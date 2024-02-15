Madera becomes first Central Valley city to pass Gaza ceasefire proclamation
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Madera becomes first Central Valley city to pass Gaza ceasefire proclamation
Madera becomes first Central Valley city to pass Gaza ceasefire proclamation
GM is expanding access to Super Cruise with plans to let drivers use the hands-free advanced driver assistance system on about 750,000 miles of roads in the United States and Canada. The expansion, which will nearly double the automaker's Super Cruise network by 2025, will include rural and minor highways that often connect smaller cities and townships. The upgrade comes as automakers are increasingly pushing the boundaries of advanced driver assistance systems in a bid to attract customers and generate revenue beyond vehicle sales.
Jon Stewart's first episode back at "The Daily Show" desk received mixed reactions from many liberal-leaning fans. Has Stewart changed, or has the audience forgotten what to expect?
Researchers at Amazon have trained the largest ever text-to-speech model yet, which they claim exhibits "emergent" qualities improving its ability to speak even complex sentences naturally. The breakthrough could be what the technology needs to escape the uncanny valley. For reasons unknown to us, once LLMs grow past a certain point, they start being way more robust and versatile, able to perform tasks they weren't trained to.
Blaney is the No. 6 favorite for the 2024 Cup Series title.
Clark is more excited than anxious ahead of Iowa's game Thursday. She also hopes the Hawkeyes won't burn a timeout just to celebrate the historic moment.
Instead of a day of celebration, Kansas City's Super Bowl parade is now one of fear and division.
"When are we going to fix these gun laws?"
Victims were being treated for injuries that resulted from a shooting during the Kansas City Chief's victory parade, police said.
The Chiefs defensive tackle played on a one-year deal and is a free agent this March.
At least two armed suspects were taken into custody.
"We want them to have the ball," Kelce said. "They want it, they can have it."
Spags just helped the Chiefs win their third Super Bowl in five years,
Whether you're a student, a working professional, or a retiree, choosing the right credit card can greatly impact your personal finances. Here's how to find the right credit card for you.
As an enterprise communications platform, Slack has become a de facto storage repository for institutional knowledge, but getting at that information has been challenging with conventional search tools. Today Slack introduced a couple of new features designed to make that information more accessible, including a new AI-fueled search tool and the ability to summarize information inside channels. Noah Weiss, the chief product officer at Slack, says the platform naturally gathers corporate information in an informal and unstructured way.
Before the world became fixated on artificial intelligence, thanks to generative AI's advances, cryptocurrency was the darling of many investors. Exactly how is Ultiverse using AI in its crypto-verse?
Shaquille O’Neal, who got his NBA start with the Magic, is now just the third player in league history to have his jersey retired by three different teams.
"It's a dream come true," Cavnar said in a statement.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend of the show Justis Mosqueda to look back on Super Bowl LVIII and discuss Charles' time in Las Vegas and at the game, how the Kansas City Chiefs game-planned to beat the San Francisco 49ers, how we should view the Chiefs dynasty and much more. Later in the show, Charles and Justis team up to answer questions from listeners on the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft (Drake Maye QB1?), the future of the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders and Davante Adams, Jordan Love and more.
"To say that the Niners can’t win a big game would be an extremely inaccurate statement,” Shanahan said.
“There's so many places that we've been trying to go to for so many years and it just really never lined up,” Kevin Jonas tells Yahoo Entertainment. “Now, it’s finally time.”