I made Ree Drummond's deviled eggs, but my grandmother's 5-step recipe with Dijon mustard and sandwich spread has the Pioneer Woman beat

I tried Ree Drummond's deviled egg recipe, which included white vinegar and sugar.

I typically make my grandmother's "Fatboy's deviled eggs" each year for the holidays.

Both were delicious, but I think Drummond's recipe could use a few tweaks.

Ree Drummond is a food savant, but my grandmother's recipe takes the cake when it comes to deviled eggs.

My grandmother Evelyn's recipe — "Fatboy's deviled eggs" — is a staple in the Edmonds family home during the holidays. The dish is based on my grandmother's childhood nickname, Fatboy, and was passed along to my father in 1971 when he was 11.

It's a treasured recipe, but I'm always open to trying new things. After discovering Drummond's deviled egg recipe this fall, I decided to put it to the test.

Drummond uses classic ingredients, but she could learn a thing or two from my grandmother.

Drummond's recipe has nine ingredients and takes 25 minutes.

Ingredients for Ree Drummond's recipe. Lauren Edmonds/Business Insider

To make Drummond's recipe, you'll need:

1 dozen eggs

1.4 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon yellow mustard

2 teaspoons chopped pickles

1 teaspoon pickle juice

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon white vinegar

Hot sauce, such as Tabasco

Salt and black pepper

Paprika, for sprinkling

My grandmother's recipe uses seven ingredients and takes about 35 minutes.

Ingredients for my grandmother's recipe. Lauren Edmonds/Business Insider

To make my grandmother's recipe, you'll need:

8 large hard-boiled eggs

1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard or regular yellow mustard (based on preference)

1 teaspoon of sweet pickle relish

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2-3 tablespoons of Kraft Sandwich Spread (you can use Mayo as well, but add ¼ teaspoon garlic powder and an extra ½ teaspoon of sweet pickle relish)

A pinch of salt

Smoked or sweet paprika for garnish (season to your liking)

The recipe has optional toppings, including bacon bits and one to two dashes of Tabasco sauce.

Both recipes require hard-boiled eggs, so boil and peel a batch to start.

For Drummond's recipe, boil the eggs on the stove for 10 minutes. Lauren Edmonds/Business Insider

Drummond's recipe says to bring one dozen eggs to a boil, then cover the pot with a lid and let the eggs simmer for 10 minutes. Afterward, Drummond said to run cold water over the eggs until each is thoroughly cooled.

For my grandmother's recipe, boil eight large eggs, then cover the pot with a lid and let the eggs simmer for 10 minutes. Instead, I placed the hard-boiled eggs in a large bowl with cold water and let them sit for no more than 15 minutes.

Next, halve all the eggs.

Cut the eggs in half and scoop out the yolks. Lauren Edmonds/Business Insider

Use a knife to cut each egg in half. The yolks will be incorporated into the deviled egg filling, so use a small spoon to carefully remove each one and place them in a separate bowl.

Mix the egg yolks with mayonnaise, sugar, white vinegar, and other ingredients for Drummond's recipe.

Drummond's recipe included granulated sugar and white vinegar. Lauren Edmonds/Business Insider

Mix all the ingredients except paprika in a bowl until the filling has a smooth consistency. Drummond suggested using a fork.

Use a small spoon to transfer the deviled egg filling back into the egg white half.

A photo of Ree Drummond's deviled egg recipe. Lauren Edmonds/Business Insider

Once the filling is thoroughly mixed, use a small spoon or pipping bag to transfer it back into the egg halves.

To make Fatboy's deviled eggs, mix egg yolks with relish, Kraft Sandwich Spread, and other ingredients to create the filling.

A photo of the deviled egg filing from my grandmother's recipe. Lauren Edmonds/Business Insider

Like Drummond's recipe, mix every ingredient except paprika in a separate bowl to create the filling. While Drummond's filing is bright yellow, my grandmother's will look slightly darker because of the Dijon mustard and sandwich spread.

Scoop the mixture into the egg white halves and garnish with paprika.

A photo of my grandmother's deviled eggs. Lauren Edmonds/Business Insider

Use a small spoon to scoop the finished filling into the egg halves.

Drummond's deviled eggs used classic ingredients, but I'd make a few tweaks.

Ree Drummond's and my grandmother's deviled eggs (left to right). Lauren Edmonds/Business Insider

Both recipes were flavorful, but I'd change a few things about Drummond's recipe. Drummond's recipe is a classic take on deviled eggs with ingredients like yellow mustard and mayonnaise. I think Drummond's recipe could have used more pickles for added crunch, and I'd mince them into small pieces instead of chopping them.

I'd also substitute the granulated sugar for something like sweet relish, which can add a similar effect.

On the other hand, I think my grandmother's recipe shines in the areas where Drummond's recipe falters. The relish adds a nice hint of sweetness that pairs well with the sandwich spread, including chopped pickles, red bell peppers, eggs, paprika, garlic, and onion powder.

The sandwich spread is an upgrade to the plain mayonnaise and requires less work than concocting a mayonnaise base.

Despite Drummond's recipe taking 10 fewer minutes than my grandmother's, it uses more ingredients and doesn't get the same flavor profile. With that in mind, I think my "Fatboy deviled eggs" prevailed as the champion.

