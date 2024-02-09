I made Ree Drummond's and Joanna Gaines' Buffalo-chicken dips, and only one was good enough for the Super Bowl

I compared two celebrity chefs' Buffalo-chicken-dip recipes to see which was better for my Super Bowl party.

I made recipes from Joanna Gaines and Ree Drummond, also known as the Pioneer Woman. Both Southern chefs, Gaines and Drummond are famous for their family-friendly, comfort-food recipes.

However, in researching each chef's recipe for Buffalo-chicken dip, I learned they approach the game-day favorite very differently. While Gaines' recipe was easier to make and required simpler ingredients, I thought the Pioneer Woman's recipe was far more flavorful, thanks to the addition of ranch dressing and two different kinds of cheese.

The Pioneer Woman's recipe for Buffalo-chicken dip calls for fewer than 10 ingredients.

The ingredients for The Pioneer Woman's Buffalo-chicken dip. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

To make The Pioneer Woman's recipe, you'll need:

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup Buffalo sauce

1/3 cup ranch dressing

1/3 cup blue-cheese crumbles

2 cup chopped, cooked chicken

2 cup sharp cheddar cheese, divided

4 scallions, thinly sliced, divided

After preheating my oven to 375-degrees Fahrenheit, I started by softening the cream cheese in a medium-sized bowl.

The cream cheese in a bowl. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

You could leave your cream cheese out on the counter for a while, or microwave the bowl of cream cheese for around 45 seconds like I did. I then used a spatula to slightly mix the cream cheese to make it even softer and easier to combine with the other ingredients.

I then added in the Buffalo sauce.

The Buffalo sauce and cream cheese in a bowl. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

I used the spatula to gently fold the sauce and cream cheese together, rather than mixing it together vigorously.

After adding in the ranch dressing, I mixed it together.

The cream cheese mixed with ranch and Buffalo sauce in a bowl. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

It might take some extra effort to get all the clumps of cream cheese to combine. I didn't have one, but you could also use an electric mixer to ensure all of your ingredients are fully combined.

The Pioneer Woman recommended using a store-bought rotisserie chicken for this recipe.

The rotisserie chicken. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

I bought mine from a local Key Food grocery store in New York City for $8.99, excluding tax.

I used a knife and fork to gently pull the meat away and placed it on a cutting board.

I pulled apart the rotisserie chicken. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

I then used a large chef's knife to chop and shred the chicken into smaller pieces. You'll need about 2 cups of chicken meat for this recipe, which I found to be roughly half the rotisserie chicken.

I then added the chopped chicken, blue-cheese crumbles, cheddar cheese, and scallions into the sauce.

The ingredients for the Buffalo-chicken dip in a bowl. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

I used the same spatula to mix the ingredients.

After the dip was fully mixed, I spooned it into an 11-inch-by-7-inch casserole dish.

The Buffalo-chicken dip before going in the oven. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

I found that I had the perfect amount of dip for the casserole dish I used.

I then topped the dip with the remaining cup of cheddar cheese.

The Buffalo-chicken dip topped with cheese. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

I also grated a little bit more over the top of the dish for some added cheesiness.

After cooking in the oven for 20 minutes, the dip was hot, bubbling, and ready to eat.

The finished Buffalo-chicken dip. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

I let the dip rest for about five minutes before serving it at a friend's party.

The edges of the dip were caramelized and super creamy.

A tortilla chip dipped in the Buffalo-chicken dip. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The dip itself had a lot of flavor and got rave reviews from the guests. You could really taste the blue cheese and cheddar, while the scallions added a hint of freshness that I haven't had in any other Buffalo dip I've ever made. It was also perfectly spicy, without being overpowering.

I would definitely make this recipe for my Super Bowl party or any gathering with friends. Not only was the recipe incredibly easy to follow and only took me 30 minutes from start to finish, but the result was beyond delicious and flavorful.

Joanna Gaines' recipe for Buffalo-chicken dip required simpler ingredients, although many were the same as I used for the previous recipe.

The ingredients for Joanna Gaines' Buffalo-chicken dip. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

To make Joanna Gaines' recipe, you'll need:

1 cup shredded chicken breast

8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

1/2 cup grated yellow cheddar cheese

1/2 cup hot sauce

2 tablespoons finely chopped chives

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

I started by adding the ingredients to a large mixing bowl.

The ingredients for Joanna Gaines' Buffalo-chicken dip. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

You'll need to either let the cream cheese come to room temperature or microwave it for a few seconds like I did to soften it slightly. Since I had already shredded some chicken from the previous recipe, I used the leftovers in this recipe.

I then used an electric mixer to combine the ingredients fully.

The Buffalo-chicken dip in a large mixing bowl. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

This recipe made far less dip than the other one, but you can double or triple the recipe if you need to.

Unlike the Pioneer Woman's recipe, this Buffalo-chicken dip is served cold and doesn't ever go in the oven.

Gaines' Buffalo-chicken dip. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

After spooning the dip into an airtight container, I popped it in the fridge for an hour to cool and set. After it was done, I removed it and spooned the dip into a small bowl for serving.

I liked the addition of the garlic powder and other seasonings, but I preferred the warmth of the previous dip.

A tortilla chip dipped in the Buffalo-chicken dip. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

I also thought Gaines' recipe could have used more spice — I could barely taste the Buffalo sauce and it definitely didn't have the same kick as the previous dip. The finely chopped chives added a bit of flavor, but I preferred the stronger taste of the scallions.

While this recipe was so easy I could have practically made it with my eyes closed, I didn't think it had the same amount of flavor as the dip that took longer to make.

Overall, I had to give the win to Ree Drummond's Buffalo-chicken dip.

The Pioneer Woman's Buffalo-chicken dip came out on top. Erin McDowell/Business Insider; Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The Pioneer Woman's dip was warm, comforting, and a standout dish at the party I served it at.

I did like that Gaines' recipe required fewer ingredients — if you don't count the seasonings — and only took 10 minutes to make, not counting the 1 hour it took to set in the fridge. Using an electric mixer also made the process a breeze.

However, I'm not sure I would want to serve Gaines' version to my family. It tasted fine, but it didn't bring the wow factor I found with the more elaborate, flavorful recipe from Ree Drummond.

