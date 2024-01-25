Madera PD seeks man using stolen food stamps card

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is actively searching for a man who allegedly spent over $1,000 using a stolen food stamps card.

Police say a man was captured on surveillance video using a stolen California benefits card to purchase over $1,000 in pre-paid gift cards from two local businesses.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect pictured is asked to contact the Madera Police Department at (559) 675-4220. They say that, as in all cases, callers can remain anonymous.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.