a baking legend

I tried making Guy Fieri's signature recipes for a week, and I didn't love my whole trip to Flavortown

I made brownies using 3 different celebrity-chef recipes, and the best one was also the most fun to bake

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • 'You're the arsonist here': NBC's Chuck Todd confronts GOP senator over effort to overturn election results

    NBC moderator Chuck Todd grilled Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., on Sunday about the GOP lawmaker's support for the latest far-fetched bid to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

  • Ex-chairman of China Huarong Asset Management sentenced to death

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management Co has been sentenced to death, a court in the northern city of Tianjin said on Tuesday, in one of the country's highest profile corruption cases. Lai Xiaomin was convicted of receiving or seeking bribes totalling 1.788 billion yuan ($276.72 million) from 2008 to 2018, when he was also a senior banking regulator, according to the Secondary Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin. Lai, who was expelled from the ruling Communist Party in 2018, was also convicted on a charge of bigamy.

  • Proud Boys leader arrested, accused of burning church banner

    Police in the nation’s capital on Monday arrested the leader of the Proud Boys, who is accused of burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington last month. Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, 36, was arrested by Metropolitan Police Department officers after he arrived in Washington ahead of protests planned by supporters of President Donald Trump to coincide with the congressional vote expected Wednesday to affirm Joe Biden’s election victory.

  • GOP congressmembers won't reject Electoral College vote because party 'depends' on it for presidential wins

    Republican House members against an attempt to oppose the certification of the Electoral College's vote are saying the quiet part of their argument very, very loud.A coalition of 11 GOP senators are planning to join with some House Republicans to oppose the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win on Wednesday, giving debunked claims of election fraud as their reasoning. But another group of seven House congressmembers warned against undermining trust in the Electoral College, saying in a Monday statement that doing so could cost the party its only chance to win a future presidential election.Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.), Ken Buck (R-Colo.), Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.) Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), Tom McClintock (R-Calif.), and Chip Roy (R-Texas) released their joint statement Monday, claiming they do believe "significant abuses in our election system" took place in 2020. The U.S. electoral system should guarantee "only legal votes are cast to select its leaders" and the electors who formally choose them, the statement said. "But only the states have authority to appoint electors," and after they do so, Congress can only count their votes, the group wrote. "To take action otherwise" only "strengthen[s] the efforts of those on the left" who want to end the Electoral College altogether.From there, the groups gets specific about the "purely partisan" side of their argument. Republican presidential candidates have only won the popular vote once in the past 32 years, relying on the Electoral College for the majority of their wins. "If we perpetuate the notion that Congress may disregard certified electoral votes ... we will be delegitimizing the very system that led Donald Trump to victory in 2016, and that could provide the only path to victory in 2024," the congressmembers finished.Top intelligence officials and former Attorney General William Barr have affirmed there is no evidence of election-altering fraud in the 2020 election.More stories from theweek.com McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers Colbert's Late Show turns Trump's Georgia election call into a Stevie Wonder hit

  • SpecOps Colonel Arrested in Police Standoff Was Subject of Toxic Command Climate Investigation

    The 1st Special Forces Command Inspector General dismissed the complaint as "not substantiated."

  • Speculation grows that Donald Trump may fly to Scotland on eve of Joe Biden's inauguration

    Donald Trump may be planning to flee the US for Scotland ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to reports. Prestwick Airport, situated near the president’s Turnberry golf resort in Ayrshire, is said to have been told to expect the arrival of a US military Boeing 757 aircraft, the carrier often used by Mr Trump, on January 19 – the day before Mr Biden takes over. The president-elect is set to be sworn into office in a ceremony at the White House on January 20. While it is customary for the outgoing president to attend, reports suggest Mr Trump will snub the event. Mr Trump has refused to concede defeat in the November 3 election to Mr Biden, claiming without evidence that there was widespread fraud. A source at Prestwick airport, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Herald: “There is a booking for an American military version of the Boeing 757 on January 19, the day before the inauguration. “That’s one that’s normally used by the Vice-President but often used by the First Lady. Presidential flights tend to get booked far in advance, because of the work that has to be done around it.” Air traffic controllers receive details of the arrival of a plane with a US special call sign weeks in advance but are not told exactly which plane when the booking is made, the paper writes. The president has strong ties to Scotland, owning the Turnberry golf resort near Prestwick, as well as a course in Aberdeenshire. His mother, Mary, hails from the island of Lewis. If Mr Trump does fly to Scotland later this month he could be in breach of coronavirus restrictions. Trump Turnberry is effectively closed under the rules, according to the resort’s website. The US now requires that passengers coming from Britain provide negative coronavirus tests after the UK discovered a new mutant strain of Covid-19. It is also not immediately clear how, as a private citizen, Mr Trump would fly back to the US after January 20. It was reported last month that Mr Trump is discussing the possibility of announcing a campaign to retake the White House in 2024 on Inauguration Day, skipping the swearing-in of his successor. Biden transition officials said his attendance at the inauguration, or lack thereof, would not affect their plans, which will be scaled back due to coronavirus concerns. The US Department of State said it was for the White House to comment. The White House did not respond to The Herald. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office did not comment.

  • Rep. Kay Granger tests positive for COVID-19 after receiving 1st vaccine dose

    Rep. Kay Granger (R-Tex.) has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson announced in a statement Monday. The 77-year old Granger is the 49th member of Congress to contract the virus.Granger was apparently tested when she arrived in Washington, D.C., for the start of the 117th Congress on Sunday, where she was on the House floor mingling with her colleagues and later voted in the House speaker election. It was only afterwards that she found out about her result, her spokesperson said in the statement. She is now quarantining. Granger did receive a COVID-19 vaccine in December. It's not clear how long ago exactly that occurred, though she was scheduled to receive her second dose later this week. Still, her office suggested that getting vaccinated was beneficial. "Having received the vaccine in December, she is asymptomatic and feeling great," the statement reads. > Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas) is now the latest member of Congress with COVID-19.> > The first to test positive after getting a vaccine dose, and the 49th overall. pic.twitter.com/UU0US8DfEX> > -- Cristina Marcos (@cimarcos) January 4, 2021More stories from theweek.com McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers Colbert's Late Show turns Trump's Georgia election call into a Stevie Wonder hit

  • Democrats tighten control with House rules changes

    Democrats controlling the House moved aggressively Monday to tighten their hold over the chamber despite their narrow margin, ramming through a rules package that limits the potential for embarrassing votes and caters to the party’s progressive wing by weakening deficit-neutrality requirements for legislation such as a “Green New Deal.” Democrats have freely used the new system, which maximized their voting participation while Republican leaders have urged their members to vote in person. The rules changes come as Democrats hold a bare majority in the House of fewer than a half-dozen seats, significantly smaller than over the past two years.

  • Texas pastor killed, others injured in church shooting; suspect arrested

    The 62-year-old pastor reportedly confronted Mytrez Deunte Woolen with a gun, but he was overpowered. A pastor was killed and two parishioners were injured in a church shooting in East Texas on Sunday. Authorities had been searching for 21-year-old Mytrez Deunte Woolen on Saturday, using dogs and drones, when the pastor of Starrville Methodist Church in Winona reportedly discovered him hiding in a church bathroom Sunday.

  • Trump's 'smoking gun' tape is worse than Nixon's, but congressional Republicans have less incentive to do anything about it

    At least Donald Trump’s “smoking gun” tape is simpler than Richard Nixon’s. Schoolchildren can easily grasp Trump’s high crime, in contrast to the complex, Machiavellian plot immortalized on the tape that led to Nixon’s downfall. It will be harder to explain to them why congressional Republicans decided to hold Nixon accountable, but not Trump.It certainly wasn’t for lack of evidence. The tape is clear. Children can identify the principle at stake. They understand cheating. They know that the loser of a race should not declare himself the winner. They know it’s wrong for the loser to try to change the results of the race by threatening those who keep the score and enforce the rules. Presidential coercionThat is what Trump, the loser of the 2020 election, tried to do to the top election official in Georgia, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in a phone call on Saturday. “I just want to find 11,780 votes,” Trump said. Trump lost Georgia by 11,779 votes. To pressure this state official to do his bidding, Trump brandished the threat of criminal prosecution. He claimed – falsely, baselessly and ridiculously – that Georgia’s ballots were corrupt even as he was trying to corrupt them himself: > “You are going to find that they are – which is totally illegal – it is more illegal for you than it is for them because, you know, what they did and you’re not reporting it. That’s a criminal, that’s a criminal offense. And you can’t let that happen. That’s a big risk to you and to Ryan [Germany], your lawyer.”The nature of this threat (nice place you got here, hate to see anything happen to it … or to you) won’t be lost on anyone familiar with mobster movies. Trump’s take on the tough-guy cliché wasn’t particularly coherent, but it met the trope’s two basic requirements. It was both clear enough to be unmistakable, and vague enough to minimize his own exposure to criminal prosecution.[Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] Congress then – and nowIn contrast, Nixon’s “smoking gun” tape defies simple summary, as I was reminded last year while trying to summarize it during an interview with French public television on “le scandale du Watergate.” I get asked such questions as the author of “Chasing Shadows: The Nixon Tapes, the Chennault Affair, and the Origins of Watergate.”The Nixon tape captured just one small part of the Watergate cover-up. But its release led congressional Republicans to call on Nixon to resign or face removal. Now, faced with taped evidence that the president is abusing the power of his office to launch a direct assault on majority rule and the integrity of the vote, the foundations of American democracy, most congressional Republicans either do nothing or actively support Trump.What changed? Less than meets the eye. The impact of Nixon’s “smoking gun” tape had less to do with its contents – and the content of the character of congressional Republicans – than with the timing. As historian Mark Nevin notes, Nixon’s “smoking gun” tape went public at the right time to make a difference. It came out in August 1974, when congressional Republicans had their primaries behind them and were looking ahead to the November congressional elections. Until they won their primaries, their main worry had been losing their base, which was strongly pro-Nixon, no matter how much evidence came out that the president had broken the law, abused the power of his office and tried to cover it up. Going into the general election, however, congressional Republicans had to worry about losing the middle, the moderates, the swing voters who were disgusted by the daily revelations of White House wrongdoing.Before congressional Republicans won their primaries, it was politically convenient for them to stick with the president, so they did. After their primaries, and before the general election, it was politically convenient for them to distance themselves from the president, so they did. How 2020 is and isn’t different from 1974With the 2020 presidential election behind us, we’re now in the 2022 congressional primary season and 2024 Republican presidential primary season. This means that for most Republican officeholders and office seekers, the path of least political resistance is to stick with Trump, even if that path leads away from democracy and equality under law and toward authoritarianism and a hollowed-out republic-in-name-only.By putting constitutional principle over lockstep partisanship, Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger and countless state and local Republican election officials, along with a small number of congressional Republicans, have demonstrated their commitment to honest elections. The strength and political courage they have shown, however impressive and essential in the present crisis, are not enough to stop the nation’s slide from democracy. Many congressional Republicans, as big fish in red states or hatchery fish in the protective habitat of gerrymandered districts, have little incentive to serve the majority of American voters. Until they have to either represent the majority or lose their positions of power, they likely will do neither.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Ken Hughes, University of Virginia.Read more: * Congressional Republicans abandon constitutional heritage and Watergate precedents in defense of Trump * Will Trump’s use of executive privilege help him avoid congressional oversight? It didn’t help Richard NixonKen Hughes is a researcher with the Presidential Recordings Program of the University of Virginia's Miller Center. The program's work is funded in part by grants from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission.

  • America's COVID-19 vaccine effort is 'total chaos,' should add first come, first served option, vaccine expert says

    The U.S. kicked off a second phase of its COVID-19 vaccine campaign on Monday, when health care workers and others at the top of the tiered system began getting their second and final doses of the vaccine. But the rollout of the inoculation effort has been "slow and uneven," The Associated Press reports, "marked by confusion, logistical hurdles, and a patchwork of approaches by state and local authorities."The Trump administration set a goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by Jan. 1, but as of Jan. 4, only 4.5 million had gotten their first shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, out of 15 million doses distributed. There is some resistance to getting vaccinated, but much of the problem seems to be logistics, Politico reports. States are simply struggling to match vaccine shots with the people who want and are qualified to get them. The effort has also been hampered by ineffective communication plans, the lack of any meaningful national outreach and education campaign, and a fractured, sagging health care system."It's total chaos," Peter Hotez, a vaccine expert at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, told Politico. "It's increasingly looking like we had a plan that was well-suited to vaccinate Singapore." The U.S. needs to inoculate about a million people a day to get the pandemic contained by September, and Hotez said America won't get those numbers under the current plan. He told Politico the U.S. should scrap its tiered system and supplement the doses shipped to nursing homes and hospitals with mass vaccination venues, like sports stadiums or outdoor tents, where anyone who wanted the vaccine could show up for a shot. "That is in the works in some states," Politico notes.The U.S. needs to "get the vaccine in people's arms," Hoetz said. "The only other choice is to continue with 3,000 deaths a day."More stories from theweek.com McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers Colbert's Late Show turns Trump's Georgia election call into a Stevie Wonder hit

  • Georgia election official on Trump call: ‘Nobody I know who would be president would do something like that’

    Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling condemned President Trump’s call with Georgia’s secretary of state, saying, “I personally found it to be something that was not normal, out of place and nobody I know who would be president would do something like that to a secretary of state."

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Iran seizes South Korean tanker and begins uranium enrichment to 20 per cent in fresh confrontations

    Iran provoked fresh confrontations with the West today by seizing an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and confirming it would further enrich the raw materials for a nuclear bomb, in violation of international agreements. South Korea mobilised its forces in the Strait of Hormuz and dispatched an anti-piracy unit to the Gulf on Monday afternoon after a ship bearing its flag, the MT Hankuk Chemi, was intercepted off the coast of Oman and escorted into Iranian waters. The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) later confirmed it had seized the vessel and detained its crew in the southern port of Bandar Abbas, "due to the repeated infringement of maritime environmental laws". Iranian media reported that the ship, which was carrying 7,200 tonnes of oil chemical products from Saudi Arabia to Fujairah, in the United Arab Emirates, had been “polluting the Persian Gulf with chemicals”.

  • Pakistan court outlaws 'virginity tests'

    A Lahore court rules that "two-finger" tests in rape cases are "humiliating" and unscientific.

  • Trump-appointed US attorney resigns in Georgia

    The top federal prosecutor in Atlanta left his position Monday, a day after an audio recording was made public in which President Donald Trump called him a “never-Trumper." Byung J. “BJay” Pak, who was appointed by Trump, announced his resignation as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia in a news release. The statement did not say why Pak was leaving or what he plans to do next.

  • After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers

    Maureen Weil received the coronavirus vaccine Monday in New Orleans, and the 79-year-old hopes all of her fellow Americans follow in her footsteps.In an interview with NBC News, Weil said she felt "excited" and "blessed" to be among the first people to get the vaccine. "I have a chance to see a few more days on this Earth because I'm protected," Weil said. "I believe in science."When asked what she would tell people who question the vaccine and don't want to receive it, Weil responded, "I call them stupid because -- that or either a buffoon. Because that's the only thing I could think of that could justify their stupidity."She said a lot of people don't believe in the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 350,000 Americans, because "they listen to the man that's in Washington, D.C., that's on his way out the door talking about how it's all a hoax and all that bullcorn. And he shouldn't be doing that because that's peoples' lives. Look at the parents who've died and left young children. I mean, it's sad."Getting the vaccine "didn't hurt," Weil said, and now she has "peace of mind," and "knows one thing for sure. I'm gonna save somebody else's life by protecting myself. I won't get the corona so I can't spread it to anybody else. So that gives me a little satisfaction that I'm doing it not just for myself but for others." Americans "have to believe in science," Weil said. "There's no other way. When we didn't have a vaccine we were really up the creek, weren't we? And we had a hole in the boat. But we got a vaccine, so we got safety." > "I know one thing for sure. I'm gonna save somebody else's life by protecting myself.> > ... > Because then I won't get the corona so I can't spread it to anybody else." > -Maureen Weil, coronavirus vaccine recipient pic.twitter.com/TSecX57iAu> > -- Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 5, 2021More stories from theweek.com McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Colbert's Late Show turns Trump's Georgia election call into a Stevie Wonder hit Trump evidently thinks Pence can still hand him the election. That's very awkward for Pence.

  • China doubles down on COVID narrative as WHO investigation looms

    As a team from the World Health Organization (WHO) prepares to visit China to investigate the origins of COVID-19, Beijing has stepped up efforts not only to prevent new outbreaks, but also shape the narrative about when and where the pandemic began. China has dismissed criticism of its early handling of the coronavirus, first identified in the city of Wuhan at the end of 2019, and foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Monday that the country would welcome the WHO team. But amid simmering geopolitical tensions, experts said the investigators were unlikely to be allowed to scrutinise some of the more sensitive aspects of the outbreak, with Beijing desperate to avoid blame for a virus that has killed more than 1.8 million people worldwide.

  • Hospital’s helicopter is ‘ransacked’ for medical equipment, North Carolina cops say

    A thermometer valued at $100 was among the equipment stolen, according to police records.

  • Wrong number draws mistaken calls, ire from Trump supporters

    A former Michigan resident was briefly amused to be mistaken for a high-ranking legislator by President Donald Trump supporters who demanded nullification of President-elect Joe Biden's election victory in the state. The recipient, who goes by the name O Rose and uses non-gendered they/them pronouns, has a phone number nearly identical to that of Lee Chatfield, former Republican speaker of the Michigan House, whose term expired this month. In social media postings Sunday, the president's campaign organization targeted Chatfield and Lee Shirkey, a Republican and the Senate majority leader.