Madeleine McCann's parents find hope in escape of Jayme Closs

The miracle escape of Jayme Closs from an alleged kidnapper who authorities say held the Wisconsin teen for three months has brought hope to the parents of Madeleine McCann.

Madeleine is the British 3-year-old who vanished more than 11 years ago while on vacation with her parents in Portugal. Her disappearance made headlines around the world, and her parents have conducted an unrelenting quest to find her.

Kate and Gerry McCann referenced Jayme in a post on the Facebook page they have dedicated to finding their daughter, leading with "#HOPE."

"Such great news," the couple said in the post, which including a picture of Jayme smiling. "Jayme is an example of why we never lose hope and never stop searching."

Madeleine went missing from her bed in a rental apartment in Portugal's Algarve region on May 3, 2007. Her 2-year-old twin siblings were asleep in the same room, and her parents were eating dinner a few hundred yards away.

Despite thousands of leads and the family's efforts to keep the case in the public eye, Madeleine's fate remains a mystery. Her parents, however hold out hope that she will be found alive.

Those hopes have been further fueled by Jayme. Formal charges were to be filed Monday against Jake Patterson, suspected of kidnapping her and killing her parents Oct. 15.

Authorities say Patterson, 21, broke into the home of James and Denise Closs in Barron County, Wisconsin, shooting down the front door, killing the couple and taking Jayme with him. Authorities say the abduction, not the murders, was Patterson's primary goal.

Jeanne Nutter, a retired social worker, was walking her dog Thursday in the Wisconsin town of Gordon, about 70 miles from Barron, when Jayme emerged from nearby woods. She told Nutter who she was, and Nutter took Jayme to a neighboring home and called 911. Patterson was arrested a short time later.

Jayme was kept in a hospital overnight and released to family members Friday. Jayme's aunt, Jennifer Smith, posted a picture on social media Friday showing her smiling with her dog.

