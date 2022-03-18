Madewell is latest downtown Detroit retail store set to close up shop

Another retail store in downtown Detroit is permanently closing.

Women's apparel retailer Madewell posted on its website that it will close its store at 1426 Woodward Ave. on March 27.

The store opened in 2018 and is next to the Shinola Hotel. It also neighbors the former store location of Detroit is the New Black, which closed earlier this year.

Another retailer, Under Armour, also closed its downtown store at 1201 Woodward in January.

A Madewell representative could not immediately be reached for comment late Friday afternoon, and a representative for the store's landlord, Bedrock, also couldn't immediately be reached.

News of the closing was first reported by Crain's Detroit.

Even as some retail brands depart downtown Detroit, luxury goods retailer Gucci has said it will open a downtown Detroit store in the near future, although it has yet to announce full details.

Madewell is a brand owned by J. Crew Group, which underwent a Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy in May 2020. Earlier that year, J. Crew canceled plans for a Madewell initial public offering.

Madewell will still have three locations in Michigan after the Detroit store closes, including one at Somerset Collection in Troy.

