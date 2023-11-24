Madera PD shares what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving

MADERA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) -The Madera Police Department shared a list of things they are thankful for this Thanksgiving holiday.

First, thing on the list is burglary alarms, as police say an alarm system went off at Tractor Supply leading to the arrest of Douglas Owens – who was allegedly caught in the act of stealing several bags of pet food from the store.

Officers say they are also thankful for surveillance systems. A system on Wednesday night was able to give the location of Kenny Johnson and Natasha Castro in the 300 Block of W. 6th St., as both were arrested on suspicion of attempting to steal a tankless water heater from a local building.

Finally, Madera police officers say they are thankful for the community partnerships and rapid officer response times.

“Our collaboration continues to be the backbone of this department and our continuous efforts towards crime prevention in our community,” officers said in a social media post.

