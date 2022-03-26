Madeira police officer accused of theft from Miami Township hardware store fired

A Madeira police officer accused of theft from a Clermont County home improvement store has been fired, according to a release from the Madeira Police Department.

Daniel Spears, 32, worked for the department for almost two years as a patrol officer.

He was placed on administrative leave on March 14 after Miami Township officials told them Spears was accused of theft in Clermont County, according to the release.

Miami Township Police charged Spears with five counts of misdemeanor theft on March 15 and was terminated on the same day according to information provided by the police department.

The next hearing in the case is set for April 5.

"Dishonest acts of any kind will not be tolerated and go against the fundamental values of our agency," the police department said in a statment.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Madeira police officer accused of theft from hardware store fired