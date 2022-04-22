Madeleine McCann: Christian Brueckner named as official suspect

Madeleine McCann disappeared while she was on holiday with her family - METROPOLITAN POLICE/AFP/Getty Images

Portuguese sources confirmed on Thursday night that authorities had made Christian Brueckner an official suspect over Madeleine McCann’s disappearance.

The 43-year-old was told in his German prison cell that he was now an "arguido" in Portugal on Wednesday morning, one insider said.

One well-placed source said the decision was linked to Portugal’s statute of limitations, which means the authors of crimes punishable by a maximum prison sentence of more than 10 years cannot generally be prosecuted once 15 years has passed.

Madeleine vanished aged three from her family apartment in Praia da Luz on May 3, 2007.

The source said: "The legal grounds for making Brueckner an arguido include the fact that he allegedly confessed to a friend he had snatched Madeleine and mobile phone records placed him in Praia da Luz the night she vanished.

"But it is obviously linked to the fact that the Portuguese authorities want to keep their options open with the 15-year deadline looming."

Christian Brueckner - /CARABINIERI/REUTERS

Brueckner stayed silent after being informed he had been made an arguido and declined to be questioned as part of the Portuguese criminal procedure.

Portuguese prosecutors on Thursday night made their first formal statement on the decision to make Brueckner a suspect over Madeleine’s disappearance.

A written statement issued by the Portimao section of the Faro Department of Criminal Investigation and Prosecution (DIAP), said: "As part of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in 2007, a person was made an arguido on Wednesday.

"The person was made an arguido by the German authorities in execution of a request for international judicial cooperation issued by the Public Ministry of Portugal.

"The investigation is led by the Portimao section of the DIAP in Faro with the assistance of the Policia Judiciaria police.

"The investigation has been carried out with the cooperation of the English and German authorities."

Story continues

Campervan - PA

It is not yet clear who told him he was being given arguido status, but it happened after a formal international letter of request issued by Portuguese authorities to their German counterparts.

The Portuguese move paves the way for Brueckner to be flown from Germany to the Algarve for formal questioning, but there are not thought to be any immediate plans to try to quiz him in Portugal.

It is understood German investigators are currently focusing their efforts on forensic work on the VW camper van Brueckner used while he lived in the Algarve, which featured in a police appeal about the convicted rapist’s vehicles.

Portuguese authorities had insisted earlier this month they would continue to investigate Madeleine’s disappearance despite reports Scotland Yard was planning to end its Operation Grange investigation after 11 years.

When asked about the future of the investigation, a spokesman for Portugal’s Attorney General’s Office said: "The investigation is proceeding, with the inquiry not having a final conclusion yet."

McCanss - AP/Sang Tan

An 'arguido' - normally translated as "named suspect" or "formal suspect" - is someone who is treated by Portuguese police as more than a witness but has not been arrested or charged.

Under Portuguese law, a person declared an arguido has legal protection that is not extended to a witness, including the right to remain silent during questioning and the right to legal representation.

Detectives invoke arguido status on someone as a preliminary to an arrest being made or charges brought, but that does not mean arrests or charges automatically follow.

Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry, were made arguidos in September 2007 after Robert Murat. But their status was lifted in July 2008 when Portugal archived its first investigation.