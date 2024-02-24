Madera Unified high school officer arrested, allegedly had sex with student, police say

A Madera Unified School District substitute employee had an ongoing sexual relationship with a high school student, according to police.

Madera Police arrested Kimberly Lorenzo, 21, on Thursday and faces felony charges of unlawful sex with a minor.

Lorenzo worked a temporary employee with the school district in the role of a campus safety officer.

The student, who police said is cooperating with the investigation, is 16 years old.

“We have to remember that this young man is not old enough to be in that type of relationship,” Madera police Lt. Alicia Videgain said. “An adult took advantage of her position and had an inappropriate relationship.

“An arrest was made. But it’s still disappointing when someone in that role breaks that trust. Because as parents, we hope we’re sending our kids to a safe place.”

Madera police became aware of the alleged relationship between Lorenzo and the student after the police-assigned school resource officer learned that other students had been talking about the safety officer and the 16-year-old on social media.

Lorenzo was booked into Madera County Jail.