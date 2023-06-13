Madelia man sentenced on assault charge; attempted murder charge dismissed

Jun. 13—MADELIA — A Madelia man who had faced an attempted murder charge was recently sentenced to prison for an assault conviction.

David Reyna, 70, will serve about two-thirds of 27 months in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud, minus 93 days credited to him for time already served, according to a sentencing order in Watonwan County District Court.

He pleaded guilty and was convicted of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon related to a March 6 incident in which a man told Madelia police that Reyna stabbed him multiple times.

Along with the second-degree assault and second-degree attempted murder charge, indicating no premeditation, Reyna was charged with first-degree assault. Prosecutors ended up dismissing the first-degree assault charge.

Madelia Police Chief Rob Prescher reported finding the victim after the stabbing and convinced him to go to the hospital for treatment, according to a criminal complaint. The man went to Mayo Clinic's hospital in Rochester for treatment and was released to recover at home afterward.

The man reportedly said Reyna was on methamphetamine leading up to when he swung the knife at him.