Madeleine Albright dies at 84
Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state, dies of cancer at age 84. President Bill Clinton chose Albright as America's top diplomat in 1996, and she served in that capacity for four years. (March 23)
Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state, dies of cancer at age 84. President Bill Clinton chose Albright as America's top diplomat in 1996, and she served in that capacity for four years. (March 23)
A man is dead after his parachute failed to deploy when he jumped off the roof of a condo high-rise building in University City Tuesday night.
A woman who collapsed at the finish line of one of last weekend's Los Angeles Marathon races has died at the hospital.
Madeleine Albright, the first female Secretary of State in U.S. history, died Wednesday of cancer, according to CNN. She was 84. Albright served as the 64th Secretary of State from 1997-2001 under President Bill Clinton. She was credited with helping steer U.S. foreign policy after the Cold War, and in 2012 she was awarded the […]
Madeleine Albright, the 64th U.S. secretary of state and the first woman to ever serve in the role, has died. She was 84. In a statement posted to her Twitter page, Albright's family wrote that she died of cancer on Wednesday "surrounded by family and friends."
It’s hard to believe that in all the decades that I’ve been an entertainment journalist and Sally Field has been an actor, the two of us have never had a proper conversation about her illustrious career. Until now, that is. In preparation for our cover interview, I read her searing 2018 memoir “In Pieces” and […]
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia's false accusations that Kyiv has biological and chemical weapons illustrate that Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering using them himself in his war against Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday, without citing evidence. Putin's "back is against the wall and now he's talking about new false flags he's setting up including, asserting that we in America have biological as well as chemical weapons in Europe, simply not true," Biden said at a Business Roundtable event.
Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state, has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday. She was 84. President Bill Clinton chose Albright as America’s top diplomat in 1996, and she served in that capacity for the last four years of the Clinton administration. She had previously been Clinton’s ambassador to the United […]
The Shroud of Turin exhibit will be on display Wednesday through Sunday at the St. Mary Catholic School gymnasium.
Russian state media has aired clips of Madison Cawthorn calling Zelensky a ‘thug’ in its propoganda war against Ukraine
A group of advocates for college athletes has filed a federal complaint alleging that major NCAA Division 1 schools are violating the civil rights of Black athletes by prohibiting compensation, The Associated Press reported. The National College Players Association (NCPA) announced on Tuesday that it had submitted its complaint to the Office for Civil Rights in the Education Department, saying that NCAA's collegiate rules prohibit member schools...
Creighton and South Dakota pulled off major upsets as No. 10 seeds in the NCAA Womens Basketball Tournament. How have other double-digit seeds done in the Sweet 16?
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just dropped $50 million on a mansion in Bel-Air and it sounds absolutely wild.
Warner Bros. romcom sequel will be Wang's second feature film after Adele Lim and Peter Chiarelli exited over pay disparities
The newest member of the Oppenheim Group tells PEOPLE that the new season is like "nothing you've ever seen before on TV"
“Juice” said that though Russians currently have the upper hand in the skies over Ukraine, they’ve sustained too many losses to fly comfortably.
The offseason is far from over but, so far, the Browns are doing pretty well according to the "Improvement Index." An interesting group near the top:
Actors Vanessa Hudgens and Terrence J and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell will host The Oscars Red Carpet Show, the official lead-in to the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27, producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced today. The Oscars Red Carpet Show will air at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, on ABC before […]
Employees of the Walt Disney Co staged walkouts and social media campaigns on Tuesday to protest the company's response to Florida legislation that would limit classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity. Disney has encountered internal criticism about its public stance toward the legislation, which critics call the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
The reaction was about what you'd expect.
A Nevada Supreme Court panel has rejected an appeal in a legal battle between UFC President Dana White and a Las Vegas man who went to prison for trying to extort White in a sex-tape case. A lawyer representing Ernesto Joshua Ramos in his breach-of-contract lawsuit against the mixed martial arts mogul said Monday he will ask the full seven-member court to reconsider the decision handed down Thursday by a three-justice panel. The state high court panel noted Ramos and White previously reached a nondisclosure agreement and said Ramos didn’t specify an error by a state court judge in Las Vegas who dismissed his claim.