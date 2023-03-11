Madelia man charged with attempted murder

Mar. 10—MADELIA — A Madelia man faces an attempted murder charge after a reported stabbing in the city on Monday.

David Reyna, 69, was charged with second-degree attempted murder with intent but without premeditation, first-degree assault and second-degree assault Thursday in Watonwan County District Court.

A man told police that Reyna "flipped out" on him for no reason before stabbing him multiple times Monday, according to a criminal complaint. The two reportedly lived at the residence along with the owner.

When the man called police to report the stabbing at about 12:45 p.m., he said he planned to "walk it off" without going to the hospital. Madelia Police Chief Rob Prescher located the man on the 500 block of Center Avenue and saw he had a blood-soaked towel wrapped around his right arm.

The man said Reyna was using methamphetamine at the time he swung the knife at him. After the man lifted his arm up to show the wound, a significant amount of blood started gushing out under his armpit.

While the man reportedly said he'd "rather bleed out than pay the medical bills associated with an ambulance ride and emergency room," Prescher convinced him to take an ambulance due to the extent of injuries.

Prescher noted his years of experience as an EMT made him concerned about blood filling the man's lung, causing a collapse and life-threatening medical situation.

Medical crews transported the man to Mayo Clinic's hospital in Rochester for treatment. He was released earlier this week and is recovering at home, Prescher said Friday.

After the incident, Prescher went to the residence and reported seeing a trail of blood inside and a large knife sitting on the counter by the sink, according to the complaint.

Police used cell phone data to locate Reyna at a salvage yard in Blue Earth County. During an interview with Prescher, Reyna reportedly said he left Madelia at 8 or 9 a.m. Monday and had been at the salvage yard during the day.

Story continues

He denied stabbing the man and denied using methamphetamine, according to the complaint, although police said they found a pipe in his possession.

Madelia Police Sgt. Travis Bottelson spoke to workers at the salvage yard, who reportedly indicated Reyna didn't get there until the afternoon shortly before his arrest.

Reyna's initial court appearance is set for March 21.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola