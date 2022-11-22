Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) shareholders are up 12% this past week, but still in the red over the last year

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 30% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been stomach churning. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 76% in the last year. So the rise may not be much consolation. The bigger issue is whether the company can sustain the momentum in the long term.

While the stock has risen 12% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Made Tech Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Made Tech Group grew its revenue by 120% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 76% over twelve months. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Made Tech Group shareholders are happy with the loss of 76% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 4.1%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 19%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Made Tech Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

