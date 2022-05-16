A Madera fight turned into a fatal stabbing, police say. One man now in custody

A man was in custody Monday after being accused of stabbing a Madera resident to death the previous night, police said.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Angel Martinez of Madera on Monday on El Dorado Drive near Madera Avenue, according to a news release.

He’s accused of stabbing to death Andres Espejo, 38, of Madera about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Madera Sgt. Brent Cederquist.

Police identified Espejo on Monday for the first time.

Espejo was walking in the area of Nebraska Avenue and Riverside Drive when a car stopped near him, police said. Martinez got out of the vehicle and the two began fighting. During the fight, Espejo was stabbed.

Espejo was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.