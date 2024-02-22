Madeleine Choir School

TechCrunch

Uber, along with partners Mitsubishi Electric and autonomous robotics startup Cartken, are launching a service in Japan that will use self-driving sidewalk robots to deliver food to customers. Uber and Cartken, a startup founded in 2019 by former Google engineers behind the short-lived Bookbot, already operate a delivery service together in Fairfax, Virginia and Miami. It also brings in Mitsubishi Electric, a company that will supervise operations in Tokyo.