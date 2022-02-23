Madeleine Albright says Putin making historic mistake

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Madeleine Albright
    Madeleine Albright
    Former U.S. Secretary of State


Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright said Russian President Vladimir Putin would be making a "historic error" if he proceeds with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Mr. Putin's revisionist and absurd assertion that Ukraine was 'entirely created by Russia' and effectively robbed from the Russian empire is fully in keeping with his warped worldview. Most disturbing to me: It was his attempt to establish the pretext for a full-scale invasion," Albright wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times.

"Should he do so, it will be a historic error," the former top U.S. diplomat wrote.

Albright recounted her impressions of Putin as the first senior U.S. official to meet him after he became Russia's president. She said she had noted at the time that he was "small and pale" and "so cold as to be almost reptilian."

Flying back after their initial meeting, Albright said she wrote that Putin was "embarrassed by what happened to his country and determined to restore its greatness," referring to the fall and dissolution of the Soviet Union.

On Monday, Putin announced that he would recognize two breakaway territories in eastern Ukrainian, the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as independent states. Governments around the world, such as those of the U.S., the United Kingdom and Canada, were quick to respond to the move, issuing economic sanctions against Russia.

In Putin's efforts to boost Russia's standing, Albright said an invasion of Ukraine would only be "leaving his country diplomatically isolated, economically crippled and strategically vulnerable in the face of a stronger, more united Western alliance."

She wrote that since their first meeting, Putin has become an authoritarian who "equates his own well-being with that of the nation."

"He is sure that Americans mirror both his cynicism and his lust for power and that in a world where everyone lies, he is under no obligation to tell the truth," she said. "Because he believes that the United States dominates its own region by force, he thinks Russia has the same right."

Albright wrote that even if Western powers are able to stave off an all-out war, Putin would simply wait for another chance to "strike" and said the U.S. must "deny him that opportunity."

"Although Mr. Putin will, in my experience, never admit to making a mistake, he has shown that he can be both patient and pragmatic," she wrote. "He also is surely conscious that the current confrontation has left him even more dependent on China; he knows that Russia cannot prosper without some ties to the West."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Skepticism over potential meeting between Biden, Putin

    President Biden has signaled he's open to meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, if Russia hasn't attacked Ukraine yet. FOX's Madeleine Rivera has the latest.

  • Ukraine invasion the latest in Putin's power play

    For decades, Vladimir Putin has used his military power to achieve a goal to restore the Soviet Union's glory and threaten anyone who gets in his way.

  • US sanctions ignore the largest Russian banks

    The US has decided to leave the largest Russian banks out of its first tranche of its economic sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Kremlin: Americans will feel 'consequences' of sanctions

    The Kremlin this week warned that Americans will feel the "consequences" of sanctions against Russia, with the country suggesting that they will cause strain on global financial energy markets. "There is no doubt that the sanctions introduced against us will hit global financial and energy markets. The United States will not be left out, with its ordinary citizens feeling the consequences of the price increase in full," Russia's ambassador to...

  • EU sanctions hit Russian minister, top advisor, lawmakers

    The European Union agreed to slap sanctions Wednesday on Russia's defense minister, a top adviser to President Vladimir Putin and hundreds of Russian lawmakers who voted in favor of recognizing the independence of separatist areas in southeast Ukraine. The sanctions, mostly a freeze on the assets of those listed and a ban on them traveling in the 27-nation EU, are the first steps in a planned series of retaliatory measures designed to be ramped up should Putin launch an attack or push troops deeper into Ukraine. Putin signed a decree recognizing Donetsk and Luhansk as independent and appears to be driving Russia's campaign against Ukraine, but he is not on the EU’s list even though the sanctions target those “ involved in the illegal decision.”

  • Ukraine confirms report that government websites are under attack Wednesday

    ASSOCIATED PRESS KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s minister for digital transformation says cyberattacks are disrupting government websites and those of some banks in his country. Mikhail Fedorov said Wednesday the distributed denial-of-service attacks targeted the websites of the Ukrainian parliament, Cabinet and foreign ministry.

  • ‘He won’t stop at Ukraine’: Warnings Putin could go further amid warnings of full-scale invasion

    Boris Johnson yesterday announced a series of sanctions on Russian banks and oligarchs

  • Panetta on Ukraine crisis: 'What's at stake is whether we've learned the lessons from World War II'

    Former CIA director and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta on Wednesday said that there's a lot at stake as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalates.In an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Panetta said that "I think what's at stake is whether we've learned the lessons from World War II, that we can't allow a tyrant to invade a sovereign democracy and get away with it." "That's the most important lesson we've got to learn at this moment...

  • Putin Rival Dishes on How to Deal With the Spiraling President

    ATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty ImagesJERUSALEM—Former Polish President Aleksander Kwaśniewski has sat across a table from Vladimir Putin on dozens of occasions. Having traded jabs with the Russian president through countless conflicts during his 10-year-long-tenure—most notably when he helped Ukraine get rid of a pro-Russia president who came to power after an allegedly fraudulent election—Kwaśniewski has never been known to back down from a face-off with Putin.Now, with the Russian president

  • Opinion: There is no hope of saving the Republican Party

    The Republican Party became the Big Lies Sedition Party, mandating that its members believe obvious lies.

  • Uyghur journalist living in exile in America says her family is being targeted in China, but that's only made her more determined

    Gulchehra Hoja of Radio Free Asia reports on China's treatment of the Uyghurs from Washington, DC. She said China warned her not to return.

  • Images show new deployment of military vehicles, troop tents in southern Belarus, company says

    Satellite images taken on Tuesday indicate a new deployment of military vehicles and troop tents in southern Belarus, a space technology company said.As Russia last week claimed that it was pulling back some of its military forces near Ukraine, Maxar Technologies said the images indicate a new deployment of military equipment in southern Belarus less than 30 miles from the Ukrainian border. The New York Times notes that the deployment is likely...

  • Ukraine says another sweeping cyberattack underway as state websites and banks hit

    KYIV (Reuters) -The websites of Ukraine's government, foreign ministry and state security service were down on Wednesday in what the government said was the start of another massive denial of service (DDoS) attack that began at around 4 p.m. (1400 GMT). Ukrainian authorities said this week they had seen online warnings that hackers were preparing to launch major attacks on government agencies, banks and the defence sector. Ukraine has suffered a string of cyberattacks that Kyiv has blamed on Russia.

  • Boris Johnson wrongly tells MPs Roman Abramovich is already on sanctions list

    Boris Johnson made a mistake when he told MPs that Roman Abramovich, the Chelsea Football Club owner, was already on a sanctions list.

  • China says Taiwan is 'not Ukraine' as island raises alert level

    BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan is "not Ukraine" and has always been an inalienable part of China, China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, as Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called for the island to beef up vigilance on military activities in response to the crisis. The comments come after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson flagged the risk for Taiwan in a warning last week about the damaging worldwide consequences if Western nations failed to fulfil their promises to support Ukraine's independence.

  • President announces more sanctions against Russia

    The White House announced its first tranche of sanctions on Russia after it called the country's moves on Ukraine an invasion. U.S. President Joe Biden announced the sanctioning of Russian financial institutions and oligarchs on Tuesday.

  • Charlie Munger discusses ‘calamity howlers,’ the Biden administration’s push for renewable energy, U.S. petroleum reserves, and climate change

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the Biden administration’s push for renewable energy, U.S. petroleum reserves, and climate change.

  • Nicaragua's Ortega defends Russia's stance over Ukraine

    Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega became one of the first world leaders to back Russia's stance over Ukraine on Monday, saying President Vladimir Putin was right to recognise two regions controlled by Moscow-backed separatists as independent. The former Marxist guerrilla, who has led Nicaragua since 2007 after having first come to power in 1979, defended Putin's move to recognize the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk during a speech in Managua. "I am sure that if they do a referendum like the one carried out in Crimea, people will vote to annex the territories to Russia," said Ortega, a long-time opponent of U.S. influence in Central America.

  • Harvard economist and former Obama advisor says Russia is 'basically a big gas station' and is otherwise 'incredibly unimportant' in the global economy

    On the brink of imposing sanctions on Russia, the US and Europe have sought to reduce a ripple effect that could destabilize their own economies.

  • Biden announces additional sanctions against Russia

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger joins Yahoo Finance Live to recap President&nbsp;Biden's speech on what's happening with the Russia-Ukraine crisis.