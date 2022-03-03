Madigan Charged / TikTok / CPS Mask Optional? / Opening Day Blues

Illinois' "Velvet Hammer" got nailed by the feds.

A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted former Illinois Democratic Party boss and long-time House Speaker Michael Madigan on racketeering charges that alleged the 79-year-old Southwest Side politician was the leader of a criminal enterprise that aimed to enrich himself and his associates.

Patch's Jonah Meadows has details: Mike Madigan Indicted On Federal Corruption Charges

Michael Madigan. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

Refrigerated. High: 31 Low: 30.

Illinois felonious former Gov. Rod Blagojevich took to Twitter to share a quick take on the federal indictment of Michael Madigan. "I wouldn't wish this on even my worst political enemy. And Michael Madigan was my worst political enemy," he said. ( Twitter)

Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez says he expects the district to drop its mask mandate in the near future. The details of such a transition are "in development," CPS officials said. (NBC5)

File under: Better late than never. Chicago chef J ason Vincent of Giant was a late addition to the list of James Beard Awards finalist for outstanding chef. His name was added six days after nominations were released. (Eater)

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced plans to hold six town hall meetings to get input from Chicagoans about City Hall's comprehensive crime-fighting strategy. "As part of this strategy, we want to hear from our residents to learn what more we can do to wrap our arms around their communities," the mayor said. (FOX32)

Chicago's baseball fans and sports bar owners aren't happy that opening day at Wrigley Field and Sox Park has been cancelled due to an ongoing labor dispute. "We just lifted the mask mandate, summer is around the corner and then they cancel some games. It’s just not what we want to see," a Wrigleyville bar manager said. (WGN)

From our sponsor:

Hey Chicago, are you looking to buy a house, refinance or just explore your options? Check out the new Patch Mortgage Center for all your home financing needs!

Story continues

For A Good Time, Click:

Jim Gaffigan. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Just The Links:

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Announcements:

Good Shepherd Center Selected as Non-Profit Hero (Details)

Add your announcement

Job listings:

Loving the Chicago Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at mark.konkol@patch.com





— Mark Konkol

About me: Mark Konkol, recipient of the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for local reporting, wrote and produced the Peabody Award-winning series "Time: The Kalief Browder Story." He was a producer, writer and narrator for the "Chicagoland" docuseries on CNN and a consulting producer on the Showtime documentary "16 Shots."

This article originally appeared on the Chicago Patch