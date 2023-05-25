Madeleine McCann – latest: Key suspect visited reservoir ‘days after disappearance’

The prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann search, Christian Brueckner, is said to have visited the Portugal reservoir “some days” after her disappearance, a source close to the investigation has revealed.

It comes as divers searching for Madeleine prepare to enter the reservoir in the Algarve for the third day.

German detectives were informed by a “very credible source” who knew the suspect, The Telegraph reported.

The Barragem do Arade is around 31 miles from the Praia da Luz resort where Maddy disappeared. Investigators believe the 45-year-old killed Madeleine, then aged three, after abducting her from a holiday apartment.

On Tuesday, officers acting on “credible information” were said to be seeking any fragments of clothing and old rags that could be related to her disappearance, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The development comes just 10 days after Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, issued a tribute on their Leicestershire-born daughter’s 20th birthday, telling her: “We love you and we’re waiting for you. We’re never going to give up.”

Christian Brueckner

Police have combed the banks of a reservoir in Portugal with the help of sniffer dogs, rakes and pickaxes as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

Emergency service divers were seen on a rigid-hull inflatable boat early on Tuesday morning at the Barragem do Arade – around 30 miles from Praia da Luz, where the three-year-old went missing in 2007.

Officers concentrated their search at one area of the reservoir – erecting white tents on a hill on the banks.

Further around the water, emergency services and officials from Portugal, Germany and the UK were seen holding briefings near blue police tents.

In the search area, uniformed and plain-clothed officers spent a number of hours scouring the banks – hammering away at the ground with pickaxes and combing through small rocks with rakes and spades.

Authorities gather at a Judiciary Police (PJ) makeshift base camp in the Arade dam area as the Madeleine McCann search continues.

Police are searching a Portuguese lake for the pink pyjamas Madeleine McCann was wearing when she vanished in 2007, sources close to the investigation have said.

Officers are searching the Barragem do Arade reservoir in Portugal for any fragments of clothing or old rags that could be related to Madeleine’s disappearance, according to reports.

Investigators suspect that 45-year-old German prisoner Christian Brueckner killed Madeleine, then aged three, after abducting her from a holiday apartment.

Kate and Gerry McCann’s eldest daughter vanished from a Portuguese holiday resort 16 years ago but the emergence of a new suspect has brought fresh hope of answers and closure:

Watch live as police search a reservoir in Portugal for a second day on Wednesday, 23 May, in connection with the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

Portuguese authorities, assisted by German police, set up tents an area near the Barragem do Arade reservoir, around 50km (31 miles) from where the toddler went missing aged three in Praia da Luz in 2007.

Searches are being conducted at the request of German police in the presence of British officers.

Police in Portugal investigating the disappearance of British citizen Madeleine McCann 16 years ago have begun searching a reservoir in the Algarve known to have been frequented by the latest suspect in the case.

Ms McCann, from Rothley, Leicestershire, was just three years old when she went missing from an apartment complex at the Ocean Club holiday resort of Praia da Luz in the municipality of Lagos on 3 May 2007.

Her case remains unsolved and is still the subject of intense public and press interest.

Her parents, doctors Gerry and Kate McCann, continue to campaign for her return and recently posted a poem remembering her on their Find Madeleine website, reminding readers that she is “still missing ... still very much missed”.

They added: “The police investigation continues, and we await a breakthrough. Thank you to everyone for your support – it really helps.”

German prosecutor says they have strong ‘indications’ reservoir is important for investigation

Christian Wolters, the Braunschweig prosecutor, said the search of the reservoir was based on very strong “indications” that the site was important.

In an interview with German public service broadcaster NDR, he said: “We have indications that we could find evidence there. I don’t want to say what that is exactly, and I also don’t want to say where these indications came from.

“The only thing that I would clarify is that it doesn’t come from the suspect. So, we don’t have a confession or anything similar now, or an indication from the suspect of where it would make sense to search.

“It was other indications that prompted us to conduct the search.”

How much has the Madeleine McCann investigation cost?

Sixteen years after Madeleine McCann vanished from the Algarve holiday apartment where she was sleeping next to her infant twin siblings, police have launched a major new search for evidence.

After laying dormant for several years since David Cameron kickstarted an ultimately fruitless Metropolitan Police inquiry in 2011, the case of the missing three-year-old was revived once more in 2020 when German prosecutors revealed a new suspect.

But three years on, 43-year-old convicted paedophile Christian Brueckner – who denies any connection to the missing youngster – is yet to be charged, as he languishes in a German prison for the rape of a 72-year-old American woman two years prior to Madeleine’s disappearance at the same resort.

Police have cut down trees and swathes of undergrowth as they continue to search Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner’s “little paradise” in Portugal.

Officers were working with strimmers and heavy machinery at the Barragem do Arade on Wednesday, around 30 miles from where Madeleine went missing in 2007.

On the second day of the latest hunt for the missing girl, the search team were this morning focusing on a valley slightly north of a secluded clearing behind trees near where three tents were put up on Monday.

The dense vegetation meant they had to use tools including chainsaws to remove trees to access the water properly.

Officers are also understood to be searching the reservoir for the pink pyjamas Madeleine was wearing when she vanished, sources close to the investigation have said.

06:00 , Joe Middleton

Who is Christian Brueckner? Madeleine McCann suspect and the accusations against him

Madeleine McCann’s disappearance has puzzled detectives for more than 15 years – but in 2020 a new potential suspect emerged. Now, police are searching a remote reservoir in Portugal’s Algarve that he used to visit in a renewed effort to shed further light on the case.

German prisoner Christian Brueckner was first named in connection with the unsolved mystery that summer, and officially named as a suspect last year. His yellow and white VW T3 Westfalia campervan was reportedly identified as having been near to the Praia da Luz resort in Portugal where the young girl went missing on May 3, 2007.

Three-year-old Madeleine disappeared from the bed of her holiday apartment while her parents and family friends dined 180 feet away. Her two-year-old twin siblings were also in the apartment she went missing from. Madeleine’s parents Kate and Gerry McCann have been searching for answers ever since.

The Metropolitan Police took over the investigation, Operation Grange, in 2011 but they hit dead ends. There has not been another significant suspect in the case since 2007 until Brueckner.

Police have cut down trees and swathes of undergrowth as they continue to search Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner’s “little paradise” in Portugal.

Officers were working with strimmers and heavy machinery at the Barragem do Arade on Wednesday, around 30 miles from where Madeleine went missing in 2007.

On the second day of the latest hunt for the missing girl, the search team were this morning focusing on a valley slightly north of a secluded clearing behind trees near where three tents were put up on Monday.

Kate and Gerry McCann’s eldest daughter vanished from a Portuguese holiday resort 16 years ago but the emergence of a new suspect has brought fresh hope of answers and closure:

Sixteen years after Madeleine McCann vanished from the Algarve holiday apartment where she was sleeping next to her infant twin siblings, police have launched a major new search for evidence.

After laying dormant for several years since David Cameron kickstarted an ultimately fruitless Metropolitan Police inquiry in 2011, the case of the missing three-year-old was revived once more in 2020 when German prosecutors revealed a new suspect.

But three years on, 43-year-old convicted paedophile Christian Brueckner – who denies any connection to the missing youngster – is yet to be charged, as he languishes in a German prison for the rape of a 72-year-old American woman two years prior to Madeleine’s disappearance at the same resort.

Madeleine McCann’s disappearance has puzzled detectives for more than 15 years – but in 2020 a new potential suspect emerged.

Now, police are searching a remote reservoir in Portugal’s the Algarve that he used to visit in a renewed effort to shed further light on the case.

German prisoner Christian Brueckner was first named in connection with the unsolved mystery that summer, and officially named as a suspect last year.

His yellow and white VW T3 Westfalia campervan was reportedly identified as having been near to the Praia da Luz resort in Portugal where the young girl went missing on May 3, 2007.

Madeleine McCann, a three-year-old girl from Rothley, Leicestershire, went missing from the Portuguese holiday resort of Praia da Luz on the Algarve on 3 May 2007, a case still unsolved and still the subject of intense interest among the public and press.

Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, posted a statement on the Find Madeleine website on 3 May 2023 marking the latest anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance, reiterating their hopes of being reunited with her one day and posting a poem, “The Contradiction” by Clare Pollard, to express their feelings.

“Today marks the 16th anniversary of Madeleine’s abduction. Still missing... still very much missed,” they wrote.

“The police investigation continues, and we await a breakthrough. Thank you to everyone for your support- it really helps.”

Here is a reminder of the events of the case:

Police are searching a Portuguese lake for the pink pyjamas Madeleine McCann was wearing when she vanished in 2007, sources close to the investigation have said.

Officers are searching the Barragem do Arade reservoir in Portugal for any fragments of clothing or old rags that could be related to Madeleine’s disappearance, according to reports.

Investigators suspect that 45-year-old German prisoner Christian Brueckner killed Madeleine, then aged three, after abducting her from a holiday apartment.

Police in Portugal investigating the disappearance of British citizen Madeleine McCann 16 years ago have begun searching a reservoir in the Algarve known to have been frequented by the latest suspect in the case.

Ms McCann, from Rothley, Leicestershire, was just three years old when she went missing from an apartment complex at the Ocean Club holiday resort of Praia da Luz in the municipality of Lagos on 3 May 2007.

Her case remains unsolved and is still the subject of intense public and press interest.

Her parents, doctors Gerry and Kate McCann, continue to campaign for her return and recently posted a poem remembering her on their Find Madeleine website, reminding readers that she is “still missing ... still very much missed”.

Police searching for clues regarding the disappearance of Madeleine McCann were concentrating operations Wednesday in several areas around a dam, including one where media reports say a lead suspect in the case often stayed.

The latest search for clues regarding the disappearance started Tuesday following a request by German authorities. Some 30 Portuguese, German and British police are taking part in the operation at the Arade dam, which is located about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the resort of Praia da Luz, where the 3-year-old girl was last seen 16 years ago.

In Germany, Braunschweig prosecutor Christian Wolters told German public broadcaster NDR, “We have indications that we could find evidence there. I don’t want to say what that is exactly, and I also don’t want to say where these indications come from.

“The only thing that I would clarify is that it doesn’t come from the suspect — so we don’t have a confession or anything similar now, or an indication from the suspect of where it would make sense to search, ” Wolters said, adding that “it was other indications that prompted us to conduct this search.”

Read the full story:

A German-led police operation is examining the Barragem do Arade reservoir in the Algarve said to have been visited by Brueckner during his 17-year stay in the region between 2000 and 2017.

According to Portuguese broadcaster SIC, the suspect considered the area his “little slice of paradise” and the investigation is set to last for several days.

Joe Sommerlad reports on what we know so far:

Police have cut down trees and swathes of undergrowth as they continue to search Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner’s “little paradise” in Portugal.

Officers were working with strimmers and heavy machinery at the Barragem do Arade on Wednesday, around 30 miles from where Madeleine went missing in 2007.

On the second day of the latest hunt for the missing girl, the search team were this morning focusing on a valley slightly north of a secluded clearing behind trees near where three tents were put up on Monday.

Joe Middleton and Gerard Couzens report:

Police are searching a Portuguese lake for the pink pyjamas Madeleine McCann was wearing when she vanished in 2007, sources close to the investigation have said.

Officers are searching the Barragem do Arade reservoir in Portugal for any fragments of clothing or old rags that could be related to Madeleine’s disappearance, according to reports.

Investigators suspect that 45-year-old German prisoner Christian Brueckner killed Madeleine, then aged three, after abducting her from a holiday apartment.

Martha McHardy reports:

Portuguese residents and holidaymakers share hopes that Madeleine McCann will be found

Praia da Luz residents and holidaymakers have shared hopes Madeleine McCann will be found 16 years after she went missing.

“I hope they will find something, so the parents can have peace,” said Gert, 49-year-old Dane who lives in the same building from which McCann disappeared.

74-year-old Rodney from Manchester said: “Hopefully this time, unfortunately, they will find some remains, allowing the situation to close. Must be torture, 16 years of uncertainty.”

CNN Portugal said the search operation would continue at least for one more day on Thursday.

Police in Portugal investigating the disappearance of British citizen Madeleine McCann 16 years ago have begun searching a reservoir in the Algarve known to have been frequented by the latest suspect in the case.

Ms McCann, from Rothley, Leicestershire, was just three years old when she went missing from an apartment complex at the Ocean Club holiday resort of Praia da Luz in the municipality of Lagos on 3 May 2007.

Her case remains unsolved and is still the subject of intense public and press interest.

Her parents, doctors Gerry and Kate McCann, continue to campaign for her return and recently posted a poem remembering her on their Find Madeleine website, reminding readers that she is “still missing ... still very much missed”.

Sixteen years after Madeleine McCann vanished from the Algarve holiday apartment where she was sleeping next to her infant twin siblings, police have launched a major new search for evidence.

After laying dormant for several years since David Cameron kickstarted an ultimately fruitless Metropolitan Police inquiry in 2011, the case of the missing three-year-old was revived once more in 2020 when German prosecutors revealed a new suspect.

But three years on, 43-year-old convicted paedophile Christian Brueckner – who denies any connection to the missing youngster – is yet to be charged, as he languishes in a German prison for the rape of a 72-year-old American woman two years prior to Madeleine’s disappearance at the same resort.

Andy Gregory reports.

German prisoner Christian Brueckner is a prolific burglar and has been previously convicted for sex crimes against young girls.

He was born in Germany in 1976 and moved to Portugal in his late teens.

It is believed he lived there between 1995 and 2007 working in the food industry.

Brueckner is described as being about 6ft tall, slim and white with short blond hair.

Watch live as police continue search of Portugal reservoir in Madeleine McCann investigation.

Police are searching a Portuguese lake for the pink pyjamas Madeleine McCann was wearing when she vanished in 2007, sources close to the investigation have said.

Officers are searching the Barragem do Arade reservoir in Portugal for any fragments of clothing or old rags that could be related to Madeleine’s disappearance, according to reports.

Investigators suspect that 45-year-old German prisoner Christian Brueckner killed Madeleine, then aged three, after abducting her from a holiday apartment.

Fresh searches in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have entered a second day as police clear undergrowth near the banks of a remote reservoir in Portugal.

Officers were working with strimmers at the Barragem do Arade on Wednesday, around 30 miles from where Madeleine went missing at the age of three while on holiday with her family in Praia da Luz in 2007.

A fire service vehicle and rigid-hull inflatable boat were also on the banks of the reservoir.

Other officers with a sniffer dog were seen entering an area of woodland as the search continued.

The fresh searches are being carried out at the request of German investigators who believe their prime suspect, convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner, 45, kidnapped and murdered the little girl.

He is currently in prison in Germany for the rape of a woman in Praia da Luz in 2005, and is suspected of further rapes and child sexual abuse committed in the area between 2000 and 2017.

Police have combed the banks of a reservoir in Portugal with the help of sniffer dogs and pickaxes in searches connected to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

Divers entered the water at the Barragem do Arade dam on Tuesday, 23 May.

The location is around 30 miles (50km) from Praia da Luz, where the three-year-old went missing in 2007.

Officers have concentrated their efforts int one area of the reservoir.

Police have been hammering away at the ground with pickaxes and combing through small rocks with rakes and spades.

Sixteen years after Madeleine McCann vanished from the Algarve holiday apartment where she was sleeping next to her infant twin siblings, police have launched a major new search for evidence.

After laying dormant for several years since David Cameron kickstarted an ultimately fruitless Metropolitan Police inquiry in 2011, the case of the missing three-year-old was revived once more in 2020 when German prosecutors revealed a new suspect.

But three years on, 43-year-old convicted paedophile Christian Brueckner – who denies any connection to the missing youngster – is yet to be charged, as he languishes in a German prison for the rape of a 72-year-old American woman two years prior to Madeleine’s disappearance at the same resort.

Portuguese Judicial Police (PJ) criminal investigation unit members stand near tents in the Arade dam area, in Silves on the second day of searching the Algrave reservoir.

Police officers searching for Madeleine McCann are scouring a lake in Portugal for the pink pajamas the British toddler was wearing when she vanished in 2007, according to sources.

The officers acting on “credible information” are seeking any fragments of clothing and old rags that could be related to her disappearance, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Investigators took “a number of bags” away from the remote Algarve reservoir yesterday, according to the report.

Madeleine McCann has been missing since 2007

Police search teams have arrived back to an operation tent from German and Portuguese registered vehicles near Barragem do Arade, Portugal as the search for Maddy McCann continues.

Madeleine McCann’s disappearance has puzzled detectives for 16 years – but in 2020 a new potential suspect emerged.

Now, police are searching a remote reservoir in Portugal’s Algarve that he used to visit in a renewed effort to shed further light on the case.

German prisoner Christian Brueckner was first named in connection with the unsolved mystery that summer, and officially named as a suspect last year.

His yellow and white VW T3 Westfalia campervan was reportedly identified as having been near to the Praia da Luz resort in Portugal where the young girl went missing on 3 May 2007.

Lucy Skoulding reports.

