Here’s What Madhav Copper Limited’s (NSE:MCL) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we are going to look at Madhav Copper Limited (NSE:MCL) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Madhav Copper:

0.35 = ₹39m ÷ (₹238m – ₹128m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

So, Madhav Copper has an ROCE of 35%.

Does Madhav Copper Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Madhav Copper’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 16% average in the Metals and Mining industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Madhav Copper’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

As we can see, Madhav Copper currently has an ROCE of 35% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 22%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

NSEI:MCL Last Perf February 11th 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Remember that most companies like Madhav Copper are cyclical businesses. You can check if Madhav Copper has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Madhav Copper’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Madhav Copper has total assets of ₹238m and current liabilities of ₹128m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 54% of its total assets. Madhav Copper’s high level of current liabilities boost the ROCE – but its ROCE is still impressive.