'Maderna' tourist wanted after skipping Hawaii Zoom hearing

This document provided by the Hawaii Attorney General's Office shows a fake COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card from a tourist visiting Hawaii. The Illinois woman submitted the fake card to avoid Hawaii's 10-day traveler quarantine, according to authorities, but there a glaring spelling error that led to her arrest: Moderna was misspelled "Maderna." (Hawaii Attorney General's Office via AP)
JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER
·1 min read

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii judge issued a bench warrant for an Illinois woman after she failed to appear for a virtual court hearing Wednesday following her arrest for an alleged fake COVID-19 vaccination card that misspelled Moderna as “Maderna.” 

Judge Karin Holma said she would issue a $500 warrant for the 24-year-old woman's arrest during a hearing on the case held via Zoom. 

Deputy Hawaii Attorney General Kory Young said he was requesting the warrant even though the scheduled proceeding was a status hearing.

She was released without bail earlier this month on two misdemeanor counts of violating Hawaii’s emergency rules to control the spread of COVID-19.

In order to bypass Hawaii’s 10-day traveler quarantine, she uploaded a vaccination card with the glaring spelling error to the state’s Safe Travels program and arrived in Honolulu Aug. 23 on a Southwest Airlines flight, authorities said in court documents.

The state public defender's office represented her at previous hearings. “Our office did not receive an application from her for our services,” said Public Defender James Tabe. “Therefore, we are not representing her.” 

It's not clear if she hired an attorney. She hung up on an Associated Press reporter who asked her to comment on the allegations Wednesday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bill to provide $1 billion for Israel Iron Dome system introduced in U.S. Congress

    The leader of the U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee introduced legislation on Wednesday to provide $1 billion to Israel to replenish its "Iron Dome" missile-defense system, a day after the funding was removed from a broader spending bill. Some of the most liberal House Democrats had objected to the provision and said they would vote against the broad spending bill. This threatened its passage because Republicans were lined up against the plan to fund the federal government through Dec. 3 and raise the nation's borrowing limit.

  • 6 tribes sue Wisconsin to try to stop November wolf hunt

    Six Native American tribes sued Wisconsin on Tuesday to try to stop its planned gray wolf hunt in November, asserting that the hunt violates their treaty rights and endangers an animal they consider sacred. The Chippewa tribes say treaties give them rights to half of the wolf quota in territory they ceded to the United States in the mid-1800s. The tribal lawsuit comes three weeks after a coalition of wildlife advocacy groups sued to stop Wisconsin’s wolf hunt this fall and void a state law mandating annual hunts, arguing that the statutes don’t give wildlife managers any leeway to consider population estimates.

  • Disney CEO Defends Studio Amid Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit: “Our Talent Is Our Most Important Asset”

    Coincidentally, this morning at Goldman Sachs’ 30th annual Communacopia Conference, Disney CEO Bob Chapek was asked a question about the compensation of Hollywood talent in the wake of long-standing distribution models being upended and the advantages the studio has in terms of being a place that talent wants to work in a direct-to-consumer marketplace. This […]

  • Live from New York, it's ... Kim Kardashian? 'SNL' unveils October lineups

    'Saturday Night Live' has tapped an eclectic mix to host next month, including 'Ted Lasso' star Jason Sudeikis and reality TV mogul Kim Kardashian.

  • Raiders add OT Jackson Barton off Giants practice squad, release LB Marquel Lee

    Raiders add T Jackson Barton off Giants practice squad, release LB Marquel Lee

  • Britney Spears' attorney proposes that her conservatorship end this fall

    An attorney for Britney Spears on Wednesday asked a Los Angeles judge to terminate the 13-year-old conservatorship that oversees her personal life and finances by the fall. In a filing submitted to Los Angeles Superior Court, lawyer Mathew Rosengart asked that the musician's father, Jamie Spears, be removed from the conservatorship by Sept. 29 and that a temporary replacement be named to wind down the arrangement. "Ms. Spears will seek appointment of a temporary, short-term conservator to replace Mr. Spears’s until the conservatorship is completely and inevitably terminated this fall," the filing said.

  • Tails Of Iron (Launch Trailer)

    As Redgi, heir to the Rat Throne, you must restore your broken Kingdom by banishing the Frog Clan and their merciless leader, Greenwart. As you explore the deceivingly charming world, you’ll encounter a cast of colourful companions, ready to aid you in your adventure. And you’ll be needing all the help you can get, whether that’s new meal recipes, blueprints to forge deadly weapons and armour, or even a land-chugging armour-plated mole mobile! Find your courage. Rescue your brothers.

  • Cops Identify Russian Spy as Suspected Mastermind of Salisbury Nerve-Agent Attack

    Metropolitan PoliceBritish counterterror police have identified the suspected mastermind of the 2018 nerve-agent attack against former double agent Sergei Skripal as a Russian military intelligence commander.In a statement Tuesday, British prosecutors confirmed they had authorized a string of charges against Denis Sergeev for the March 2018 nerve-agent attack that left Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, seriously ill. A police officer was also injured and a member of the public, 44-year-old Dawn S

  • New Zealand says it may not get to zero COVID-19 cases again

    New Zealand may not get back to having zero coronavirus cases in the community, the director general of health said on Thursday, as the country continues efforts to stamp out the infectious Delta variant of the virus. New Zealand eliminated COVID-19 last year and had been largely virus-free, barring a small number of cases in February, until the latest outbreak of the Delta variant erupted in August, prompting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to order a nationwide lockdown. "We may not get back to zero but the important thing is we are going to keep finding any infections and basically continue to contact trace, test and isolate people so that we stop the virus circulating in the community... that's the aim," Ashley Bloomfield, the director general of health told Radio New Zealand.

  • Southern Designers Share Their Favorite Cozy Home Items Perfect for Fall

    Snuggle up with your favorite pottery mug and throw blanket.

  • Housing crisis unfolding after Hurricane Ida

    Housing crisis unfolding after Hurricane Ida

  • White House faces bipartisan backlash on Haitian migrants

    The White House is facing sharp condemnation from Democrats for its handling of the influx of Haitian migrants at the U.S. southern border, after images of U.S. Border Patrol agents on horseback using aggressive tactics went viral this week. Striking video of agents maneuvering their horses to forcibly block and move migrants attempting to cross the border has sparked resounding criticism from Democrats on Capitol Hill, who are calling on the Biden administration to end its use of a pandemic-era authority to deport migrants without giving them an opportunity to seek asylum in the United States. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., an administration ally, said images of the treatment of the migrants “turn your stomach” and called on the administration to discontinue the “hateful and xenophobic” policies of Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump.

  • U.S. says meeting with European partners including France canceled due to scheduling issues

    A multilateral meeting on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly in New York bringing together European countries including France and the United States has been canceled due to scheduling issues, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. The meeting was one of the three planned get-togethers that would bring together U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, among other countries, for the first time since Washington and Paris plunged into an unprecedented diplomatic crisis last week. The row erupted after Australia canceled an order for conventional submarines from France and said instead it would build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with U.S. and British technology under a new security partnership with those countries that came after months of secret talks.

  • Carrie Ann Inaba Loves This Line of AAPI-Owned, 'Accessible Jewelry' When She Dresses Up for DWTS

    Shop her exact premiere-night pieces on Amazon

  • Metallica Unleashes ‘Seek & Destroy,’ ‘Master of Puppets’ at Surprise Show at Chicago’s Metro

    The band performed another intimate surprise show on Monday

  • Texas Doctor Who Was Fired For Distributing Expiring COVID Vaccine Doses Sues County

    Dr. Hasan Gokal said he didn't want any doses to go to waste. Harris County called it theft.

  • DHS vows to have findings within 'days' in investigation of Border Patrol's treatment of Haitian migrants

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas vows swift investigation into treatment of Haitian migrants on the Texas border by agents on horseback.

  • TV Ratings: ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Debuts Strong, While ‘The Big Leap’ Makes Small Entrance

    “NCIS: Hawai’i” scored big for CBS on the first Monday of the fall TV season (a feat achieved even with the competition with all of the other networks back with originals and ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”) The police procedural, which stars Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Noah Mills, Alex Tarrant, Tori Anderson and Kian […]

  • Utah family denied cruise ship boarding despite COVID-19 tests, vaccines

    A Utah family says their vacation ended before it started when they were denied boarding on a Carnival cruise ship.

  • Teen tracks down woman accused of taking 4-year-old from Ohio playground, sheriff says

    The attempted kidnapping was captured on surveillance video, the sheriff’s office said.