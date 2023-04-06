Madeline Kingsbury missing — live: Fears grow for Winona mother who vanished after daycare drop-off

A desperate search is underway for a Minnesota mother-of-two who went missing under suspicious circumstances almost one week ago.

Madeline Kingsbury, 26, vanished in Winona on the morning of 31 March shortly after she and her husband dropped their children off at daycare.

Ms Kingsbury’s husband said they returned home from the drop-off and he departed for work in her van at around 10am - marking the last time he saw her.

Ms Kingsbury did not show up to her own work and didn’t answer any calls or texts from family and friends.

Alarm bells were raised when she failed to pick the children up from daycare that Friday afternoon, which police described as “extremely out of character for her”.

Her disappearance has been labeled “involuntary and suspicious” and investigators say there is reason to fear for her safety. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help searching the Winona area and surrounding townships.

Ms Kingsbury’s family is also offering a $50,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.

Family offers $50,000 reward for information

Madeline Kingsbury’s elder sister, Megan, addressed the media on Wednesday and announced a $50,000 reward for information on the missing mother’s whereabouts.

"To be honest I don’t know everything,” she said about the current investigation into her sister’s disappearance.

“Madeline is many things. She’s a mother, sister, daughter, best friend, granddaughter, niece. It’s a long list.

“Madeline is a hard-working and dedicated mother. Family is everything to her and she’s grown into an impressive and beautiful young woman.

“Please help us find Madeline. The children need their mother. We need our daughter, our sister, our aunt, our best friend back. We just want to find her, so, thank you.”

‘Devoted mother’ Madeline Kingsbury vanishes

Madeline Kingsbury, 26, was last seen on the morning of 31 March in Winona, Minnesota.

Authorities say she and her husband dropped their two children off at daycare at around 8am.

Then, her husband says they returned home before he left for work in her dark blue Chrysler minivan at around 10am.

When he returned home that afternoon, the husband said Ms Kingsbury was nowhere to be found.

The mother had failed to turn up to her work that day and also didn’t go to pick up her children at daycare.

Her disappearance has been labeled “involuntary and suspicious” and investigators say there is reason to fear for her safety as the search nears its second week.

No suspects have been identified and the case is being treated as a missing person with the possibility of foul play.

Ms Kingsbury is described as 5’4” with brown hair and hazel eyes.

