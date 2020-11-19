Madeleine McCann suspect's ribs broken 'after guards refused to let him smoke'

EXCLUSIVE: FIRST LIVE Pictures Of Maddy McCann suspect Christian Brueckner. Premium Exclusive: ** 2k GBP Web Fee ** ** 2k GBP Print Fee ** Christian Brueckner, the main suspect in the murder of Madeleine McCann, entering an ambulance after leaving the ER of a hospital in Braunschweig. Brueckner was driven 300 km from his prison cell in Kiel to a secret court hearing in Braunschweig where he is accused of illegal drug sales. After arriving at Braunschweig District Court at 11.10am on Monday he was put into a cell. At 11.52am an ambulance arrived at the court house. While details remain unclear a paramedic said "Someone was rampaging." Brueckner was brought to a local hospital where he was treated for about an hour. He allegedly suffered from a fracture of two ribs. Chained on his hands and feet he was brought back to the court where the hearing started with a 2 hour delay. According to witnesses, BruecknerÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s defense lawyer Friedrich Fuelscher was in a loud dispute with officials. Among other things about video footage of his client. Pictured: Christian Brueckner Ref: SPL5198438 161120 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Austria Rights, No Germany Rights, No Switzerland Rights - SplashNews.com

The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann allegedly suffered two broken ribs when he fell during an altercation with court officials after he was refused permission to smoke.

Christian Brückner was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident in the northern German city of Braunschweig on Monday.

His lawyers have filed a criminal complaint against court officials over the incident, but the full details of what took place have only now begun to emerge.

The incident began when Brückner, who had been transferred to a holding cell ahead of a court appearance in connection with another case, was told he could not smoke, according to an account leaked to Zeit newspaper.

The convicted paedophile and rapist reacted by staging a furious protest, smearing the walls of the cell with yoghurt and blocking the toilet with paper. Officers intervened and in the course of the altercation, Brückner’s legs were kicked from under him and he fell against the wooden bed, breaking two ribs.

The details emerged as Brückner’s application for parole in another case was rejected on Thursday and judges ruled he should remain behind bars.

German authorities have not confirmed what happened inside the courthouse but the account has been backed by Brückner’s lawyers, one of whom claimed he witnessed officers filming with a smartphone as ambulance workers treated his client’s injuries following the incident.

Friedrich Fülscher claimed he asked the officers to stop, but had to call a judge to get them to delete the video.

“The officers were enjoying themselves. In my opinion, that allows one to draw conclusions to be drawn about the actual events, but in any case it was extremely unprofessional and inappropriate,” Mr Fülscher said.

Brückner was identified as a suspect in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance in June. German prosecutors claim they have evidence she is dead and say they are treating the case as a murder investigation, but Scotland Yard still consider it a missing persons inquiry.

The 43-year-old career criminal is currently serving a 21-month sentence for drug offences, and was transferred to the Braunschweig courthouse on Monday ahead of a routine parole hearing.

On arrival he was taken to a holding cell in the courthouse, where officers allegedly taunted him with comments such as “Nice to see you back!” and “We’ve got a very special room for you today, suite number 2!”

According to details leaked to the German press, when he asked if he could smoke, the guards replied, “We decide who gets to smoke here”.

Brückner then staged his protest by smearing the walls with yoghurt and blocking the toilet. Officers moved in to restrain him. They handcuffed him and ordered him to kneel so his legs could be shackled, and when he did not comply his feet were knocked from under him.

“The chances of a restrained person injuring himself in the presence of officials are limited,” Johann Schwenn, another lawyer for Brückner said.

“Unfortunately, an attack by officers in the manner described by our client would not be an isolated case. The presumption of innocence is sometimes difficult for the police and judiciary, especially when it comes to an alleged sex murderer. Then inhibitions fall away.”

The incident comes a week after the Portuguese press reported a leaked memo from their Policia Judiciaria which said they were “shocked” after being briefed on the case by German prosecutors, adding there is “no evidence, just speculation”.

Brückner’s application for parole was rejected on Thursday after judges ruled his early release “could not be justified, taking into account the security interests of the general public”. The court noted he had several previous convictions and had previously broken parole conditions.

Even if he had been granted parole, Brückner would have remained behind bars. He is also facing a seven-year sentence for rape. He has appealed but will be remanded in custody until his appeal is heard.