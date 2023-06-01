Madeleine McCann detectives seize 'number of items' from Algarve reservoir

The Barragem do Arade is about 30 miles from the Praia da Luz resort where Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007 - Yui Mok/PA

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have “seized a number of items” from a reservoir in Portugal, it has emerged.

The Barragem do Arade was searched by Portuguese and German police last week, about 30 miles from the Praia da Luz resort where the three-year-old disappeared while on holiday with her parents in May 2007.

In an update on Thursday morning, the Braunschweig Public Prosecutor’s Office said: “The search operation carried out last week in the area of the Arade reservoir in Portugal ended on Thursday after three days as planned.

“A previously precisely defined area along the reservoir was completely searched for possible evidence.

“A number of items were seized as part of the operation. These will be evaluated in the coming days and weeks.

“It is not yet possible to say whether some of the items are actually related to the Madeleine McCann case.”

‘Little paradise’

The prime suspect in the ongoing investigation into the toddler’s disappearance, Christian Brueckner, was said to have gone to a headland at the Arade dam “some days” after the three-year-old went missing 16 years ago.

German detectives are understood to have been told by a “very credible” source who knew Brueckner, a 45-year-old convicted paedophile and rapist, that he had visited the reservoir, an area he called his “little paradise”, in his camper van.

He has denied any involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance.

Christian Brueckner, who has denied any involvement in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance, was identified as a murder suspect in June 2020

Last week, more than 30 Portuguese and German police carried out a three-day search of the headland at the reservoir, as heavy-duty brush-cutting equipment was brought in to strip out shrubs and clear a large swathe to assess untouched areas with a detailed map of key locations.

After three days of intense searches came to an end, the police cordon was lifted, revealing a bizarre landscape scarred by deep and focused digging.

Officers had focused on a 10ft x 16ft area of woodland about 100ft above the waterline of the Arade dam. The shrubs and trees had been felled and rusting sun loungers, chairs and a sea buoy had been set aside before the forensic excavations began.

A source close to the Portuguese investigation told The Telegraph last week that the site could be linked to other crimes the prolific sex offender has committed.

Meanwhile in Germany, Christian Wolters, the Braunschweig prosecutor, stressed that the searches were not based on any confession, but very strong “indications” that the site was of significance.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.