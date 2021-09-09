Madelia cashier sentenced for theft

Sep. 9—MADELIA — A former cashier pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $27,000 from the Fiesta Market in Madelia.

Deborah Elizama Soria, 44, of Eagle Lake, was sentenced Tuesday in Watonwan County District Court to 30 days in jail, restitution and five years of probation. The felony theft charge against her will be dismissed if she successfully completes those terms.

The owner of the market called police this winter after installing security cameras and witnessing Soria taking money out of the cash register, the charges said. Cash shortages on the days Soria worked totaled nearly $27,000.

Soria entered an Alford plea, meaning she did not admit guilt but acknowledged a conviction would have been likely if the case went to trial.