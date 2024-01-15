Madera Police advise safe driving due to high DUI results

MADERA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Madera Police Department says officers were being proactive while also responding to calls for service over the weekend as multiple drivers under the influence were under arrest.

Officers say they arrested several individuals on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol (DUI). Police say some drivers were approaching three times the legal limit.

Madera Police say they sadly this happens too often, but encouraged officers who were able to prevent potential harm to those in the community.

Courtesy: Madera Police Department

Courtesy: Madera Police Department

Courtesy: Madera Police Department

Officers advise the City of Madera to stay safe and officers say they will take this opportunity to remind everyone to drink responsibly.

