Made in U.S.A. Reflation Trade Is One Export World Doesn’t Want

1 / 2

Made in U.S.A. Reflation Trade Is One Export World Doesn’t Want

Anchalee Worrachate and John Ainger
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. bond tantrum is sending a chill through indebted countries which have for years paid less to borrow more.

As the American economy powers ahead, government bond yields from Australia to Italy are taking the cue and following those of the U.S. upwards. Those higher costs threaten to undermine a flagging recovery in Europe, which is losing control of the pandemic and extending curbs. They’re also unwelcome for emerging markets reliant on dollar funding.

“This is something investors are watching,” said Thomas Wacker, head of credit at UBS Global Wealth Management. “Any increase in interest rate costs reduces countries’ fiscal headroom and adds to future deficits when it could have been spent on investments and reforms. Debt sustainability is a valid concern.”

Yields on Group of Seven government debt have more than doubled since the start of the year after climbing 27 basis points to 0.48%, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data, as Treasury yields set a blistering pace.

While it’s hard to pin down how much of that is down to what’s happening in the Treasury market, analysts at ING Groep NV point to the U.S. as the driver, going as far as to assert that no reflation trade would be happening in Europe in a world in which it was isolated from the U.S.

Regardless of whether they can blame run-it-hot American economic policy, the rising price of government debt has become a headache for policymakers and investors alike.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde this week said that policy makers won’t shy away from using all their powers to stop bond yields moving higher. The ECB has accelerated bond buying to push back against rising borrowing costs.

Bond Math

The math goes something like this: Every 10 basis-point move across Europe’s debt structure would translate into about 11 billion euros ($12.9 billion) of annual interest. That’s based on a back-of-the-envelope calculation of the region’s debt at 11 trillion euros, according to European Commission data, and the average rate of interest at 1.6%, or 181.42 billion euros over a four-quarter rolling period.

For now, funding conditions in the euro region are still low compared with costs of existing debt. Italian 10-year bonds sold with a coupon of 4.75% almost a decade ago are likely to be refinanced at a much lower rate given their current yield of 0.631%.

Across the Atlantic, there’s even less cause for worry, this year anyway. Interest payments on the national debt fell last year and are on track to continue sliding -- even after all the pandemic spending and amid the highest 10-year borrowing costs in a year.

Yellen’s Go-To Measure Shows U.S. Debt Is Still Getting Cheaper

But a period of belt-tightening down the line could harm the economic recovery and eventually require more stimulus from central banks, according to Mark Nash, a money manager at Jupiter Investment Management.

“The market will have to look for austerity in the future,” Nash said. “There is just too much debt. The recovery is masking this so far, but fragilities are growing for markets.”

Tantrum Redux

Nash says the “canary in the coalmine” is the developing world, already feeling the impact of rising costs to borrow in U.S. dollars. A benchmark gauge of emerging-market stocks just erased gains for the year amid concern poorer nations will lag efforts to deliver vaccines to their population and stimulus to their economies.

Emerging-market nations owe more than $4 trillion in dollar debt, according to estimates from the Bank for International Settlements. The burden gets bigger as U.S. yields rise, with the potential that their debt troubles spill over into other markets, according to Nash.

Cash Is King for Emerging Markets Facing Off With Yield Surge

While the causes are different from the taper talk that wreaked havoc on markets in 2013, there may be parallels with the chaos sparked by then Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke suggesting monetary stimulus would be pared at some point in the future.

This time bond markets have become unruly because the U.S. has unleashed trillions of dollars in fiscal stimulus, according to Steve Major, the head of fixed-income research at HSBC Holdings Plc.

“For all the talk of another taper tantrum, we may have already had something similar but this time it was brought on by the government’s aggressive fiscal loosening. Shall we call it a ‘fiscal tantrum’?” Major said. “Whatever the reason, the economy is not going to be helped by higher yields.”

What’s happening this week:

Germany, France, Spain and Austria will sell bonds totaling almost 21 billion euros, according to Commerzbank AG. Germany is expected to redeem 21 billion euros.

The data schedule for the coming week is thin Euro area Sentix investor confidence for April on Tuesday is the only forward-looking number; German factory orders for February are published Thursday, followed by industrial production for the same month FridayThe U.K.’s data calendar is also light, leaving investors to focus on March construction PMI numbers from Markit/CIPS on ThursdayThere are no central bank speeches scheduled but the ECB publishes its March policy meeting account on ThursdayThere are no notable sovereign rating reviews

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden will push through infrastructure plan if no Republican support -energy secretary says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden would be willing to push through his $2 trillion infrastructure plan without the support of Republican lawmakers if he cannot reach a bipartisan deal, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Sunday. Granholm said Biden would prefer that his plan have Republican backing but, if that does not work, he would likely support using a procedural strategy called reconciliation to allow Democrats to pass it in the Senate. Most Americans currently support the Democratic president's plan, said Granholm, one of several senior Biden administration officials who promoted the proposal on television news shows on Sunday.

  • Barclays Bond Deal Shows Limits to Vow on Financing Prison Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Two years ago, Barclays Plc joined a chorus of major banks announcing that they would no longer provide new financing to private prison companies, whose model of profiting from incarceration has drawn controversy for years.But the bank is now poised to raise $634 million for Alabama lockups to be built and owned by carceral giant CoreCivic Inc.Barclays is the lead underwriter for a bond issue scheduled to be sold through the Public Finance Authority, an agency in Wisconsin set up to rent its access to the municipal-debt market. In this case, the debt is being sold on behalf of an entity fully owned by Tennessee-based CoreCivic. The proceeds will be used to build two new prisons to be leased and staffed by the Alabama Department of Corrections.While Barclays isn’t directly lending to CoreCivic, the bond deal illustrates just how entangled private prison companies remain in the financial system and the limits to banks’ pledges to avoid them.“At the direction of the State of Alabama, Barclays has worked alongside the state’s representatives and advisors to finance the procurement of two new correction facilities that will be leased and operated by the Alabama Department of Corrections for the entire term of the financing,” the bank said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg News. “The commitment we made in 2019 not to finance private prison companies remains in place.”After facing pressure from Democrats in Washington and prison reform activists to sever ties with the industry amid heightened use of immigrant detention centers under former President Donald Trump, Barclays in 2019 joined Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. in saying that it would stop providing new financing to private prison companies. The London-based bank said in 2019 it would allow a then-existent credit facility to expire.​​Alabama officials have said the deal with CoreCivic will help it improve conditions within its prison system after the state and its corrections department was sued by the U.S. Department of Justice in December 2020 for failing to protect male prisoners from violence and unsanitary conditions. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in an emailed statement that the lawsuit disregarded the “immense progress” that the state has made in improving its prisons.“Leasing and operating new, modern correctional facilities without raising taxes or incurring debt is without question the most fiscally responsible decision for our state,” Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said in a February statement on the lease agreements with CoreCivic. “We are improving public safety, providing better living and working conditions, and accommodating inmate rehabilitation all while protecting the immediate and long-term interests of the taxpayers.”The $634 million of bonds, for which Barclays is serving as the lead underwriter, won’t be considered CoreCivic debt. They’re being issued for Government Real Estate Solutions of Alabama Holdings LLC, which is 100%-owned by CoreCivic, which is listed in the prospectus as the project’s sponsor. The new prisons will be leased and staffed by Alabama’s corrections department.A spokesperson for the Alabama governor’s office declined to comment on Barclays’ involvement in the deal, and a representative for CoreCivic directed a request for comment to the bank.Another $215.6 million in debt may also be sold through a private placement, according to offering documents. The deal was outlined to investors in a March 31-dated roadshow presentation by CoreCivic executives, including Chief Executive Officer Damon Hininger, and Barclays bankers.Lease payments made by Alabama will be used to pay off the debt. The corrections department has agreed to prioritize the lease payments above all other obligations to the extent allowed by law, according to the investor roadshow. Through state appropriations, the Alabama corrections department has committed to make payments that will cover outstanding debt service obligations in the case of an instance like a lessor default.Because of the state’s commitments under the lease agreement, the bonds are expected to receive an investment-grade credit rating, according to a person familiar with the matter. The bond sale is scheduled to price later this month.Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn said in a statement in February that the facilities would provide a safer environment to deliver “effective, evidence-based rehabilitative programming” to people who are incarcerated.“Leasing, staffing, and operating modernized prison infrastructure that is owned and strictly maintained by the private sector minimizes our short- and long-term risk for an initiative of this necessary magnitude,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dollar Keeps Citi, Morgan Stanley Wary of Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market investors reeling from last month’s losses head into the first full week of April bracing for more pain driven by higher U.S. Treasury yields and a stronger dollar.On Friday, stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data prompted traders to price in an earlier start to Federal Reserve rate increases. That’s fueling concern that the higher returns offered for risk-free investments in the world’s largest economy could drive even more money away from emerging markets. Demand for developing-nation assets waned in late March. Flows to equity funds fell to less than a third of the levels seen in February and bond funds ended the first quarter with more outflows, according to data compiled by EPFR Global.Morgan Stanley is staying bearish on emerging-market currencies, saying the slow pace of vaccine rollouts in many developing economies is threatening to ensure growth in developing economies will lag behind the U.S. Meantime, Citigroup Inc. expects higher U.S. yields and a resilient dollar to put further pressure on the asset class in the coming months.“This quarter can be big for the dollar and not necessarily amazing for emerging markets,” said Luis Costa, Citigroup’s London-based head of CEEMEA strategy. “We don’t believe the U.S. curve is pretty much done adjusting. Between now and June/July, we could see a further leg higher here in yields.”Developing-nation currencies and bonds posted their first quarterly decline in a year in the three months ending March 31, while the dollar approached its strongest level since November. Stocks slid for the first time since September, paring their gains for the quarter.Investors will turn their attention this week to inflation data across emerging markets as they seek clues on the path for monetary policy after Turkey, Russia and Brazil raised borrowing costs last month.Price PressuresTurkey may report on Monday that inflation rose to above 16% in March, when the firing of Naci Agbal and appointment of Sahap Kavcioglu as central bank governor sent the lira plunging by 10%The new central bank governor signaled last week he wouldn’t stray from his predecessor’s hawkish policiesRussia’s inflation probably accelerated to 5.8% in March, when the central bank raised interest rates in an effort to combat the effects of ruble weakness and rising food pricesThe ruble was the worst-performing emerging-market currency last week amid concerns over U.S. sanctionsColombian inflation data, scheduled for Monday, may show a slowdown in March and push traders to trim odds of a tightening cycle starting this yearWhile Chile’s March inflation figures on Thursday may flag an increase from a month prior, investors will be more focused on what a renewed lockdown in the nation’s capital means for a recoveryChile’s vaccine rollout has been the quickest in the region, yet peso bulls are eyeing near-term risk as Covid cases reach record levelsMexico will release both March CPI data and central bank meeting minutes Thursday, offering clues on the monetary authority’s plansData-dependent policy makers kept the key rate at 4% in March given an uptick in consumer prices. Industrial production figures for February are set to be posted FridayThailand will publish inflation figures for March on Monday, while counterparts in the Philippines, Taiwan and China report similar data on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, respectivelyChina’s producer price index probably rose to the highest in more than two years last month, according to economists. Quickening price growth is raising concern the country will export inflation globally given its role as manufacturer to the worldPhilippine CPI is expected to remain above the central bank’s 2%-to-4% target band for a third month due to rising food prices. The peso has fallen 1% this yearCentral Banks on HoldIndia’s central bank will keep interest rates at a record low when policy makers meet Wednesday, according to all of the economists surveyed by Bloomberg. There’s plenty of reason to maintain accommodation given concern about a resurgence in virus cases, though the prospect of quickening inflation is limiting further easing“We will look for any guidance on possible normalization of liquidity conditions,” Rini Sen, an economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Bengaluru, wrote in a research note. “At this juncture, the financial system is in a unique environment of excess liquidity but rising long-term yields on government securities”India’s local bonds have lost 1.3% this year in dollar terms, according to a Bloomberg Barclays indexInvestors will watch Peru’s central bank decision on Thursday for any signs of change by the monetary authorityBorrowing costs have been steady at 0.25%, the lowest in Latin America, since last April. The nation is also scheduled to post trade balance figures for FebruaryPoland’s central bank will probably keep interest rates unchangedPolish inflation unexpectedly rose in March to the highest level since September, piling pressure on the country’s central bank to reconsider its dovish stance,The zloty strengthened against the euro last week after touching a 12-year low on March 29What Else to WatchThe International Monetary Fund and World Bank’s Spring meetings will take place virtually for a second year starting on MondayThe IMF will post its updated World Economic Outlook on Tuesday, with Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva already indicating an upgrade to January’s forecast for 5.5% global economic growth for 2021India’s Markit manufacturing PMI due Monday is forecast to show factory output expanded for an eighth month in MarchSouth Korea’s current-account balance is due Wednesday. The won has dropped 4% this year despite a current-account surplusChina, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan and the Philippines will all release foreign-exchange reserves data on WednesdayThe Philippines will publish February trade figures on ThursdayTaiwan’s trade statistics for March are due Friday. Robust export growth has helped the local dollar defy gains in the U.S. currency this year, weakening just 0.8%In Brazil, investors will weigh the risk of spending-cap breaches as officials debate the budget. They will also watch a reading of March IPCA inflation data on Friday as the pandemic rages onFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 3 Software Stocks to Buy This April

    To help you find a few great software stocks to buy this month, we asked three Motley Fool contributors for their suggestions. Here's why they think Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) should be on your list. Brian Withers (VEEV): Veeva Systems has built a $1.5 billion annual revenue business by catering to life sciences companies.

  • My parents claimed me on their 2019 taxes and received my third stimulus check, but I don’t qualify based on my taxes. Will the IRS ask for it back?

    ‘Am I safe to spend the money? Or will the Internal Revenue Service want it back from me when the next tax season rolls around?’

  • World Economy Risks ‘Dangerously Diverging’ Even as Growth Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- The world economy is on course for its fastest growth in more than a half century this year, yet differences and deficiencies could hold it back from attaining its pre-pandemic heights any time soon.The U.S. is leading the charge into this week’s semi-annual virtual meeting of the International Monetary Fund, pumping out trillions of dollars of budgetary stimulus and resuming its role as guardian of the global economy following President Joe Biden’s defeat of “America First” President Donald Trump. Friday brought news of the biggest month for hiring since August.China is doing its part too, building on its success in countering the coronavirus last year even as it starts to pull back on some of its economic aid.Yet unlike in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, the recovery looks lopsided, in part because the rollout of vaccines and fiscal support differ across borders. Among the laggards are most emerging markets and the euro area, where France and Italy have extended restrictions on activity to contain the virus.“While the outlook has improved overall, prospects are diverging dangerously,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said last week. “Vaccines are not yet available to everyone and everywhere. Too many people continue to face job losses and rising poverty. Too many countries are falling behind.”The result: It could take years for swathes of the world to join the U.S. and China in fully recovering from the pandemic. By 2024 world output will still be 3% lower than was projected before the pandemic, with countries reliant on tourism and services suffering the most, according to the IMF.The disparity is captured by Bloomberg Economics’ new set of nowcasts which shows global growth of around 1.3% quarter on quarter in the first three months of 2021. But while the U.S. is bouncing, France, Germany, Italy, the U.K. and Japan are contracting. In the emerging markets, Brazil, Russia and India are all being clearly outpaced by China.For the year as whole, Bloomberg Economics forecasts growth of 6.9%, the quickest in records dating back to the 1960s. Behind the buoyant outlook: a shrinking virus threat, expanding U.S. stimulus, and trillions of dollars in pent-up savings.Much will depend on how fast countries can inoculate their populations with the risk that the longer it takes the greater the chance the virus remains an international threat especially if new variants develop. Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker shows while the U.S. has administered doses equivalent to almost a quarter of its people, the European Union has yet to hit 10% and rates in Mexico, Russia and Brazil are less than 6%.“The lesson here is there is no trade-off between growth and containment,” said Mansoor Mohi-uddin, chief economist at the Bank of Singapore Ltd.Former Federal Reserve official Nathan Sheets said he expects the U.S. to use this week’s virtual meetings of the IMF and World Bank to argue that now is not the time for countries to pull back on assisting their economies.It’s an argument that will be mostly directed at Europe, particularly Germany, with its long history of fiscal stringency. The EU’s 750 billion-euro ($885 billion) joint recovery fund won’t start until the second half of the year.The U.S. will have two things going for it in making its case, Sheets said: A strengthening domestic economy and an internationally respected leader of its delegation in Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, no stranger to IMF meetings from her time as Fed Chair.But the world’s largest economy could find itself on the defensive when it comes to vaccine distribution after accumulating massive supplies for itself. “We will hear a hue and cry emerge during these meetings for more equal access to vaccinations,” said Sheets, who is now the head of global economic research at PGIM Fixed Income.And while America’s booming economy will undoubtedly act as a driver for the rest of the world by sucking in imports, there could also be some grumbling about the higher market borrowing costs that the rapid growth brings, especially from economies which aren’t as healthy.“The Biden stimulus is a two edged sword,” said former IMF chief economist Maury Obstfeld, who is a now senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington. Rising U.S. long-term interest rates “tighten global financial conditions. That has implications for debt sustainability for countries that went deeper into debt to fight the pandemic.”JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief economist Bruce Kasman said he hasn’t seen such a wide gap in 20 to 25 years in the expected out-performance of the U.S. and other developed countries when compared with the emerging markets. That’s in part due to differences in distribution of the vaccine. But it’s also down to the economic policy choices various countries are making.Having mostly slashed interest rates and started asset-purchase programs last year, central banks are splitting with some in emerging markets beginning to hike interest rates either because of accelerating inflation or to prevent capital from flowing out. Turkey, Russia and Brazil all raised borrowing costs last month, while the Fed and European Central Bank say they won’t be doing so for a long time yet.Rob Subbaraman, head of global markets research at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Singapore, reckons Brazil, Colombia, Hungary, India, Mexico, Poland, the Philippines and South Africa all risk running overly-loose policies.“With major developed market central banks experimenting on how hot they can run economies before inflation becomes a problem, emerging market central banks will need to be extra careful to not fall behind the curve, and will likely need to lead, rather than follow, their developed market counterparts in the next rate hiking cycle,” said Subbaraman.In an April 1 video for clients, Kasman summed up the global economic outlook this way: “Boomy type conditions with quite wide divergences.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • FOMC meeting minutes, Powell speaks: What to know this week

    Traders returning from the long holiday weekend will turn their attention to more commentary out of the Federal Reserve, with the Federal Open Market Committee's latest meeting minutes and a speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on deck.

  • Returning to the Office Sparks Anxiety and Dread for Some

    A year after the pandemic abruptly forced tens of millions of people to start working from home, disrupting family lives and derailing careers, employers are now getting ready to bring workers back to offices. But for some people, the prospect of returning to their desks is provoking anxiety, dread and even panic rather than relief. Martin Jaakola, a software engineer in Minneapolis, never wants to go back to the office and is willing to quit if the medical device company he works for says he must. “I can’t honestly say that there’s anything about the office that I miss,” Jaakola, 29, said. People like Jaakola say last year proves that people do not need to sit cheek by jowl to be productive. Working at home is superior, they say, because they are not wasting hours in traffic or on crowded trains. Far better to spend that time with family or baking sourdough bread. And they do not have to worry about getting sick to boot. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times These people are not on the same wavelength as David Solomon, the Goldman Sachs chief executive, who in February called remote work “an aberration that we’re going to correct as quickly as possible.” Yet many companies are falling over themselves to appeal to office-reluctant workers. Salesforce says its work-from-anywhere approach would “unlock new growth opportunities” and “drive greater equality.” Spotify describes its flexible work policy as a “jewel in our Talent Attraction crown.” Target, Ford Motor Co. and PricewaterhouseCoopers say they are going to let office workers work remotely more frequently. Even Wall Street banks where employees often while away hours at their desks to be seen by the boss are preaching the gospel of flexibility. JPMorgan Chase is telling some workers they can cycle in and out of the office. How long will employers remain flexible? When the pandemic loosens its grip, bosses could well demand that people file back in, and pronto. Some leaders, including Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York, have already called people back. Amazon told employees Wednesday that it expected “to return to an office-centric culture as our baseline.” Amy C. Edmondson, a Harvard Business School professor who studies human interaction, has been advising financial firms, consumer products businesses and universities. She said many executives were spooked that they will lose their best people if they are not flexible. But she said some managers might now be going too far. Teams need to get together to get stuff done. “Just because we’ve managed to weather this storm doesn’t mean it’s an optimal way to work,” Edmondson said. “If you’re in a shipwreck and a piano top floats by, it becomes a lifesaver. But it’s not the way you would have designed a lifesaver.” But many employees said that the pandemic gave them free time they do not want to give up. Several people said they felt less beat down because they were not spending time in cars and on trains or buses. “I’m not excited to go back to the office,” said Tracie Smith, who has an hour commute each way to her job as an analyst at California State University, Fullerton. In March, the university told Smith to come back in July, but it is not clear how often she will have to go in. “My fear is that, given the opportunity, they’ll take all of it away, and we’ll be back to 8 to 5 in the office again,” she said. “But the pandemic has shown that there are alternatives that work well.” For the first time in decades, Smith, 49, said she felt rested because she is not getting up early to commute. Over breaks or during lunch, she dispensed with laundry or grocery shopping rather than using up precious evening hours. While she has, at times, been lonely and is looking forward to kibitzing with colleagues and students, she does not want life to return to its previous grind. “I feel like a whole person. I am living an actual life every single day instead of trying to cram it into a day-and-a-half on the weekend,” Smith said. “It’s definitely making me reevaluate my work-life situation.” Plenty of people are eager to return to the office, especially younger workers who feel they have more to lose by being away. Sheeta Verma, 21, a recent graduate, was hired early last year before the pandemic shut down the offices of her tech firm Neurable, based in Boston. “Being the youngest in the office, I don’t get to connect with my colleagues, and it’s important that I connect to get to know them, understand their mindset, how they learn and how they grew their careers,” Verma said. Yet even Verma wants her employer, who has not yet set a date for a broad return of employees to the office, to let her work from home some of the time, a hope shared by experienced workers like Deborah Paredes, who works at the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia. Paredes commuted one hour each way from her home in Palmyra, New Jersey, to her desk before the pandemic. She is not interested in resuming that trek daily. Some of Paredes’ concerns are about her health. She has had both COVID-19 vaccine shots, but she has asthma and an autoimmune disorder. “I don’t fancy being packed into an elevator with all of the people and the trains. It just seems silly,” Paredes, 59, said. “Who decided we needed to leave our homes and go to an office to work?” Paredes also believes she got a lot more done working at home. A self-described introvert who is easily distracted, she liked working at her own pace without standard office interruptions. “I can wake up, go for a jog and be working by 8:30, and sometimes I’ve worked until 10 at night, and I don’t feel resentful about that because I’m on a roll,” she said. “But there’s no way I could have been in the office until 10 p.m. working.” Some companies spent the past year trying out different models to figure out which one works best. Last fall, after some of the restrictions had eased in Germany, Trivago, a travel company based in Düsseldorf, let employees work remotely three weeks of the month and then spend one week in the office. The office weeks were designed for collaboration and were treated like celebrations, with balloons hanging from the ceilings and employees plied with coffee and muffins, said Anja Honnefelder, the chief people officer and general counsel of the company. But the experiment failed, she said. “We saw that many of the people only came back for two or three days during the week because it felt unnatural, all of the social interactions,” said Honnefelder, who described her staff as young and made up largely of software engineers and data scientists. “They felt like they couldn’t get their work done and that it was disorienting.” So in January, Trivago announced that employees would come back to the office two days a week, but it has not been able to implement the plan because Germany has imposed new restrictions because of a rise in coronavirus cases. “What we think will happen is that employees will use the two days to socialize, have extended lunches and work with their teams because they know for the rest of the week they will have time to focus and manage their own work and not be distracted,” Honnefelder said. The ability to focus on work without distractions from other employees is the main reason Jaakola, the Minneapolis software engineer, does not want to return to the office. He admits he finds dealing with other people kind of “draining” and hopes his company will not force him to return to the office, even for a few days a week. “My sense is that my company will try to go back to how things were before, and I think they’ll quickly realize there are a lot of remote possibilities out there for us,” he said. “If they try to force us to come in without a legitimate reason, I can get another job if I don’t want to come in.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Taiwan prosecutors seek arrest in deadly train crash

    Prosecutors in Taiwan on Saturday sought an arrest warrant for the owner of an unmanned truck that rolled onto a train track and caused the country's worst rail disaster in decades, killing 50 people and injuring 178. The train was carrying 494 people at the start of a long holiday weekend on Friday when it smashed into the construction truck, the Taiwan Railways Administration said. The crash occurred just before the train entered a tunnel, and many passengers were crushed inside the mangled train carriages.

  • I was only 4 when I recited my first Easter speech in church. I can still remember it

    Christ is risen! Hallelujah!

  • Worried about airport layovers during COVID-19? Here's what you can do to stay safe

    Direct flights are on the rise but some passengers still have to book connecting flights. Here's how to stay safe when spending hours at the airport.

  • The Oscars will have an indoor ceremony. We asked 2 experts whether its COVID-19 safety measures are enough.

    The 2021 Oscars will be indoors - but with many safety precautions in place. Guests need to quarantine, take a COVID-19 test, and wear a mask.

  • Johnston County will offer drive-thru Johnson & Johnson vaccines. How to get a dose.

    Johnston County’s drive-thru clinic will offer the one-shot vaccinations to 500 adults on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

  • Mother and 2-month-old child killed in Johnston County crash

    The fatal collision occurred between a sedan and a dump truck, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

  • LEADING OFF: All-Star Game needs new home, Harvey's new try

    Major League Baseball needs to find a new home for this summer's All-Star Game after announcing it would be pulled from Atlanta's Truist Park. The game was scheduled for July 13 and was to include a salute to late Braves star Hank Aaron. MLB said the tribute still will be held.

  • Egypt's first female ship's captain says she was wrongly blamed for Suez blockage

    Egypt’s first female ship captain says she was subject to a fake news campaign blaming her for grounding the Ever Given container ship in the Suez Canal, despite at the time working on a ship that was hundreds of miles away. Marwa Elselehdar was working as a first mate in command of the Aida IV in Alexandria when the 220,000 ton Ever Given got stuck, blocking one of the world’s busiest shipping routes for six days. The 29-year-old is a celebrated feminist figure in Egypt. In 2015 she became both the youngest and the first female Egyptian captain to cross the newly-expanded Suez Canal. Two years later she was honoured by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during women’s day celebrations. Her Instagram - a collection of motivational messages and her life on board - boasts over 30,000 followers. But when the Ever Given became an online sensation, a rumour mill was telling the world that she was to blame. "I felt that I might be targeted maybe because I'm a successful female in this field or because I'm Egyptian, but I'm not sure," she told the BBC.

  • I flew on Alaska for the first time since it stopped blocking middle seats and it was the closest to normal I've seen during the pandemic

    Alaska has largely restored the pre-pandemic amenities to which flyers were accustomed. But that also means the potential for more crowded planes.

  • Prince's arrest lays bare rifts at heart of Jordan's model royal family

    With no competing bloodlines or public rivalries, Jordan’s royal family have traditionally avoided the high-profile arrests, purges and coups seen in other monarchies in the Middle East. It is part of the regime's carefully-cultivated reputation as a Western-allied bastion of stability in a region often marked by chaos. But the house arrest of Prince Hamzah, and the detention of another junior member of the royal family and multiple other high-profile figures has dramatically pushed previously private rifts into the public eye. “Praying that truth and justice will prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander. God bless and keep them safe,” tweeted Hamzah’s American born mother, Queen Noor, on Sunday morning. While the Jordanian government denied that Hamzah had been arrested, a video shared with the BBC by his lawyer showed the prince saying he is “not allowed to go out, to communicate with people or to meet with them, because in the meetings that I had been present in — or on social media relating to visits that I had made — there had been criticism of the government or the king.”

  • Egypt's first female ship captain fears for her career after she was blamed falsely for the Suez Canal blockage when she was aboard a vessel 200 miles away

    Online rumors and fake news headlines said Marwa Elselehdar was the captain of the Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

  • Southwest Airlines passengers dance and cheer as couple accused of refusing to wear masks get thrown off flight

    A viral TikTok video shows a dispute with a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight who refused to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.