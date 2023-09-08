Madera Police investigating shooting that injured 19-year-old man
A 19-year-old is expected to recover from his injuries following a shooting in Madera Friday morning.
A 19-year-old is expected to recover from his injuries following a shooting in Madera Friday morning.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic's next match.
The biggest news stories this morning: Walgreens agrees to pay $44 million to Theranos blood test customers, ntendo is reportedly showing off Switch sequel console, BMW’s terrible heated seats subscription didn’t make it to a second winter.
Stock futures inched down on Friday, with those on the Nasdaq 100 pointing lower even as Apple's slump took a breather.
Joe Burrow got paid.
After the Chinese government curbed iPhone usage among government staff, the company's stock took a hit. But it might be only the beginning.
Goldman Sachs is among the big banks in a position to benefit from what could be the end of an IPO drought.
Reliance Industries's Jio Platforms has partnered with GPU giant Nvidia to work on building a large language model that is trained on India's diverse languages, the two firms said Friday, as the largest Indian corporate firm expands into the fast-growing but locally uncontested space. The companies will also work together to build an AI infrastructure that is "over an order of magnitude more powerful than the fastest supercomputer in India today," they said, without sharing a timeframe. Reliance said the cloud infrastructure would provide accelerated computing access to researchers, developers, startups, scientists, AI experts, and others throughout India.
Founders of Rario, the cricket NFT startup in which India's Dream11 led a $120 million funding round last year, are leaving the two-year-old firm, people familiar with the matter said. Ankit Wadhwa, who serves as Rario CEO, and Sunny Bhanot, Rario CTO, are being pushed out as investors at the startup, including largest backer Dream11, exert greater control, the people said, requesting anonymity as the matter is private. Wadhwa, Bhanot and Rario didn't respond to a request for comment.
After the eighth death at Georgia’s Lake Lanier this year, there is growing alarm of the dangers to a place some feel is haunted by its complex past that many want forgotten.
The fashion-based competition show crowned a winner in the 20th season finale.
Congrats, you've made it to the end of the week. It's officially Friday and a whole slate of NFL action is set to kickoff this weekend. On the pod, we are happy to announce and kick off our 'Fantasy viewer guide' series where every Friday we will tell you the games you need to binge, stream, and skip.
The ongoing feud between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis has come to a head as Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, has filed a lawsuit against Danis.
Lotus revealed Thursday evening in New York City the Emeya, an all-electric four-door grand tourer that aims to compete with the likes of Porsche on speed, tech and luxury and help transform the Chinese-owned British automaker into a global performance brand by 2028. Lotus, which is owned by China's Geely, is going public via a merger with special purpose acquisition company with L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. The merger is expected to close by the end of the year. The company has already made progress towards that goal.
The innovative AeroPress serves up a single cup of hot (or cold!) joe with minimal effort. Could over 16,000 five-star fans be wrong?
As the consumer tech world shifts its gaze towards Apple’s expected iPhone 15 launch next week, Google appears determined to make sure you don’t forget it has new Pixels in the pipeline. The company posted a sneak peek of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro on YouTube, revealing that the phones will be available for pre-order the same day they’re announced: October 4.
Danny Masterson, former star of "That '70s Show," was sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping two women in early 2000s.
The FCC is whole again with the Senate's confirmation of Anna Gomez as the agency's fifth commissioner, empowering it to take more and faster action regarding all matters regulatory in communication and, increasingly, space. Gomez was nominated to the seat in June after a year and half of Republican resistance to the previous candidate, Gigi Sohn, on dubious grounds. Once sworn in, she will be the third Democratic commissioner at the agency, which by design is split 3:2 in favor of the administration's party.
Sharing life details on the internet may not be the way to go anymore.
Apple’s latest fall iPhone event — “Wonderlust” — is nearly here. Four new iPhones and a couple of Apple Watch models are expected to take center stage when the company showcases its latest products. USB-C should be in the spotlight as Apple changes its charging ports in response to new EU regulations.
A sweet treat for your feet! Comfy clogs are this season’s ‘It’ shoe.