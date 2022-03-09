Madigan pleads not guilty to federal charges of racketeering, bribery, attempted extortion

On Wednesday, the legal case against former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan began.

Madigan and his lawyer appeared by phone before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cole in Chicago. Madigan's longtime associate, Michael McClain, also was arraigned Wednesday on related charges.

Both men pleaded not guilty on all the charges brought against them.

Madigan faces 22 counts related to racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion. Altogether, the maximum prison sentences for the counts add up to 215 years with the maximum fines associated with these charges being at least $5.5 million.

‘The Madigan Enterprise’: Inside the indictment of the former Illinois House speaker

Court proceedings for this case will likely take years.

The former chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois served in the state House of Representatives from 1971 to 2021 and served as Speaker of the House for all but two years between 1983 and 2020.

Madigan did not say a word during the proceeding, which happened via teleconference.

McClain also is facing a trial in September related to an ongoing case involving a bribery scheme involving Commonwealth Edison.

The charges were announced last Thursday by U.S. Attorney John Lausch.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan arraigned on charges