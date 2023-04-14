Madeline Kingsbury missing – live: Father of Minnesota mom’s children denies role in disappearance

The father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children has spoken out almost two weeks after she went missing to say he “did not have anything to do” with her disappearance.

In a statement through his lawyer, Adam Fravel said he wants her home “to be able to be with our two children” and clarified that his “non-attendance and silence” since Ms Kingsbury was first reported missing was not a sign of apathy.

Ms Kingsbury vanished on the morning of 31 March after dropping her two children off at daycare around 8am with Mr Fravel.

The 26-year-old returned to her home around 8.15am that day and sent a final, lighthearted text message to her sister.

Mr Fravel told Winona Police that he borrowed Ms Kingsbury’s van around 10am and returned hours later to find her gone.

Law enforcement said Ms Kingsbury’s cellphone, wallet, and ID were left inside the home indicating her disappearance was “suspicious.”

Multiple massive searches have been carried out over the past week but no sign of the missing mother has been found.

An update on Madeline Kingsbury’s van

08:00

Madeline “Maddi” Kingsbury’s dark blue Chrysler Town and Country van is currently being processed for evidence according to Winona Police.

The dark blue van is at the center of the investigation as law enforcement believes the whereabouts of the vehicle may lead to the location of Ms Kingsbury.

They’ve asked residents in Winona County and Fillmore County to check their home security cameras for any footage captured on 31 March or 1 April to see if they can spot the van.

“Throughout the investigation, we have worked closely with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA to identify and process any available forensic evidence,” the Winona Police said in a press release.

“We are following up on leads and paths of inquiry trying to get answers in this case.”

Sister of Madeline Kingsbury says they are still looking

06:00

Megan Kingsbury, the sister of missing 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury, posted a TikTok video informing viewers that she and her family are still searching for Ms Kingsbury.

“I was out searching with my mom for probably about three hours around Winona and then crossing over just into the border of Wisconsin on 35 - didn’t find anything,” Megan told viewers.

Ms Kingsbury has been missing for nearly two weeks after dropping her children off at daycare on 31 March.

Madeline Kingsbury’s family releases statement

04:00

“Nothing in life prepares you for this,” the Kingsbury family wrote in a statement posted to Facebook.

On 12 April, the Winona Police Department and Kingsbury family provided a statement and press release about the disappearance of Ms Kingsbury.

The 26-year-old mother-of-two was last seen and heard from on 31 March. Police have conducted one large mass search and now smaller searches led by community members are underway.

“We’re overwhelmed by the dedication and tangible expressions of love demonstrated by the huge circle of warriors she unknowingly gathered around her- her sorority sisters, coworkers at Mayo Clinic, and other places, fellow students from her days at Winona State, other moms and her many, many friends, acquaintances and people whose lives she touched.”

There have been so signs of Ms Kingsbury thus far but her family says they are not giving up hope.

“We will find Madeline. This is our mission and we will not falter.”

Community still searching for Madeline Jane Kingsbury

02:00

Despite mass searches organised by law enforcement coming to an end, admins on the Finding Madeline Kingsbury Facebook page said community ones are still underway.

“As a group of admins, we’ve been coordinating with community members of Mabel and the Mabel Legion for Fillmore County searches since Maddi’s disappearance. In response to speculation and inaccurate information from adjacent pages: CIVILIAN SEARCHES ARE CONTINUING,” a post on the page read.

Admins clarified that community members may still search for Ms Kingsbury, however, they cannot interfere with law enforcement searches.

“This does not mean searched conducted by the public are ending,” the post said.

“If you are out searching and see [law enforcement] (they are hard to miss), STAY FAR AWAY AND CLEAR FROM THEIR WORK AREAS. “

Watch: Krista Naber speaks about her missing daughter

Friday 14 April 2023 00:00

Krista Naber, Madeline “Maddi” Kingsbury’s mother spoke with News Nation about her missing 26-year-old daughter.

“Madeline was just a hard-at-work mom,” Ms Naber said. “She took care of her two babies, she had started graduate school in January. Things were really, finally, looking up for her”

#MadelineKingsbury disappeared on March 31, after dropping off her two kids at day care in Winona, Minnesota. @TVAshleigh talks to Kingsbury’s mom, Krista Naber, in her first primetime interview about the search for her 26-year-old daughter. pic.twitter.com/gfzOe7uQVV — NewsNation (@NewsNation) April 11, 2023

Megan Kingsbury says father of children does not have custody

Thursday 13 April 2023 23:35

Megan Kingsbury, the sister of missing 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury told TikTok viewers that her niece and nephew are not in their father’s custody.

In a video posted on 13 April, Megan said the father of Ms Kingsbury’s children, Adam Fravel, no longer has custody of his two children.

“My niece and nephew are no longer in the custody of their father,” Megan said.

She added that the children were in “good hands” and “safe” but said she was “not at liberty” to disclose where they are.

One commenter asked why Mr Fravel lost custody, and wondered if he was a “named suspect” in the investigation. Megan replied, “He is not. Custody laws in [Minnesota] are different if the mother is unwed.”

Another commenter asked for more information on the whereabouts of Mr Fravel in the hours after Ms Kingsbury’s disappearance. Megan replied that she had “no other info besides what police have released.”

Thursday 13 April 2023 22:00

Thursday 13 April 2023 20:00

Mother of Madeline Kingsbury gives update on donations

Thursday 13 April 2023 18:00

Krista Naber, the mother of missing 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury gave GoFundMe donators an update on where their donations would be going toward

“The search continues for Madeline,” Ms Naber wrote. “The family has been thankful for all of your donations to help keep the search for Maddi alive and moving forward.”

In the description of the GoFundMe, the creator indicated donations would be going toward paying for the Kingsbury family to stay in hotels as they look for Ms Kingsbury.

But donations will also be used for Ms Kingsbury’s two young children, according to Ms Naber.

Ms Kingsbury was last seen dropping her children off at daycare on 31 March.

Madeline Kingsbury’s van is being “processed for evidence"

Thursday 13 April 2023 15:45

Madeline “Maddi” Kingsbury’s dark blue Chrysler Town and Country van is currently being processed for evidence according to Winona Police.

The dark blue van is at the center of the investigation as law enforcement believes the whereabouts of the vehicle may lead to the location of Ms Kingsbury.

They’ve asked residents in Winona County and Fillmore County to check their home security cameras for any footage captured on 31 March or 1 April to see if they can spot the van.

“Throughout the investigation, we have worked closely with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA to identify and process any available forensic evidence,” the Winona Police said in a press release.

“We are following up on leads and paths of inquiry trying to get answers in this case.”

Ms Kingsbury has a dark blue Chrysler Town and Country van (Finding Madeline Kingsbury Facebook Page)

Thursday 13 April 2023 14:00

$16k raised for Madeline Kingsbury

Thursday 13 April 2023 12:30

So far, people have raised over $16,000 for the family of Madeline “Maddi” Kingsbury after she disappeared on 31 March without a trace.

A GoFundMe was set up to help pay for Ms Kingsbury’s family to stay in hotels while they search for her in surrounding areas.

“We’re overwhelmed by the dedication and tangible expressions of love demonstrated by the huge circle of warriors she unknowingly gathered around her,” the Kingsbury family said in a statement on 11 April.

The GoFundMe’s goal is $20,000.

Thursday 13 April 2023 11:00

Law enforcement say they are “extremely concerned” for Madeline Kingsbury’s safety

Thursday 13 April 2023 09:00

On 12 April, the Winona Police Department provided an update about the disappearance of Madeline “Maddi” Kingsbury, nearly two weeks after the 26-year-old went missing.

Winona Police reiterated that evidence suggests Ms Kingsbury’s disappearance was “involuntary and suspicious.”

“We remain extremely concerned for her safety,” they wrote.

Thursday 13 April 2023 07:00

WATCH: Law enforcement hold a press conference on Madeline Kingsbury

Thursday 13 April 2023 05:00

Thursday 13 April 2023 03:00

Online rumours lead to speculation and misinformation

Thursday 13 April 2023 01:00

Throughout the Madeline Kingsbury investigation, online rumours have led to misinformation.

The Kingsbury family and police requested the public refrain from spreading gossip about Ms Kingsbury and the investigation via social media.

On the Finding Madeline Kingsbury Facebook page, the Kingsbury family asked people to display “appropriate and empathetic behavior both on and offline” by not spreading unconfirmed information about the investigation.

“If you are participating in a search party PLEASE keep any and all findings within your group and Law Enforcement,” a post in the group read.

One online rumour led some to believe the Winona Police Department was going to host a press conference on 11 April which led law enforcement to clear things up in a post.

Internet sleuths have jumped to conclusions when assuming how Ms Kingsbury went missing and who may, or may not have, been involved in her disappearance.

The speculation led the father of Ms Kingsbury’s children, Adam Fravel, to release a statement stating he “did not have anything to do” with Ms Kingsbury’s disappearance.

Megan Kingsbury posts TikTok update

Wednesday 12 April 2023 23:30

Madeline Kingsbury’s family says they will not give up hope

Wednesday 12 April 2023 22:00

“Nothing in life prepares you for this. The disappearance of our daughter and sister has been a waking nightmare with no respite,” the Kingsbury family wrote in a statement posted to Facebook.

On 12 April, the Winona Police Department and Kingsbury family provided a statement and press release about the disappearance of Ms Kingsbury.

The 26-year-old mother-of-two was last seen and heard from on 31 March. Police have conducted one large mass search and now smaller searches led by community members are underway.

“We’re overwhelmed by the dedication and tangible expressions of love demonstrated by the huge circle of warriors she unknowingly gathered around her- her sorority sisters, coworkers at Mayo Clinic, and other places, fellow students from her days at Winona State, other moms and her many, many friends, acquaintances and people whose lives she touched.”

There have been so signs of Ms Kingsbury thus far but her family says they are not giving up hope.

“We will find Madeline. This is our mission and we will not falter.”

Winona Police Department provides update on Madeline Kingsbury investigation

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:34

On 12 April, the Winona Police Department provided an update about the disappearance of Madeline “Maddi” Kingsbury, nearly two weeks after the 26-year-old went missing.

“We are updating the public on what is being done to find her,” the Winona Police Department wrote in a statement posted to Facebook.

Law enforcement said despite the end of large, organised searches they are continuing to search “targeted” areas of Winona and Fillmore Counties based on tips and investigation discovery. They have also “drafted and served” multiple search warrants.

Police are asking the public to share every tip they have about Ms Kingsbury. People can do so by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or go to crimestoppersmn.org.

Law enforcement also provided an update on Ms Kingsbury’s dark blue Chrysler Town and Country van.

“It has been taken and processed for evidence,” Winona Police said. “Throughout the investigation, we have worked closely with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) to identify and process any available forensics evidence.”

Winona Police reiterated that evidence suggests Ms Kingsbury’s disappearance was “involuntary and suspicious.”

“We remain extremely concerned for her safety,” they wrote.

Father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children releases statement

Wednesday 12 April 2023 19:51

Adam Fravel, the father of Madeline “Maddi” Kingsbury’s children, has released a statement via his lawyer about Ms Kingsbury’s disappearance.

“Over the course of the last 12 days my family and I have been subject to a myriad of accusations regarding the disappearance of the mother of my children, Maddi Kingsbury,” Mr Fravel’s lawyer, Zachary Baue, told The Independent.

“During these last 12 days I have cooperated with law enforcement at every turn, including sitting down for multiple interviews with Winona County law enforcement. I did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance. I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything. Law enforcement advised me on April 2nd that they would not recommend that I attend the press conferences or that I assist in the searches due to safety concerns. However, my non-attendance and silence has been inferred by many as a sign of apathy, or worse. That could not be further from the truth.”

Mr Fravel told law enforcement he was with Ms Kingsbury on the morning of 31 March when the two dropped their children off at daycare.

After dropping the children off, he told law enforcement he borrowed her dark blue minivan but when he returned to Ms Kingsbury’s home later that day, she was not there.

Mr Fravel has been at the center of online speculation about Ms Kingsbury’s disappearance.

“I want Maddi home and for her to be able to be with our two children. God Bless the Kingsbury family and please bring her home safely,” Mr Fravel’s statement says.

Madeline Jane Kingsbury’s sister speaks out

Wednesday 12 April 2023 19:39

Madeline “Maddi” Jane Kingsbury’s sister, Megan Kingsbury has spoken her missing sister with Good Morning America on Tuesday

Megan said she last spoke to Ms Kingsbury, 26, on the morning of 31 March, just hours before her disapperance. Megan said she was expecting Ms Kingsbury and her daughter, to visit her the following day.

But after she tried to call Ms Kingsbury with no answer, she knew something was wrong.

“I tried to call and nobody picked up,” Megan told the show. “And that’s kind of when alarm bells were going off.”

Andrea Blanco reports.

Madeline Kingsbury’s sister speaks out as search for missing mother continues

Madeline Jane Kingsbury’s family describes her

Wednesday 12 April 2023 18:52

When 26-year-old Madeline “Maddi” Jane Kingsbury suddenly stopped communicating with her family on 31 April, they immediately knew something was wrong.

Ms Kingbury’s sister, Megan Kingsbury told Fox News that their family is close and Ms Kingsbury speaks with them on a regular basis.

Megan called Ms Kingsbury, a “hardworking and dedicated mother.”

“She’s my best friend. She was really funny as a little kid. She liked to pick out her own clothes and they never matched. And she loved wearing dark red lipstick that was always on her teeth,” Megan described Ms Kingsbury to ABC6 News.

On Good Morning America, Megan pleaded, “Please help us find Madeline. Her children need their mother. We need our daughter, our sister, our aunt, and our best friend back.”

Ms Kingsbury’s mother, Krista Naber, told News Nation, “Madeline was just a hard-at-work mom, she took care of her two babies, she had started graduate school in January. Things were finally looking up for her.”

“It was her goal to just continue to improve her life and the life for her kiddos,” Ms Naber added.

#MadelineKingsbury disappeared on March 31, after dropping off her two kids at day care in Winona, Minnesota. @TVAshleigh talks to Kingsbury’s mom, Krista Naber, in her first primetime interview about the search for her 26-year-old daughter. pic.twitter.com/gfzOe7uQVV — NewsNation (@NewsNation) April 11, 2023

Wednesday 12 April 2023 17:30

Megan Kingsbury says police are working “around the clock"

Wednesday 12 April 2023 16:11

In a video posted to her TikTok, Madeline Kingsbury’s sister, Megan Kingsbury, said police are “tirelessly” working “around the clock” to find her sister.

In previous videos, Megan described feeling “frustrated” that there are no updates about her missing 26-year-old sister. But in her latest video, she clarified that the frustration was not with police, just with the lack of leads.

“We as a family are not frustrated with police at all, they are tirelessly working around the clock,” Megan said.

She added, “We just want to find out where my sister is and the police do too.”

Ms Kingsbury has been missing for 12 days. She was last seen the morning of 31 March.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 14:35

$15k raised for family of Madeline Jane Kingsbury

Wednesday 12 April 2023 14:00

A GoFundMe that was started to raise money for Madeline “Maddi” Kingsbury’s family to stay in hotels while they search for the missing 26-year-old mother-of-two has raised over $15,000.

Over 300 people have donated money to the cause.

The GoFundMe is asking for $20,000 to help support Ms Kingsbury’s family who has been tirelessly looking for her for 12 days.

Ms Kingsbury went missing on 31 March after dropping her children off at daycare.

Madeline Kingsbury (Winona Police)

Missing mother-of-two’s sister speaks about moment she knew something was wrong

Wednesday 12 April 2023 13:00

Madeline Kingsbury’s sister has spoken out about the moment she knew something was wrong.

Megan Kingsbury told GMA that she had plans with her sister on 1 April and had contacted her to discuss the plans on 31 March.

When she couldn’t get in touch, she grew increasingly concerned.

“I tried to call, nobody picked up, and that’s kind of when alarm bells were going off,” she said,

“It’s swirling around in your head, like, why haven’t I heard anything from her?”

Winona Police press conference fails to materialise

Wednesday 12 April 2023 12:00

Winona Police had been expected to hold a press conference on Tuesday but later confirmed that information was incorrect.

“We are aware it is being reported that we are having a press conference today in regards to the missing persons case of Madeline Kingsbury. That information is not correct, there will NOT be a press conference today. Thank you,” the department posted on Facebook.

No update has been given in several days now.

Madeline Kinsgbury’s sister speaks out

Wednesday 12 April 2023 11:08

The sister of Madeline Kingsbury has spoken out as the search for the missing mother-of-two nears the end of its second week with no clues as to her whereabouts.

Megan Kingsbury told ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday that she is not giving up hope that her sibling will return home safe.

“We love her — and Maddi, we’re going to find you,” she said.

“She’s my best friend. She was really funny as a little kid. She liked to pick out her own clothes and they never matched. And she loved wearing dark red lipstick that was always on her teeth.

“We love to bake, we love Harry Potter, and she loves Lord of the Rings. And we try to take trips together, just the two of us for quality time.”

Wednesday 12 April 2023 11:00

Wednesday 12 April 2023 09:00

Madeline Kingsbury’s sister says she is ‘frustrated’ with lack of updates

Wednesday 12 April 2023 07:00

On TikTok, Megan Kingsbury, the sister of 26-year-old missing woman Madeline Kingsbury, said she is “frustrated” there is no update on the whereabouts of her sister.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 04:00

Law enforcement ask residents to check their cameras

Wednesday 12 April 2023 02:00

Law enforcement officials are asking residents of Fillmore, Houston, and Winona counties to check their cameras, save videos, and walk their properties in the hunt for missing woman Madeliene “Maddi” Jane Kingsbury.

“Walk your property if you haven’t done so already,” Tom Williams, the Winona Police Chief said in a press conference on Friday, 7 April.

“Look for signs of anything suspicious, a disturbance, or anything out of place,” Mr Williams added.

Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge echoed Mr Williams’ plea asking people to check their cars, their properties, the trails, and more for any suspicious signs.

Ms Kingsbury went missing on 31 March.

Over 1,000 joined the search for Madeline Jane Kingsbury

Wednesday 12 April 2023 00:00 , Ariana Baio

Wednesday 12 April 2023 00:00

On Friday, 7 April, over 1,000 people signed up on SignUpGenius for four different time and location slots to look for Ms Kingsbury.

Searches took place on Friday with another mass search slated for Saturday, 8 April, but law enforcement called off the mass search believing there were enough volunteers the day before to canvas the area.

Ariana Baio reports.

Over 1,000 people sign up to join search for missing mother Madeline Kingsbury

Megan Kingsbury gives an update on the search for her sister

Tuesday 11 April 2023 22:00

Megan Kingsbury, Madeline Jane Kingsbury’s sister, gave an update about her 26-year-old sister’s disappearance via TikTok on Tuesday.

“We don’t really have a lot of updates, which is frustrating,” Ms Kingsbury said in her video.

“I know it is for everyone trying to help, it’s frustrating for us too. The police are frustrated. It just- it sucks,” Ms Kingsbury added saying searches are still underway for her sister.

Ms Kingsbury said police are still looking for her sister who was last seen on the morning of 31 March. People in the community are also looking for Madeline too.

Police called off a mass search on Saturday saying they had enough volunteers to canvas the area on Friday. But smaller searches are still happening.

Ms Kingsbury said she had spent the day doing media interviews to help spread the word about her sister.

Ms Kingsbury ended her TikTok by thanking people for “boosting” her TikTok videos and spreading the word about Madeline.

Police confirm no press conference for Tuesday

Tuesday 11 April 2023 21:03

Misinformation online led some to believe the Winona Police Department would be hosting a press conference on Tuesday to update the public about Madeline Jane Kingsbury’s disappearance.

On Facebook, the Winona Police confirmed there would be no press conference.

“We are aware it is being reported that we are having a press conference today in regards to the missing persons case of Madeline Kingsbury. That information is not correct, there will NOT be a press conference today. Thank you,” they wrote.

Tuesday 11 April 2023 18:57

Tuesday 11 April 2023 17:32

Madeline Kingsbury’s mother speaks about missing daughter

Tuesday 11 April 2023 15:41

Krista Naber, Madeline “Maddi” Kingsbury’s mother spoke with News Nation about her missing 26-year-old daughter.

“Madeline was just a hard-at-work mom,” Ms Naber said. “She took care of her two babies, she had started graduate school in January. Things were really, finally, looking up for her”

#MadelineKingsbury disappeared on March 31, after dropping off her two kids at day care in Winona, Minnesota. @TVAshleigh talks to Kingsbury’s mom, Krista Naber, in her first primetime interview about the search for her 26-year-old daughter. pic.twitter.com/gfzOe7uQVV — NewsNation (@NewsNation) April 11, 2023

Ms Kingsbury was last seen on 31 March after dropping her two young children off at daycare with the father of her children.

Online, internet sleuths have speculated about the children’s father’s involvement or other people Ms Kingsbury may have been dating.

Ms Naber addressed the speculation saying, “We’re hopeful that the evidence and things that they’re collecting are going to lead us in the right direction. As to whose responsible, the investigation is ongoing so I really can’t speak to anything in that nature.”

Tuesday 11 April 2023 14:08

Family slams ‘gossip’ about search discovery

Tuesday 11 April 2023 13:00

Madeline Kingsbury’s family has begged the public not to “gossip” about anything found during the search for the missing mother-of-two.

Around 2,000 people joined in the search for the 26-year-old this weekend following her sudden disappearance on 31 March.

It’s unclear if anything has been found but Ms Kingsbury’s family urged the public not to “gossip” about any discoveries.

“It has come to our attention there has been some gossip about what has or has not been found by search parties. If you are participating in a search party PLEASE keep any and all findings within your group and Law Enforcement. We are all hoping and praying for answers/clues/signs/etc., but we need to let the officials do their job,” the family said in a Facebook group focused on the search for the missing mother.

“Also, please keep in the front of your mind that we are looking for a Daughter, Sister, Friend and Mother. Make sure you are displaying appropriate and empathetic behavior both on and offline. Thank you for your continued love and support. I think I speak for all of Maddi’s family and friends when I say that seeing all of the donations made and people out willing to search today was a humbling experience. We appreciate you.”

Tuesday 11 April 2023 10:04

