Madeline Kingsbury found dead in rural Fillmore County. What happens next?

Jun. 9—11:15 a.m. Update:

WINONA, Minn. — Adam Fravel, the father of Madeline Kingsbury's children, was formally charged in her death on Friday, June 9, according to new documents filed in Winona County District Court.

Kingsbury, a 27-year-old mother of two, first went missing on March 31, 2023. Her body was found earlier this week by law enforcement on a rural road just north of Mabel, Minn. Fravel was arrested hours after her body was found.

This week brought to a close a two-month-long search for Kingsbury. Since her disappearance, thousands of people have worked with law enforcement and her family to find her, including over 400 tips and a mountain of digital evidence.

The criminal complaint outlines alleged abuse by Fravel toward Kingsbury, including at least one instance where Fravel hit her in front of a child while Kingsbury was on a video call with a family member. He was expected to appear in court Friday morning.

He initially denied involvement in her disappearance but was charged Friday with two counts of second-degree murder.

A Fillmore County deputy found Kingsbury's body on Wednesday in a culvert next to a gravel road about a mile from Highway 43. This property had been routinely maintained by one of more members of the Fravel family, though it is not owned by the family. The area had previously been searched, Fillmore Sheriff John DeGeorge said during a Thursday, June 8, press conference at Winona City Hall.

Fravel was arrested without incident at a Mabel residence, DeGeorge said.

She had been wrapped in a gray fitted bed sheet that had been closed with black "Gorilla" tape, court documents said. Investigators found a roll of the same type of tape at the couple's Winona residence.

"We, from the beginning, thought that Adam (Fravel) had something to do with this. And so we think that the right person is in custody, and we're confident that he will get the punishment that he deserves for what he did," Kingsbury's sister, Megan Kingsbury, said in a TikTok video.

Digital evidence brought the investigator to the area this time, Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said, but declined to elaborate further.

Fravel issued a statement on April 12 through Rochester attorney Zachary Bauer saying he'd been the subject of a "myriad of accusations" about Kingsbury's disappearance.

"Law enforcement advised me on April 2 that they would not recommend that I attend the press conferences or that I assist in the searches due to safety concerns. However, my non-attendance and silence has been inferred by many as a sign of apathy, or worse," Fravel's statement said.

Williams said Kingsbury dropped her children off at day care the day she went missing, and Fravel saw her around 10 a.m. before he left in her van. Fravel later returned and reported she wasn't home.

She did not report to work and didn't pick up the kids that day. Police found her wallet, phone and jacket still in her home.

The van was taken and processed for evidence, according to police.

"During these last 12 days I have cooperated with law enforcement at every turn, including sitting down for multiple interviews with Winona County law enforcement," Fravel's statement said. "I did not have anything to do with Maddi's disappearance. I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely."

Before this week, police offered no indication that they were investigating him with the exception of some commentary by lawyers during a civil court hearing regarding where the couple's children should reside after Kingsbury went missing.

"This is not the outcome we had hoped for, but we are thankful to bring her home," Williams said.

Law enforcement would not elaborate on probable cause to arrest Fravel and declined to answer many questions during Thursday's press conference.

An autopsy report listed her cause of death as homicidal violence and a towel was found wrapped around her head and neck, according to court documents.

Bauer did not respond to a request for comment from the Post Bulletin.

Following Kingsbury's disappearance, Winona County

took custody of the children she shared with Fravel

and placed the kids with Kingsbury's parents.

Initially, the county argued that there were reasonable grounds to believe the children were in danger due to their surroundings and current conditions.

When social workers and law enforcement went to pick up the children, who had been staying with Fravel at a family's residence, Fravel and his family became non-cooperative,

according to court documents in the case,

at one point with Fravel locking himself in a bathroom with one of his children.

Following a court hearing this week,

the county and Fravel reached an agreement

where Fravel admitted that the children are in need of protection or services due to the abandonment of their guardian, and the county agreed to dismiss and not pursue the petition claiming the children are exposed to criminal activity in their home, or the children are lacking in care due to a guardian or parent unwilling to provide care.

Kingsbury's parents, who filed a motion as a third party in the protection petition, objected to the deal between Fravel and the county.

Fravel has been allowed supervised parenting time with the children, which will continue under the current agreement. He had also filed a petition to award full legal and physical custody of his children.

Thomas Braun, the attorney representing Fravel in the custody case, did not respond to a request for comment about how Fravel's arrest may affect his custody hearing.

Reporter Abby Sharpe contributed to this report.