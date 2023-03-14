Madera sheriff’s detectives ID and search for suspect after fatal North Fork shooting

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man identified as Brandunn Wilson, 28, as the suspect in a fatal shooting late Sunday in North Fork.

A 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound was found by deputies in the 33000 block of Road 222 about 10:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies had rushed to the home after receiving a report of shots fired and rendered medical aid before an ambulance arrived to take the man to a hospital. He died of his injuries, and officials withheld his identity Monday.

Brandunn Wilson is sought on a murder charge by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office after a fatal North Fork shooting.

The shooting was believed by detectives to be the result of a personal dispute, and officials said there was no immediate danger to the community.

Anyone who sees Wilson or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770, or to stay anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.