Madeleine McCann suspect’s case must be thrown out of court, says lawyer

The lawyer for the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has demanded that the case be thrown out of a German court.

Christian Brukner, 45, has been accused of carrying out a string of sex crimes involving children in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.

Prosecutors believe the German national is also responsible for the suspected murder of Madeleine, the British girl who disappeared from an apartment in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz in 2007, when she was a toddler. She has never been found.

Bruckner, who is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence for raping a 72-year-old US tourist, was charged with five counts of sexual assault last October. These are unrelated to the case involving Madeleine.

In three of the crimes, Bruckner is accused of abducting and raping his victims, while in the others he allegedly exposed himself to very young children.

On Thursday, a court in Braunschweig, north Germany, said it did not have jurisdiction to try Bruckner, a convicted drug dealer, because his “last known address” in Germany was in Saxony-Anhalt, another state.

Friedrich Fuelscher, Bruckner’s defence lawyer, has argued that the prosecutors in Braunschweig are also “not competent” in the separate Madeleine case.

He told MailOnline: “In its decision of April 19, 2023, the Regional Court of Braunschweig declared that it had no jurisdiction over the charge against Christian Bruckner and revoked the arrest warrant against him.

“The defence already pointed out during the preliminary proceedings that the Braunschweig judiciary should not have local jurisdiction… The court’s decision also means that the Braunschweig judiciary is not responsible for the Maddie case.”

Hans Christian Wolte, the Braunschweig prosecutor, stressed that the court’s decision “does not change anything at all”, and that “they will continue to investigate the Maddie case”.

He told The Telegraph: “With regard to the decision of the District Court of Braunschweig on jurisdiction in the proceedings pending there, we will first carefully deal with the reasons and then likely have the decision reviewed by the Higher Regional Court of Braunschweig.

“In terms of a decision of the Higher Regional Court, we still assume our jurisdiction so that the investigation into the Maddie case will also be continued as planned.

“In our view, there is currently no reason for speculation about the possible competence of the Magdeburg Public Prosecutor’s Office for the investigation in the Maddie case and a possibly associated submission of the proceedings.”

Prosecutors in other regions of Germany where Bruckner lived must now decide whether to pursue the charges and stake a claim to jurisdiction.

The court’s decision means although the arrest warrants for the five counts of sexual assault will be lifted, he will stay behind bars to serve his sentence for rape.

Bruckner, a drifter who had lived in several parts of Germany, had been living in a camper van near Praia da Luz when Madeleine disappeared.

The first time he came to the attention of the authorities regarding her disappearance was in 2017, after he allegedly told a friend he knew “all about” what had happened to her.

In 2020, after years without progress in the case, German prosecutors made the breakthrough announcement that they had identified a suspect. The following year, Mr Wolters said he and his colleagues were “confident we have the man who took and killed her”.

It came after Kate and Gerry McCann, Madeleine’s parents, said they were “naturally disappointed” at losing their legal battle against a retired Portuguese detective who claimed they were somehow involved in their daughter going missing.

Lawyers for the couple had argued that Portuguese authorities had breached their right to respect for a private and family life in the way the courts there dealt with their libel claims against Goncalo Amaral.

He claimed in a book, TV documentary and newspaper interview that the McCanns were involved in their daughter’s disappearance.