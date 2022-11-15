The Madewell Black Friday sale has up to 40% off stylish jeans, cozy sweaters and more

Stay cozy this winter with this Madewell Black Friday sale.

The weather outside is getting more frightful, which means it's time to break out the cardigans and turtlenecks. If you need to add some new cozy clothes to your wardrobe, Madewell can cover you. The clothing brand is ringing-in the winter weather (and the Black Friday 2022 season) with a major sale.

Shop the Madewell Black Friday sale

Now through Thursday, November 24, Madewell is hosting a sweet Black Friday sale with an extra 40% off select items when you use coupon code OHJOY at checkout. You can shop men's and women's Madewell styles ranging from transitional jackets to best-selling Madewell jeans.

After trying out a pair of Madewell jeans, Reviewed contributor Samantha Matt, who normally hates jeans, described the Madewell 9-inch Mid-Rise skinny jeans as “life-changing” and “super soft.” She noted how the material of the jeans was stretchy and felt comfortable on long flights and car rides, while also surviving the usual wear and tear of frequent use and multiple washes. Typically listed for $138, you can get these jeans at the sale for $82.80 thanks to a $55.20 price cut when you enter coupon code OHJOY at checkout.

The Madewell Black Friday sale ends on Thursday, November 24 and 40% off doesn’t come around often. Shop today to score discounts on your new favorite winter styles.

The best Madewell Black Friday deals right now

This Madewell Black Friday sale features stylish jackets and cozy jeans.

Shop the Madewell Black Friday sale

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.

According to History.com, Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Broadly speaking, Black Friday sales start as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin toward the end of October.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially on big-ticket items like electronics and home appliances. Meanwhile, you'll also find incredible discounts on fashion essentials, making it the perfect time to update your cold-weather wardrobe.

What is Madewell Insider?

Madewell Insider is an email rewards program where members can get exclusive access to perks like free shipping, a student and teacher 15% discount and early access to sales and new collections. Additionally, for every dollar spent at Madewell, Insiders will receive points that can earn you $10 coupons. During your birthday month, you’ll get a special $20 coupon to use on a purchase that month.

Is Madewell Insider free?

Yes, the Madewell Insider rewards program is free to join! The program's Star and Icon tiers, however, require members to spend over $500 and over $1,000 respectively.

How do you become a Madewell Insider?

You can sign up to become a Madewell Insider online or in-store using your email address. Once you create your account and add your personal information, you’ll start receiving promotional emails, savings and other exclusive perks. As a Madewell Insider, you can start earning rewards points and advance your tier status for even more opportunities to save by making eligible purchases.

Become a Madewell Insider

Do Madewell Insiders get free shipping?

Yes, Madewell Insiders get free standard shipping and returns on all purchases. Meanwhile, Madewell Star and Icon shoppers enjoy free expedited shipping on all orders.

What other perks do Madewell Insiders get?

Every dollar Madewell Insiders spend counts as one point toward special discounts. When you earn 250 points, you will receive a $10 coupon toward a future purchase. If you buy jeans, you can score double the points to get you even closer to receiving the coupon. Insiders also receive free embroidery on leather items and jeans.

How do I use the student and teacher discount?

Madewell Insiders can score 15% off every purchase in-store and online when a student or teacher status is verified through an Insider account. Unfortunately, the discount cannot be combined with certain sales such as the Madewell Insider sale.

How often does Madewell have sales?

The retailer has a fairly robust sale section that gets updated with items often. The sale section will sometimes have special savings events of 20 to 40% off already-reduced items. Madewell doesn’t host sitewide sales often so any sitewide sale is definitely worth shopping. If you’re looking to save on a new pair of jeans when there isn’t a sale, Madewell has a denim recycling program where you can bring in any brand of jeans that Madewell will recycle and in return, receive a $20 coupon toward a future Madewell jeans purchase.

Shop the Madewell Black Friday sale

