Madeline Kingsbury missing – live: Search for Winona mother focuses near highway as final texts revealed

The last known communication from Madeline Kingsbury has been revealed as the search to find the missing Minnesota mother-of-two rumbles on into its second week.

Madeline’s sister, Megan Kingsbury, said she received a final, lighthearted text message from her sister at around 8.15am on Friday 31 March.

“We were chuckling about a funny photo exchange between us, and that was the last communication with me, or with any of my family or her other friends,” she told Fox News.

Ms Kingsbury, 26, has not been seen or heard from since.

Winona Police said she and the father of her children dropped their two children off at daycare at around 8am that morning and returned home home. He told police he then left at around 10am in Ms Kingsbury’s car, returning hours later to find her gone.

A huge search has been under way to find Ms Kingsbury ever since, with over 2,000 people joining in. It’s unclear if anything has been found but Ms Kingsbury’s family urged the public not to “gossip” about any discoveries.

“If you are participating in a search party PLEASE keep any and all findings within your group and Law Enforcement,” they said.

Key points

Madeline Kingsbury vanished on 31 March after daycare dropoff

Father of children says he borrowed her blue van

Police hone in on journey made in missing mom’s car

Mom-of-two’s final text revealed

Search scaled back after over 2,000 join hunt for missing mom

Family slams ‘gossip’ about search discovery

Madeline Kingsbury’s sister says she is ‘frustrated’ with lack of updates

07:00 , Ariana Baio

On TikTok, Megan Kingsbury, the sister of 26-year-old missing woman Madeline Kingsbury, said she is “frustrated” there is no update on the whereabouts of her sister.

Madeline Kingsbury’s sister reveals their final text exchange

04:00 , Ariana Baio

Story continues

Madeline “Maddi” Kingsbury’s sister, Meghan Kingsbury revealed the final text messages between her and her sister before she went missing on 31 March.

Megan said the last text message she received from Ms Kingsbury was at 8.15 am, the day she went missing.

“We were chuckling about a funny photo exchange between us, and that was the last communication with me, or with any of my family or her other friends,” Megan told Fox News.

Megan said she and her family became worried about Ms Kingsbury after she stopped answering her phone.

“This is very unlike her,” Megan said. “She’s not the type of person who would want to take a break and not tell anybody. If she had a problem and wanted to get away, she would come to my house.”

Law enforcement ask residents to check their cameras

02:00 , Ariana Baio

Law enforcement officials are asking residents of Fillmore, Houston, and Winona counties to check their cameras, save videos, and walk their properties in the hunt for missing woman Madeliene “Maddi” Jane Kingsbury.

“Walk your property if you haven’t done so already,” Tom Williams, the Winona Police Chief said in a press conference on Friday, 7 April.

“Look for signs of anything suspicious, a disturbance, or anything out of place,” Mr Williams added.

Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge echoed Mr Williams’ plea asking people to check their cars, their properties, the trails, and more for any suspicious signs.

Ms Kingsbury went missing on 31 March.

Over 1,000 joined the search for Madeline Jane Kingsbury

Wednesday 12 April 2023 00:00 , Ariana Baio

In the 11 days since Madeline “Maddi” Jane Kingsbury went missing, thousands of people signed up to search for the 26-year-old mother-of-two.

On Friday, 7 April, over 1,000 people signed up on SignUpGenius for four different time and location slots to look for Ms Kingsbury.

Searches took place on Friday with another mass search slated for Saturday, 8 April, but law enforcement called off the mass search believing there were enough volunteers the day before to canvas the area.

Ariana Baio reports.

Over 1,000 people sign up to join search for missing mother Madeline Kingsbury

Megan Kingsbury gives an update on the search for her sister

Tuesday 11 April 2023 22:00 , Ariana Baio

Megan Kingsbury, Madeline Jane Kingsbury’s sister, gave an update about her 26-year-old sister’s disappearance via TikTok on Tuesday.

“We don’t really have a lot of updates, which is frustrating,” Ms Kingsbury said in her video.

“I know it is for everyone trying to help, it’s frustrating for us too. The police are frustrated. It just- it sucks,” Ms Kingsbury added saying searches are still underway for her sister.

Ms Kingsbury said police are still looking for her sister who was last seen on the morning of 31 March. People in the community are also looking for Madeline too.

Police called off a mass search on Saturday saying they had enough volunteers to canvas the area on Friday. But smaller searches are still happening.

Ms Kingsbury said she had spent the day doing media interviews to help spread the word about her sister.

Ms Kingsbury ended her TikTok by thanking people for “boosting” her TikTok videos and spreading the word about Madeline.

Police confirm no press conference for Tuesday

Tuesday 11 April 2023 21:03 , Ariana Baio

Misinformation online led some to believe the Winona Police Department would be hosting a press conference on Tuesday to update the public about Madeline Jane Kingsbury’s disappearance.

On Facebook, the Winona Police confirmed there would be no press conference.

“We are aware it is being reported that we are having a press conference today in regards to the missing persons case of Madeline Kingsbury. That information is not correct, there will NOT be a press conference today. Thank you,” they wrote.

Timeline in Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance

Tuesday 11 April 2023 18:57 , ariana.baio

On 31, March, Madeline “Maddi” Jane Kingsbury suddenly disappeared after dropping her two young children off at daycare.

Since then, several large, and small, scale searches have gone underway in the hopes of finding the missing 26-year-old.

Her disappearance has been described as “involuntary” and suspicious” by law enforcement officials and Ms Kingsbury’s family is pleading with the public for help finding their missing daughter, mother, sister, and niece.

Here’s what we know about the timeline of her disappearnce.

8 am, 31 March- Ms Kingsbury and the father of her children dropped off their two children at daycare.

8.15 am, 31 March- Ms Kingsbury returned home in her dark blue Chrysler Town & Country van.

10 am, 31 March-The father of Ms Kingsbury’s children told police officers he left her residence in the dark blue van.

The father of the children returned to Ms Kingsbury’s residence and told authorities she was no longer home. Ms Kingsbury’s cellphone, ID, wallet, and jacket she was wearing earlier that day were left inside.

1.30 pm, 31 March- The dark blue Chrysler Town & Country van was spotted traveling southbound on County Road 12 and Highway 43 in Winona County. Police did not say who was driving.

1 April- Winona Police Department released Ms Kingsbury’s photo saying they are seeking information in her disappearance.

7 April- The Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office conducted a mass search.

8 April- Law enforcement announced they will be ending the planned second mass search because there were enough volunteers to cover more ground.

What Madeline Kingsbury told her family minutes before she vanished

Tuesday 11 April 2023 17:32 , Ariana Baio

Just moments before Madeline “Maddi” Kingsbury’s “suspicious” disappearance, she was texting with her sister, Megan Kingsbury.

The two had a close relationship and Ms Kingsbury was often in communication with her family.

Ms Kingsbury’s family knew something was wrong when she stopped answering their messages as it was out of character for her.

Police in Winona and neighbouring Filmore County described Ms Kingsbury’s disappearance as “involuntary” and “suspicious.”

Megan revealed what she and her now-missing sister were speaking about.

Andrea Blanco reports.

Sister of missing Winona mother Madeline Kingsbury reveals final text

Madeline Kingsbury’s mother speaks about missing daughter

Tuesday 11 April 2023 15:41 , Ariana Baio

Krista Naber, Madeline “Maddi” Kingsbury’s mother spoke with News Nation about her missing 26-year-old daughter.

“Madeline was just a hard-at-work mom,” Ms Naber said. “She took care of her two babies, she had started graduate school in January. Things were really, finally, looking up for her”

#MadelineKingsbury disappeared on March 31, after dropping off her two kids at day care in Winona, Minnesota. @TVAshleigh talks to Kingsbury’s mom, Krista Naber, in her first primetime interview about the search for her 26-year-old daughter. pic.twitter.com/gfzOe7uQVV — NewsNation (@NewsNation) April 11, 2023

Ms Kingsbury was last seen on 31 March after dropping her two young children off at daycare with the father of her children.

Online, internet sleuths have speculated about the children’s father’s involvement or other people Ms Kingsbury may have been dating.

Ms Naber addressed the speculation saying, “We’re hopeful that the evidence and things that they’re collecting are going to lead us in the right direction. As to whose responsible, the investigation is ongoing so I really can’t speak to anything in that nature.”

What Madeline Jane Kingsbury’s family has said about her disappearance

Tuesday 11 April 2023 14:08 , ariana.baio

When 26-year-old Madeline “Maddi” Jane Kingsbury suddenly stopped communicating with her family on 31 April, they immediately knew something was wrong.

Ms Kingbury’s sister, Megan Kingsbury told Fox News that their family is close and Ms Kingsbury speaks with them on a regular basis.

Megan called Ms Kingsbury, a “hardworking and dedicated mother.”

“She’s my best friend. She was really funny as a little kid. She liked to pick out her own clothes and they never matched. And she loved wearing dark red lipstick that was always on her teeth,” Megan described Ms Kingsbury to ABC6 News.

On Good Morning America, Megan pleaded, “Please help us find Madeline. Her children need their mother. We need our daughter, our sister, our aunt, and our best friend back.”

Ms Kingsbury’s mother, Krista Naber, told News Nation, “Madeline was just a hard-at-work mom, she took care of her two babies, she had started graduate school in January. Things were finally looking up for her.”

“It was her goal to just continue to improve her life and the life for her kiddos,” Ms Naber added.

Ms Naber acknowledged the Winona Police Department and the local community’s hard work in the search for her missing daughter.

Family slams ‘gossip’ about search discovery

Tuesday 11 April 2023 13:00 , Graeme Massie

Madeline Kingsbury’s family has begged the public not to “gossip” about anything found during the search for the missing mother-of-two.

Around 2,000 people joined in the search for the 26-year-old this weekend following her sudden disappearance on 31 March.

It’s unclear if anything has been found but Ms Kingsbury’s family urged the public not to “gossip” about any discoveries.

“It has come to our attention there has been some gossip about what has or has not been found by search parties. If you are participating in a search party PLEASE keep any and all findings within your group and Law Enforcement. We are all hoping and praying for answers/clues/signs/etc., but we need to let the officials do their job,” the family said in a Facebook group focused on the search for the missing mother.

“Also, please keep in the front of your mind that we are looking for a Daughter, Sister, Friend and Mother. Make sure you are displaying appropriate and empathetic behavior both on and offline. Thank you for your continued love and support. I think I speak for all of Maddi’s family and friends when I say that seeing all of the donations made and people out willing to search today was a humbling experience. We appreciate you.”

Madeline Kingsbury had plans to see sister day after she vanished

Tuesday 11 April 2023 10:04 , Graeme Massie

Madeline Kingsbury had made plans to see her sister the day after she vanished without a trace, it has been revealed.

Megan Kingsbury said that she and her 26-year-old sibling had arranged to meet on Saturday 1 April but were yet to flesh out the details of the plans.

They were messaging on the morning of Friday 31 March, with Megan revealing she received the last text from her sister at around 8.15am.

Neither she nor anyone else has seen or heard from Ms Kingsbury since then.

Madeline Kingsbury’s family continues to lead search parties – after police scale back search

Tuesday 11 April 2023 07:54 , Graeme Massie

Madeline Kingsbury’s family is continuing to lead search parties to find the missing mother-of-two – after Winona Police announced that law enforcement is scaling back searches.

In a post on the Finding Madeline Kingsbury Facebook page, the family announced search parties planned for Monday 10 April to Friday 14 April.

“THIS IS NOT AT ALL A LARGE-SCALE, POLICE LEAD SEARCH EFFORT,” the post read.

“We’re continuing to search as we did prior to the large-scale searches.”

Volunteers can sign up to join searches on the page.

This comes after police led almost 2,000 volunteers in a search to find the missing 26-year-old on Friday.

Winona Police said that because of the huge turnout of volunteers, more ground was covered more quickly than anticipated.

Now, law enforcement will focus on “targeted searches” as the investigation continues, police said.

What we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance

Tuesday 11 April 2023 06:12 , Graeme Massie

Last Friday morning, Madeline Kingsbury dropped her two young children off at their daycare in Minnesota.

She was never seen or heard from again.

Now, one week on, a desperate search is underway to find the missing 26-year-old “Maddi” whose disappearance has been described as “involuntary” and “suspicious”.

Rachel Sharp reports.

What we know about missing mother Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance

Family release photos of Madeline Kingsbury’s tattoos

Tuesday 11 April 2023 04:03 , Graeme Massie

Madeline Kingsbury’s family have released several photos of her distinct tattoos in hopes that they could help locate the mother who has now been missing for a week.

The photos were included in a post on the “Find Madeline Kingsbury” Facebook page which sought to debunk false speculation on the case.

Madeline Kingsbury’s sister speaks out a week after disappearance

Tuesday 11 April 2023 02:07 , Graeme Massie

The sister of Madeline Kingsbury has said that her family became worried when the missing mother-of-two stopped answering her phone.

“This is very unlike her,” Megan told Fox News. “She’s not the type of person who would want to take a break and not tell anybody. If she had a problem and wanted to get away, she would come to my house.”

Megan said that the last text she received from Madeline was at 8.15am on the day that she went missing.

“We were chuckling about a funny photo exchange between us, and that was the last communication with me, or with any of my family or her other friends,” Megan said.

Madeline was last seen in Winona on 31 March shortly after she dropped her children off at daycare with their father.

The father, who has not been described specifically by police as her husband, said they returned home and he departed for work in her van at around 10am.

Megan refused to answer questions about Madeline’s husband, asking instead that the focus remained on finding Madeline.

“There’s a lot of speculation, of course, with people coming up with theories and asking us a lot of questions that we can’t answer,” she told Fox. “We just want to keep the focus on finding her. We’re asking people keep their eyes and ears open.”

Recap: What happened to Madeline Kingsbury?

Tuesday 11 April 2023 00:05 , Graeme Massie

Madeline Kingsbury, a 26-year-old mother of two children, was last seen on 31 March.

According to the police, Ms Kingsbury and her husband returned to their home in Winona after dropping off their kids at daycare on Friday.

The husband said he left for work in Ms Kingsbury’s van, around 10am local time, and returned later in the day only to find his wife gone.

Ms Kingsbury did not show up for work that day or respond to “numerous” calls and messages from friends and family. She also failed to pick up her children from daycare that afternoon, which the police said was “extremely out of character for her”.

Police focus on specific road in search for Madeline

Monday 10 April 2023 22:05 , Graeme Massie

Investigators have asked residents of Fillmore County to report any signs of suspicious activity that they may have witnessed between 8am on 31 March and 4pm on 1 April, along Highway 43 in both Winona and Fillmore counties.

(Winona Police)

What we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance

Monday 10 April 2023 18:01 , Graeme Massie

Last Friday morning, Madeline Kingsbury dropped her two young children off at their daycare in Minnesota.

She was never seen or heard from again.

Now, one week on, a desperate search is underway to find the missing 26-year-old “Maddi” whose disappearance has been described as “involuntary” and “suspicious”.

Rachel Sharp reports.

What we know about missing mother Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance

Madeline Kingsbury’s sister speaks out a week after disappearance

Monday 10 April 2023 15:30 , Andrea Blanco

The sister of Madeline Kingsbury has said that her family became worried when the missing mother-of-two stopped answering her phone.

“This is very unlike her,” Megan told Fox News. “She’s not the type of person who would want to take a break and not tell anybody. If she had a problem and wanted to get away, she would come to my house.”

Megan said that the last text she received from Madeline was at 8.15am on the day that she went missing.

“We were chuckling about a funny photo exchange between us, and that was the last communication with me, or with any of my family or her other friends,” Megan said.

The Independent has more:

Sister of missing Winona mother Madeline Kingsbury reveals final text

Winona Police announce end of large-scale search

Monday 10 April 2023 14:30 , Rachel Sharp

Winona Police have announced the end of its large-scale search to find the missing mother-of-two.

Almost 2,000 volunteers joined in the search for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, trawling through rural areas for any signs as to the whereabouts of the 26-year-old.

“This is tough terrain, and we are grateful to the hundreds of volunteers who are taking their personal time to assist with the search,” Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said during a press conference.

Police said that because of the huge turnout of volunteers, more ground was able to be covered more quickly.

Now, law enforcement will focus on “targeted searches” as the investigation continues.

Final text messages revealed

Monday 10 April 2023 12:30 , Rachel Sharp

The last known communication from Madeline Kingsbury has been revealed as the search to find the missing Minnesota mother-of-two rumbles on into its second week.

Megan Kingsbury said that she received a final, lighthearted text message from her sister at around 8.15am on Friday 31 March.

“We were chuckling about a funny photo exchange between us, and that was the last communication with me, or with any of my family or her other friends,” she told Fox News.

Read more here:

Police say search efforts will continue in target areas

Monday 10 April 2023 11:30

The Filmore County Sheriff’s Office and the Winona County Police Department announced on Saturday that more than 2,600 volunteers helped comb through vast areas during massive searches over the weekend.

“As we develop new leads and new search areas, teams of law enforcement will do targeted searches,” a statement by the departments read.

“We are not giving up and we want to thank everyone for their continued support for Maddi and her family.”

Authorities have asked residents in the City of Winona, Wilson Township, and Hillsdale Township to search their acreage, wooded property, outbuildings, vehicles and trails for “anything suspicious”.

Dive teams and police ATVs have also been used in the search. The Winona Police Department said on Saturday that search efforts will be scaled back but the investigation remains ongoing.

Recap: What happened to Madeline Kingsbury?

Monday 10 April 2023 09:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Madeline Kingsbury, a 26-year-old mother of two children, was last seen on 31 March.

According to the police, Ms Kingsbury and her husband returned to their home in Winona after dropping off their kids at daycare on Friday.

The husband said he left for work in Ms Kingsbury’s van, around 10am local time, and returned later in the day only to find his wife gone.

Ms Kingsbury did not show up for work that day or respond to “numerous” calls and messages from friends and family. She also failed to pick up her children from daycare that afternoon, which the police said was “extremely out of character for her”.

No persons of interest in Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance

Monday 10 April 2023 01:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Winona police have said that there are currently no suspects and no persons of interest in the case.

However, they appear to be focusing on the movements of Ms Kingsbury’s minivan – and are asking for the public’s help in tracing its journeys on the day of her disappearance.

Chief Tom Williams confirmed that the vehicle is not missing and that both the van and Ms Kingsbury’s home have been searched.

Surveillance footage has captured a vehicle matching the description of the van was captured driving from the home along highways and through Winona County and Fillmore County before heading back to the house.

After the vehicle returned home, it is not believed to have gone anywhere else.

During Thursday’s press release, police refused to say who was driving the van.

“That is not information we can share at this time,” they said.

The police chief said that there is “nothing to indicate that she left the residence on foot or in another vehicle”.

The two children are safe and there does not appear to be any threat to the public, police said.

Authorities say they will continue search efforts in target areas

Sunday 9 April 2023 21:59 , Andrea Blanco

The Filmore County Sheriff’s Office and the Winona County Police Department announced on Saturday that more than 2,600 volunteers helped comb through vast areas during massive searches over the weekend.

“As we develop new leads and new search areas, teams of law enforcement will do targeted searches,” a statement by the departments read.

“We are not giving up and we want to thank everyone for their continued support for Maddi and her family.”

Authorities have asked residents in the City of Winona, Wilson Township, and Hillsdale Township to search their acreage, wooded property, outbuildings, vehicles and trails for “anything suspicious”.

Dive teams and police ATVs have also been used in the search. The Winona Police Department said on Saturday that search efforts will be scaled back but the investigation remains ongoing.

What do we know about Madeline’s last movements?

Sunday 9 April 2023 21:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Winona police have offered scant details about the day of Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance.

What we do know is that Ms Kingsbury and the father of her children dropped their two children – aged two and five – off at daycare at around 8am on 31 March.

At around 8.15am, the mother-of-two returned to her home.

Her whereabouts after this time remain a mystery.

She failed to show up for work – something that police said was “very unlike her” – and her cellphone, wallet, ID and the jacket she was wearing that morning were all found inside the home.

The father of her children told investigators that he left Ms Kingsbury’s home at around 10am that morning, driving off in her 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

He said that he returned later that day and found Ms Kingsbury wasn’t home.

Friends and family members tried to contact the 26-year-old that day but couldn’t get hold of her.

Again, police said this was unusual behaviour for her.

“Based on all this we believe Madeline’s disappearance is involuntary, suspicious and we’re all concerned for her safety,” said Winona Police Chief Tom Williams.

Megan Kingsbury asks public to spread the word about missing sister

Sunday 9 April 2023 17:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Megan Kingsbury posted a TikTok on Wednesday with updates about the search for her missing sister Madeline.

Megan said she, relatives and family friends have been driving through Winona County, where Madeline lived, and Fillmore County.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office previously requested assistance from residents in Winona and nearby townships to search their property.

Huge turnout for mass search on Friday

Sunday 9 April 2023 05:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Tremendous turnout this morning for the mass search of missing Madeline Kingsbury in Rushford. Info on signing up for the search: https://t.co/6zdtMCH7wh pic.twitter.com/eZe0kEM8fX — R-P TROJANS Activities (@RPTrojansJLoney) April 7, 2023

Volunteer search leaders warn against family harassment

Sunday 9 April 2023 01:30 , Oliver O'Connell

The official Facebook page for Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance has put out a stern statement indicating that members of the missing mother’s family have been targets of harassment over the course of the search.

A post on the “Finding Madeline Kingsbury” page late Thursday night states: “We want to address something that has been brought to our attention. We will not condone the harassing of Maddi’s family or friends for information.

“When there is an active investigation, they do not need to disclose every detail for any number of reason. More often than not though, it’s to protect the victim or to not jeopardize their chances at catching the perpetrator and pressing charges. If there is information we can share, it will be shared via the page.

“We post this information so that people can be aware but we will not post info like that anymore if people are going to harass family, friends and businesses that may be involved. And that would be a huge disservice to Maddi. It is completely inappropriate and we will not tolerate it.”