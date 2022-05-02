Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner: I was having sex in a camper van miles away at time of disappearance

Christian Brueckner has claimed he was miles from the scene having sex in his camper van with a woman who will be his alibi, according to Sky News - Carabinieri

The man suspected of kidnapping Madeleine McCann has claimed he had sex with a woman in his camper van and then drove her to an airport at the time of abduction, according to reports.

Christian Brueckner, 43, was named an official suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance last month.

It emerged he had given details of his alibi to a television documentary, Madeleine McCann: The Case Against Christian B, produced by US network AMC Crime, which will air on Channel 5 on May 11.

Madeleine disappeared between 9pm and 10pm on May 3 2007, according to her parents.

Madeleine McCann disappeared while on holiday with her family in 2007 - PA Wire

But Brueckner has claimed he was miles from the scene having sex in his camper van with a woman who will be his alibi, according to Sky News.

By 10pm, he had driven the woman along the coast to Faro airport, Portugal, he claimed.

Police previously said the suspect's phone was located near the scene on the night the three-year-old vanished.

Phone mast data suggests he received a call in the village from 7.32pm to 8.02pm, police said.

It is alleged he could not remember the woman’s full name when he first claimed he had an alibi, but has now been able to identify her.

But prosecutors have said the 43-year-old gave no official alibi to authorities.

Hans Christian Wolters, German prosecutor, told Sky News: "I assume if he has anything that exonerates him that sooner or later he will share it with us and we would then check it out. What happens then, let's see.

"So far he has told us nothing, he's given us no alibi. So, we can only work on the evidence we have found so far in our investigation. And there was nothing to exonerate him."

Brueckner is currently serving a seven-year jail sentence in Germany for rape.

A source close to the case in Germany told The Sun last month it was “baffling” that he would maintain his silence and then “finally come up with an explanation now”.

Madeleine disappeared from the family’s apartment in Praia da Luz while on holiday 15 years ago.

Mr Wolters told Sky News that prosecutors “haven’t found a single piece of the puzzle … that would have somehow helped to exonerate Christian B”.

After Brueckner was made a formal suspect, it potentially paved the way for him to be flown from Germany to the Algarve for formal questioning.

He has repeatedly denied any involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance.

A written statement issued by the Portimao section of the Faro Department of Criminal Investigation and Prosecution (DIAP), issued last month after he was made a formal suspect, said: "As part of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in 2007, a person was made an arguido on Wednesday.

"The person was made an arguido by the German authorities in execution of a request for international judicial cooperation issued by the Public Ministry of Portugal.

"The investigation is led by the Portimao section of the DIAP in Faro with the assistance of the Policia Judiciaria police.

"The investigation has been carried out with the cooperation of the English and German authorities."