Madera County Sheriff’s deputies recover decomposing body out of San Joaquin River

Deputies with the Madera County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a body found Saturday afternoon in the San Joaquin River.

Deputies responded to the area of Road 39 1/2 after a report of a person in the water and recovered a man in the stages of decomposition, spokeswoman Kayla Gates said.

“Based on a preliminary examination of the body, it is too soon to know if there is evidence of foul play,” she said.

An autopsy will be done to determine cause of death and whether suspicious circumstances exist, Gates said.

The identification of the man is pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madera County Sheriff’s Detective Sergeant Noland or Corporal Gutierrez at 559-675-7770.