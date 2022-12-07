Madhya Pradesh: Race against time to save India boy stuck in well

·1 min read
Boy stuck in well
The boy fell into the open borewell while playing in a field

A rescue operation is underway to save an eight-year-old boy who has been stuck in a narrow well in India for over 16 hours.

Tanmay Sahu fell into the borewell in the central state of Madhya Pradesh while playing with friends on Tuesday evening.

Officials say that he is stuck at about 55ft in the 400ft-deep well.

Rescuers are pumping oxygen to the child but layers of mud mean they cannot assess his condition.

The state's disaster response force is helping with the rescue efforts in Betul district.

District magistrate Shyamendra Jaiswal told ANI news agency that it could take "a couple more hours" to rescue the child.

"It is taking longer than expected because there are stones [inside the well]," he said, adding that rescuers were using excavators to clear the passage.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted his concern for the child, saying he was in "constant touch with the local administration" and was praying for his wellbeing.

Due to water shortages, several farmers in India set up borewells - deep wells dug into the ground to extract water - for irrigation purposes.

However, after these wells run dry they are abandoned and left uncovered, posing a serious risk to passers-by, especially children.

Several children have died due to suffocation after falling into narrow borewells.

Read more India stories from the BBC:

Recommended Stories

  • Apple expands car key sharing, Bird charts out a strategy and layoffs come for Motional

    Layoffs continue to run through the tech industry, and more specifically the autonomous vehicle sector. The latest company to trim its workforce is Motional, the joint venture between Hyundai and Aptiv. Motional has offices in Boston, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, South Korea, Singapore and several cities in California, including Milpitas and Santa Monica.

  • CEO optimism plunges to two-year low as US economy teeters on brink of recession

    The Business Roundtable said in its fourth quarter CEO Economic Outlook Index that sentiment among corporate leaders plunged to the lowest level in two years.

  • Morgan Stanley upgrades United Airlines stock to Overweight

    Shares of United Airlines were up on news that the stock was upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley, which said 2023 would be a 'Goldilocks' year for the airline industry.

  • Nepal votes counted, but new government could take days

    Nepal has finished counting the votes that were cast in the Nov. 20 parliamentary elections, an election official said Wednesday, in polls that will ultimately determine the next prime minister. Election Commission spokesperson Guru Wagle said Wednesday that all votes have been counted and results are being sent to the political parties. Nepal’s lower house has a total of 275 members, out of which 165 are directly elected and the remaining 110 chosen by the political parties, with seats allocated in proportion to the votes they get.

  • CMA CGM Nears Deal for New York, New Jersey Container Terminals

    (Bloomberg) -- CMA CGM SA has agreed to buy two major U.S. shipping terminals owned by Global Container Terminals Inc to bolster the French logistics company’s presence in the country.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets Wrap‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld Economy Heads for One of I

  • China Reopening Rally Wobbles as Growth Concerns Weigh on Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong suffered a late-day rout, as investors judged that the path to a reopening will be rocky and the prospects for an economic recovery uncertain.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets Wrap‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld Economy Heads for

  • Tech layoffs at Meta, Twitter, Amazon: The good people helping Indians find jobs

    Tech workers are rallying together to help peers who face having to leave the US after being laid off.

  • Janitors who clean Twitter's HQ are on strike after failed negotiations mean they face losing their jobs, union says

    The janitors at Twitter's San Francisco HQ face uncertainty on Friday, when the contract with the janitorial firm is set to end, per unions.

  • Japan aims to boost 5-year defense spending to $318 billion

    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday set a new target for military spending over the next five years to 43 trillion yen ($318 billion), or 1.5 times the current level, as the country seeks defense buildup including the use of preemptive strike. Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said Kishida told him and Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki to work on a budget plan to increase Japan's 2023-2027 military spending by more than 50% from 27.5 trillion yen.

  • Chinese rush to stock up antigen kits, medicines as COVID prevention curbs ease

    Chinese residents have rushed to snap up COVID-19 antigen kits and medicines for fevers and colds, as the country's recent easing of prevention measures triggered widespread concern among the public that they could now catch the virus. Online medicine platforms, pharmacies and drugmakers have in recent days reported surging sales, with JD Health saying that sales of antigen test kits jumped 344% in the week between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4 from the previous week. "People around me are all buying antigen kits and I also bought 50," said 40-year-old Beijing resident Huang Yuqi, working for an entertainment company.

  • The Lexus LFA’s Hotly Anticipated, All-Electric Successor Will Have a Stick Shift

    It sounds like it will be the battery-powered sports car enthusiasts have been waiting for.

  • Tom Brady stages wild comeback down the stretch as Bucs sink the Saints I The Rush

    Tom Brady logs his NFL record 44th career comeback (in the fourth quarter or overtime) to lead the Buccaneers to victory over the Saints, the Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield, Trea Turner joins his former Nationals teammate Bryce Harper on the Phillies and Justin Verlander joins his fellow ageless wonder, Max Scherzer, on the Mets. PLUS: Would the 49ers consider reuniting Christian McCaffrey with Baker Mayfield?

  • Woman in hazmat suit leaves 3 buckets of human waste at police station, Texas cops say

    The woman refused to come back and pick up the buckets, saying it “was not her problem,” police said.

  • U.S. lawmakers ease planned curbs on Chinese chips amid corporate pushback

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. senators scaled back a proposal that placed new curbs on the use of Chinese-made chips by the U.S. government and its contractors, according to a final version of the measure published Tuesday, amid pushback from trade groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The move, first reported by Reuters earlier on Tuesday, is the latest example of industry's efforts to weaken proposals aimed at crimping China's burgeoning tech sector, by pointing out how such measures will raise costs. Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer and John Cornyn, a prominent Republican China hawk, unveiled a measure in September that would have required U.S. federal agencies and their contractors to stop using semiconductors manufactured at China's SMIC, as well as chips made by Chinese memory chip leaders YMTC and CXMT.

  • You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

    Gasoline prices are falling sharply with the national average price targeting even more declines by Christmas.

  • 12 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 very high-yield dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of high-dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read 5 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. The soaring inflation and consistent interest rates hike have analysts worried about a full-blown recession in the […]

  • 17 times George and Amal Clooney have worn stunning outfits together

    Actor George Clooney and barrister Amal Clooney are a Hollywood power couple. They met in 2013 and married in 2014.

  • Jeff Bezos Backed Airbnb Before Its IPO, He Also Invested In This Company

    Back in 2011, Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos invested in Airbnb Inc’s (NASDAQ: ABNB) Series B through his personal venture-capital firm, Bezos Expeditions. According to Pitchbook data, the round totaled $112 million in fundraising for Airbnb, with investments from Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, and Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, among others. While it's unclear how much Bezos invested in the firm at the time or whether he still holds all of h

  • People Are Sharing The Most Boring Movies They've Ever Seen, And There Are Some Hot, Hot Takes On This List

    Honestly, there are a few movies on this list that would probably cure my insomnia.View Entire Post ›

  • Mississippi revises demands on Favre in welfare lawsuit

    The Mississippi Department of Human Services on Monday changed its demands against retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre in a lawsuit that seeks repayment of misspent welfare money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S. The department dropped its demand of $1.1 million against Favre, acknowledging he has already repaid that money for an unfulfilled pledge of public speeches. The volleyball facility was a pet project of Favre, and he pledged to lead fundraising efforts for it.