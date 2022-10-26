Madigan’s arraignment on new AT&T conspiracy charges will be missing something: Madigan himself

When former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is arraigned by telephone next week on new federal conspiracy charges involving AT&T, someone will be conspicuously absent from the line.

Madigan himself.

That’s because a federal judge on Wednesday granted an unusual request by Madigan’s attorneys to waive his right to be present for the proceedings, where a formal not guilty plea will be entered on his behalf to a superseding racketeering indictment unveiled earlier this month.

The filing by attorneys Sheldon Zenner and Daniel Collins cited Rule 10(b) of federal criminal procedure, which “provides that a defendant need not be present for an arraignment” if the charges were brought by way of indictment, the accused waives the right to be present in writing, and the court agrees to it.

Attached to the filing was a one-page document signed by Madigan asserting he’s “pleading not guilty to each and every charge against me set forth in the superseding indictment” and is aware that the judge will enter the pleas in his absence.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cole granted the waiver after the U.S. attorney’s office declined to take a position either way.

It’s a loophole that’s rarely been exploited at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse over the years, despite a seemingly endless parade of indicted politicians who undoubtedly would have jumped at the chance to avoid the media spotlight that an arraignment brings.

That goes double for Madigan, 80, who was famously reticent in his four decades at the helm of Illinois politics, keeping a tight-knit circle of advisors and even eschewing cell phones.

In fact, since the U.S. attorney’s office first filed racketeering charges against Madigan eight months ago, the former Democratic powerhouse has not uttered a word in court, by telephone or otherwise, and has yet to even step foot in the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse.

But that could soon change. In December, longtime COVID-19 protocols at the building are set to be lifted, and many judges are expected to begin requiring parties — particularly criminal defendants — to appear in person rather than by phone.

Story continues

The superseding indictment announced Oct. 14 accused Madigan and his longtime confidant, Michael McClain, of conspiring with executives and lobbyists at AT&T Illinois to funnel payments to a Madigan associate in exchange for the speaker’s help passing controversial legislation to end landline service for the company’s 1.2 million customers.

The telephone giant has agreed to pay a $23 million fine as part of a deferred prosecution deal with prosecutors that would see the charges against the company dropped after two years.

Also charged as part of the investigation was Paul La Schiazza, former president of AT&T Illinois, who was accused of orchestrating and approving the payments. He pleaded not guilty by telephone last week.

Madigan, 80, and McClain, 75, were charged in March in the original 22-count indictment alleging they conspired to participate in an array of bribery and extortion schemes from 2011 to 2019 that allegedly leveraged Madigan’s elected office and political power for personal gain.

The indictment also accused Madigan of illegally soliciting business for his private property tax law firm during discussions to turn a state-owned parcel of land in Chinatown into a commercial development.

Both Madigan and McClain have denied any wrongdoing. Their attorneys have accused prosecutors of trying to criminalize legal political actions such as job recommendations in a quest to bring down the once-powerful speaker.

jmeisner@chicagotribune.com