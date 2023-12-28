'You made someone's day better': We All Belong Campaign creates positive culture at Lockport schools

TechCrunch

The New York Times is suing OpenAI and its close collaborator (and investor), Microsoft, for allegedly violating copyright law by training generative AI models on Times' content. In the lawsuit, filed in the Federal District Court in Manhattan, The Times contends that millions of its articles were used to train AI models, including those underpinning OpenAI's ultra-popular ChatGPT and Microsoft's Copilot, without its consent. The Times is calling for OpenAI and Microsoft to "destroy" models and training data containing the offending material and to be held responsible for "billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages" related to the "unlawful copying and use of The Times’s uniquely valuable works."