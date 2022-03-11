Madeira Beach man living on yacht arrested on sex crime charges, officers say

A Madeira Beach man has been arrested on sex crime charges after authorities accused him of drugging and sexually battering a woman on his boat.

Darrell James Piacenza, 69, was arrested on charges of sexual battery, sexual cyberharassment, simple battery and soliciting for prostitution, according to court documents. Piacenza could not be reached for comment under phone numbers listed for him.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers handled the arrest and said they are investigating the possibility that there are more victims.

Officers initially arrested Piacenza on Feb. 19 on two counts of possession of Lorazepam, possession of drugs without a prescription and possession of marijuana. They were conducting a derelict vessel investigation on Piacenza’s boat that day when they observed “glass pipes, scales with residue on them, and multiple pill bottles with no labels” along with a “green leafy substance.”

According to Piacenza’s arrest affidavits, Lorazepam is used by physicians to sedate people. Piacenza had Lorazepam in both liquid and pill form, his arrest affidavits said.

Court documents said that during the inspection of Piacenza’s boat, officers also observed photos of Piacenza engaged in sexual activities with women.

Piacenza’s boat was anchored in Hurricane Hole in Pinellas County, a spot in Madeira Beach that has long been known for its accumulation of derelict boats. After Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri announced last month that the county would be removing a large number of derelict boats, the company in charge of the removals told 10 Tampa Bay that Hurricane Hole was one area they would be targeting.

During the inspection, Piacenza told officers he “rehabs women” who are recovering from narcotics addictions, according to an arrest affidavit.

The day after his initial arrest, Piacenza was released from jail on $10,750 bail.

Two weeks later, he was arrested again.

Officers on March 5 responded to a call about a sexual battery on Piacenza’s boat, according to court documents. They identified a victim, who said she was given a pill on the boat and did not remember what happened. She told officers Piacenza had started sending her videos and photos of him engaging in sexual activities with her while she was tied up and “clearly unconscious,” according to an arrest affidavit.

The woman told officers she did not consent to any of the sexual activities and showed them photos and videos of herself and other women engaged in sexual activities with Piacenza, as well as messages in which Piacenza offered her money and narcotics in exchange for sex acts, the affidavit said.

The woman gave her phone to officers as evidence, the affidavit said.

In another affidavit from the same day, authorities accused Piacenza of pushing the woman from a sailboat into a smaller vessel, causing a laceration on her arm. He also grabbed her throat and choked her, authorities said. She showed authorities her injuries and photo evidence was taken, court documents said.

Piacenza was booked in the Pinellas County Jail that day. He was released again Monday on $52,000 bail.

The FWC said anyone with more information can call 813-558-5050.